Harrison, NJ

Hudson County Tournament boys soccer semifinals, Oct. 15

Senior Alejandro Alvarado produced a hat trick to help carry top-seeded Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 win over fourth-seeded Harrison in the semifinal stage of the Hudson County Tournament in Kearny. Kearny will next host second-seeded Union City in the final on Friday. Junior...
KEARNY, NJ
Parsippany defeats Caldwell - Boys soccer recap

Jake Kohler’s 75th-minute goal was enough to give Parsipanny a 1-0 victory against Caldwell in Parsippany. Nick Jones recorded three saves for Parsippany (7-7) to earn the shutout. Caldwell fell to 2-10-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
CALDWELL, NJ
Harrison, NJ
Weehawken, NJ
Harrison, NJ
Football: Julian Vasquez scores twice as Teaneck shuts out Ferris (PHOTOS)

Julian Vasquez recorded a pair of touchdowns as Teaneck stood strong and shut out Ferris 40-0 in Teaneck. Alexander Caba had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown for Teaneck (5-1) while Reyjosiah Garcia ran one in from 45 yards out. Adriel Perez also tallied a 28-yard rushing touchdown while Vance Mixon punched one in from a yard out.
TEANECK, NJ
Jesus
Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap

John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
NEWARK, NJ
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview

This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Football: Jhamier Howard scores three times as Manasquan defeats Shore

Jhamier Howard had a trio of scores to lead Manasquan past Shore 34-13 in Manasquan and win its third in a row. Brett Patten got Manasquan (3-3) on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to give his team a 20-0 lead. Howard closed his scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the third.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Wallkill Valley over Kittatinny - Field hockey recap

Joy Oostdyk struck first while Kellie Roth scored twice as Wallkill Valley won at home, 5-1, over Kittatinny. Ella Darvalics and Sarina Sanders each added a goal for Wallkill Valley (8-6-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Alexa Shotwell converted a pass from Laney Keates for Kittatinny (5-9).
HAMBURG, NJ
