Hudson County Tournament boys soccer semifinals, Oct. 15
Senior Alejandro Alvarado produced a hat trick to help carry top-seeded Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 win over fourth-seeded Harrison in the semifinal stage of the Hudson County Tournament in Kearny. Kearny will next host second-seeded Union City in the final on Friday. Junior...
Parsippany defeats Caldwell - Boys soccer recap
Jake Kohler’s 75th-minute goal was enough to give Parsipanny a 1-0 victory against Caldwell in Parsippany. Nick Jones recorded three saves for Parsippany (7-7) to earn the shutout. Caldwell fell to 2-10-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Passaic County Tournament girls soccer roundup semifinal round, Oct. 15
Alexis Kochan scored the only goal of the game as second-seeded DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated third-seeded Wayne Hills 1-0 in Wayne. Ella Guarini made five saves to preserve the shutout for DePaul (12-0). Tami Adedeji was credited with the assist on Kochan’s goal. Danielle...
Boys soccer recap: Manville scored four times in second half to clip Bound Brook
Manville erupted for four second-half goals en route to a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook Saturday in Manville. Josh Rojas netted a pair of goals for the Mustangs (8-5-2) who stopped a two-game losing skid. Lenin Rios, Anslem Cordero and Ian Rodriguez also scored. Jayson Ramirez assisted on two tallies.
Football: Julian Vasquez scores twice as Teaneck shuts out Ferris (PHOTOS)
Julian Vasquez recorded a pair of touchdowns as Teaneck stood strong and shut out Ferris 40-0 in Teaneck. Alexander Caba had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown for Teaneck (5-1) while Reyjosiah Garcia ran one in from 45 yards out. Adriel Perez also tallied a 28-yard rushing touchdown while Vance Mixon punched one in from a yard out.
Allentown over Hamilton West - Mercer County Lower Tournament boys soccer recap
Julian Ramirez scored two goals as top-seeded Allentown took down eighth-seeded Hamilton West 4-1 in Allentown. Jayce Pagano scored the first of three goals for Allentown (9-5) in the first half to gain control. Jordan Duffy also found the back of the net while Danny Doran dished out two assists....
Behind youth movement DePaul downs Wayne Hills for berth in Passaic County finals
Don’t mistake youth for inexperience or a lack of confidence when it comes to DePaul. Now a week out from the Passaic County Tournament finals, coach Steve Beneventine didn’t know for sure if his team would be here.
Girls soccer recap: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round, Oct. 15
Shae Allen accounted for the game’s only tally as 10th-seeded Piscataway edged seventh-seeded Edison, 1-0, in overtime Saturday in Edison in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament. Elitsa Mileva was called upon to make eight saves for the Chiefs (6-7-1) who won for the second game...
Bloomfield’s Adams, Wayne Valley’s Matthews earn titles at Essex County Coaches meet
Kaitlyn Adams of Bloomfield and Sean Matthews of Wayne Valley won the individual titles in the Senior Division at the Essex County Track Coaches Invitational at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Adams crossed the finish line in 22:00.1 in the girls race, while Chairely Bido of Snyder was second in...
Cross-country: Ridgewood sweeps, Allen and Decambre win Bergen County Group titles
Christina Allen of River Dell and Dylan Decambre of Bergen Tech earned the individual titles and Ridgewood swept the team titles at the Bergen Group Championships at Darlington Park in Mahwah. Allen covered the 5-K course in 18:31.62 and was followed by runner-up Leanna Johnson of Lodi Immaculate in 18:48.23...
Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap
John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview
This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
Morris County Tournament girls soccer quarterfinal round, Oct. 15
Ella Spina scored a goal to go along with two assists as second-seeded Chatham defeated seventh-seeded Pequannock 4-1 in Chatham. Ashley Kiernan scored two goals with Leigha Matter adding one and Paige Droner tallying an assist. Shayla Osmanski scored the lone goal of the game for Pequannock (13-1-1) with Emma...
Field Hockey: West Essex defeats Montclair to capture Essex County title
Adelaide Minnella scored four goals to lead top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past second-seeded Montclair 8-0 in the final round of the Essex County Tournament in North Caldwell. Sophia Sisco also came up big, scoring a goal to go along with four assists. Cielle McInerney...
Mercer County Tournament- Lower Bracket girls soccer first round, Oct. 15
Junior Maddie Brogan scored twice as Lawrenceville held off West Windsor-Plainsboro North 2-1 in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament - Lower Bracket in Lawrenceville. Lawrenceville will next visit Notre Dame in the semifinal on Monday. Senior Maddie Rygh assisted on both of Brogan’s goals for Lawrenceville (3-4-2)...
Football: Pineland edges out Monmouth in a defensive battle (PHOTOS)
Pinelands defeated Monmouth 12-7 in Tinton Falls. Pinelands extends its win streak to three games to push its record over .500, at 4-3, for the first time this season. It gave up fewer than 10 points for the fifth time in seven games. Monmouth drops to 2-5, with game against...
No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
Football: Jhamier Howard scores three times as Manasquan defeats Shore
Jhamier Howard had a trio of scores to lead Manasquan past Shore 34-13 in Manasquan and win its third in a row. Brett Patten got Manasquan (3-3) on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to give his team a 20-0 lead. Howard closed his scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the third.
No. 12 Passaic Tech rallies on late turnovers in emotional day for East Orange
Among the opponents in East Orange’s perfect 2021 campaign, Passaic Tech was familiar with the feeling of falling short at Paul Robeson Stadium. When opportunities to prevent such a fate presented themselves right there on the turf this time, there was no way the Bulldogs were going to let them bounce away.
Wallkill Valley over Kittatinny - Field hockey recap
Joy Oostdyk struck first while Kellie Roth scored twice as Wallkill Valley won at home, 5-1, over Kittatinny. Ella Darvalics and Sarina Sanders each added a goal for Wallkill Valley (8-6-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Alexa Shotwell converted a pass from Laney Keates for Kittatinny (5-9).
