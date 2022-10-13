ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing

Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Microsoft takes the gloves off as it battles Sony for its Activision acquisition

Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle

PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support

On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus' latest free games unplayable on PS5

Yesterday’s latest PlayStation Plus announcement was certainly a treat. In case you missed it, 23 games have been added to the service across the Extra and Premium tiers. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

This GTA Classic Is Available on PS Plus in October

PlayStation Plus continues adding to its large catalog of games with both old and new titles. On Oct. 18, one of the best GTA games makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 classic first...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Best PS5 game deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17

The PlayStation 5 continues to smash gamers’ expectations, allowing it to remain on top of the cutthroat video game industry, with the next-generation console always getting sold out whenever it appears in retailers’ gaming deals. The immensely positive response is because there’s still a large portion of gamers who are still waiting for the chance to buy the PlayStation 5, while those who already own the console are always on the hunt for accessories and games. If you’ve already taken advantage of PlayStation deals to purchase the gaming machine, PS5 game deals should always be on your radar.
FIFA
IndieWire

Every Streamer Has Maxed Out Its U.S. Subscribers — Except These Two

Peacock and Paramount+ have quite a bit in common — and we’re not just talking about a hypothetical future in which they’re bundled together. The NBCUniversal streaming platform, launched in 2020, and the core Paramount Global streaming service, rebranded from CBS All Access in 2021, are the only two major streaming platforms that have not yet fully matured in the U.S., according to a MoffettNathanson report using data from market research firm HarrisX. Why those two? Even though only one of them is named after a bird, Peacock and Paramount+ are birds of a feather. Paramount+ has an ad-supported option and an...
NFL
StyleCaster

Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles

If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation accidentally announces wrong free games for PS Plus

This month may have brought us a strong PlayStation Plus line-up, but it’s been accompanied by quite the series of blunders. In case you missed it, 23 titles will soon be added across the Extra and Premium tiers including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed TTRPG Announced

CMON has announced plans to publish an Assassin's Creed tabletop RPG. Earlier today, CMON announced that its Guillotine Press imprint will publish an Assassin's Creed RPG, with players creating Descendants, modern-day characters who can access their Assassin ancestors' memories via the Animi Network. The game will be managed by an Animus Operator, the equivalent to a Game Master. CMON will also produce numerous game supplements and accessories, including character miniatures, maps, and game aids. CMON did not announce whether the Assassin's Creed RPG would use a new game engine or adopt an existing TTRPG game system like 5E or Powered by the Apocalypse. This will be the first time an Assassin's Creed tabletop RPG has been released.
VIDEO GAMES
