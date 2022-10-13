Read full article on original website
Albia Newspapers
Christina Ricci has an 'old lady text chain' with her Yellowjackets co-stars
Christina Ricci and her 'Yellowjackets' co-stars are part of an "old lady text chain group". The 42-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell in the thriller drama, and Christina has revealed that she has a great off-screen relationship with her co-stars.
Wordle today: Answer, clues for Sunday, October 16 2022 word of the day
WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE OCTOBER 16, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU. As far as hardest Wordle words go, Sunday’s answer was somewhat challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:
