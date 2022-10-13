ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, NJ

NJ.com

Wallkill Valley over Kittatinny - Field hockey recap

Joy Oostdyk struck first while Kellie Roth scored twice as Wallkill Valley won at home, 5-1, over Kittatinny. Ella Darvalics and Sarina Sanders each added a goal for Wallkill Valley (8-6-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Alexa Shotwell converted a pass from Laney Keates for Kittatinny (5-9).
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany defeats Caldwell - Boys soccer recap

Jake Kohler’s 75th-minute goal was enough to give Parsipanny a 1-0 victory against Caldwell in Parsippany. Nick Jones recorded three saves for Parsippany (7-7) to earn the shutout. Caldwell fell to 2-10-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Mercer County Tournament boys soccer recap, Oct. 15

Luigi Barricelli and James Ferraro scored in the second half as top-seeded Notre Dame rallied past eighth-seeded Princeton, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament in Lawrence. The Irish (14-2), ranked No. 19 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, advance to host fourth-seeded Robbinsville Tuesday. Pablo Argueta and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Jhamier Howard scores three times as Manasquan defeats Shore

Jhamier Howard had a trio of scores to lead Manasquan past Shore 34-13 in Manasquan and win its third in a row. Brett Patten got Manasquan (3-3) on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to give his team a 20-0 lead. Howard closed his scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the third.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap

John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid

Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)

St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Julian Vasquez scores twice as Teaneck shuts out Ferris (PHOTOS)

Julian Vasquez recorded a pair of touchdowns as Teaneck stood strong and shut out Ferris 40-0 in Teaneck. Alexander Caba had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown for Teaneck (5-1) while Reyjosiah Garcia ran one in from 45 yards out. Adriel Perez also tallied a 28-yard rushing touchdown while Vance Mixon punched one in from a yard out.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

