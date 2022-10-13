Read full article on original website
Related
Wallkill Valley over Kittatinny - Field hockey recap
Joy Oostdyk struck first while Kellie Roth scored twice as Wallkill Valley won at home, 5-1, over Kittatinny. Ella Darvalics and Sarina Sanders each added a goal for Wallkill Valley (8-6-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Alexa Shotwell converted a pass from Laney Keates for Kittatinny (5-9).
Parsippany defeats Caldwell - Boys soccer recap
Jake Kohler’s 75th-minute goal was enough to give Parsipanny a 1-0 victory against Caldwell in Parsippany. Nick Jones recorded three saves for Parsippany (7-7) to earn the shutout. Caldwell fell to 2-10-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Field hockey recap: Harding’s four goals lift Newton to victory over Morristown
Kaitlyn Harding netted four goals to power Newton to a 5-1 victory over Morristown Saturday in Morristown. Jaclyn Vena also scored for the Braves (7-5-1) who have won their last two games. Gianna Carchia added two assists. Corynn Horton had the goal for the Colonials (4-7-1) who have gone five...
Passaic County Tournament girls soccer roundup semifinal round, Oct. 15
Alexis Kochan scored the only goal of the game as second-seeded DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated third-seeded Wayne Hills 1-0 in Wayne. Ella Guarini made five saves to preserve the shutout for DePaul (12-0). Tami Adedeji was credited with the assist on Kochan’s goal. Danielle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somerset County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal round, Oct. 15
Matt Marsico made two saves to preserve the shutout for top-seeded Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 3-0 victory over ninth-seeded Watchung Hills. Joaquin Stevenson and Mitchell Oldham added goals in the second half for Pingry (9-1-3). Watchung Hills (5-6-1) was unable to find the back of the net on two shots.
Mercer County Tournament boys soccer recap, Oct. 15
Luigi Barricelli and James Ferraro scored in the second half as top-seeded Notre Dame rallied past eighth-seeded Princeton, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament in Lawrence. The Irish (14-2), ranked No. 19 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, advance to host fourth-seeded Robbinsville Tuesday. Pablo Argueta and...
Boys soccer recap: Manville scored four times in second half to clip Bound Brook
Manville erupted for four second-half goals en route to a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook Saturday in Manville. Josh Rojas netted a pair of goals for the Mustangs (8-5-2) who stopped a two-game losing skid. Lenin Rios, Anslem Cordero and Ian Rodriguez also scored. Jayson Ramirez assisted on two tallies.
Girls soccer recap: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round, Oct. 15
Shae Allen accounted for the game’s only tally as 10th-seeded Piscataway edged seventh-seeded Edison, 1-0, in overtime Saturday in Edison in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament. Elitsa Mileva was called upon to make eight saves for the Chiefs (6-7-1) who won for the second game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Field Hockey: West Essex defeats Montclair to capture Essex County title
Adelaide Minnella scored four goals to lead top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past second-seeded Montclair 8-0 in the final round of the Essex County Tournament in North Caldwell. Sophia Sisco also came up big, scoring a goal to go along with four assists. Cielle McInerney...
Football: Jhamier Howard scores three times as Manasquan defeats Shore
Jhamier Howard had a trio of scores to lead Manasquan past Shore 34-13 in Manasquan and win its third in a row. Brett Patten got Manasquan (3-3) on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to give his team a 20-0 lead. Howard closed his scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the third.
Field hockey: Hopewell Valley beats WWP-North - Mercer County Tournament conso quarters
Lucy Webster, Jocelyn Nociolo, and Kai Howard Fletcher scored to lead third-seeded Hopewell Valley past sixth-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Consolation Tournament in Pennington. The two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at one before Hopewell Valley (10-5) scored two fourth-quarter goals...
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan rallies to top Elizabeth, ends 3-game skid
Joe Spirra connected on a 61-yard pass to Colin Woodring with 1:34 remaining in the game to rally past Elizabeth 17-13 in Elizabeth, stopping a three-game losing streak. Drew Davis embarked on a 63-yard run to cut the deficit to 13-10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (3-5) in the fourth quarter before Spirra’s exploits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Behind youth movement DePaul downs Wayne Hills for berth in Passaic County finals
Don’t mistake youth for inexperience or a lack of confidence when it comes to DePaul. Now a week out from the Passaic County Tournament finals, coach Steve Beneventine didn’t know for sure if his team would be here.
Boys soccer recap: Wood-Ridge topples Bogota for its third consecutive victory
Remy Ottevaere, Salvatore Catanzaro and Jordan Cano-Alzate scored the goals that allowed Wood-Ridge to escape with a 3-2 victory over Bogota Saturday in Wood-Ridge. Brian Harasek and Andres Rubio had assists for the Blue Devils (7-6-2), winners of three in a row. Edwin Suquinagua and Elian Pion had the goals...
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap
John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
Football: Pineland edges out Monmouth in a defensive battle (PHOTOS)
Pinelands defeated Monmouth 12-7 in Tinton Falls. Pinelands extends its win streak to three games to push its record over .500, at 4-3, for the first time this season. It gave up fewer than 10 points for the fifth time in seven games. Monmouth drops to 2-5, with game against...
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid
Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
Football: Julian Vasquez scores twice as Teaneck shuts out Ferris (PHOTOS)
Julian Vasquez recorded a pair of touchdowns as Teaneck stood strong and shut out Ferris 40-0 in Teaneck. Alexander Caba had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown for Teaneck (5-1) while Reyjosiah Garcia ran one in from 45 yards out. Adriel Perez also tallied a 28-yard rushing touchdown while Vance Mixon punched one in from a yard out.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0