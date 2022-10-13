Read full article on original website
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
The Verge
Microsoft takes the gloves off as it battles Sony for its Activision acquisition
Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
Xbox users just got a cool new upgrade from Apple
Move over Spotify, Apple Music is now available across Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales live: all the best deals on PS5 gear from games to headsets to SSDs
We're rounding up all the best and latest Amazon prime Day PS5 sales and deals as they come in.
PlayStation Plus' latest free games unplayable on PS5
Yesterday’s latest PlayStation Plus announcement was certainly a treat. In case you missed it, 23 games have been added to the service across the Extra and Premium tiers. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
CNET
This GTA Classic Is Available on PS Plus in October
PlayStation Plus continues adding to its large catalog of games with both old and new titles. On Oct. 18, one of the best GTA games makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 classic first...
Digital Trends
Best PS5 game deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
The PlayStation 5 continues to smash gamers’ expectations, allowing it to remain on top of the cutthroat video game industry, with the next-generation console always getting sold out whenever it appears in retailers’ gaming deals. The immensely positive response is because there’s still a large portion of gamers who are still waiting for the chance to buy the PlayStation 5, while those who already own the console are always on the hunt for accessories and games. If you’ve already taken advantage of PlayStation deals to purchase the gaming machine, PS5 game deals should always be on your radar.
FIFA・
Every Streamer Has Maxed Out Its U.S. Subscribers — Except These Two
Peacock and Paramount+ have quite a bit in common — and we’re not just talking about a hypothetical future in which they’re bundled together. The NBCUniversal streaming platform, launched in 2020, and the core Paramount Global streaming service, rebranded from CBS All Access in 2021, are the only two major streaming platforms that have not yet fully matured in the U.S., according to a MoffettNathanson report using data from market research firm HarrisX. Why those two? Even though only one of them is named after a bird, Peacock and Paramount+ are birds of a feather. Paramount+ has an ad-supported option and an...
NFL・
Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles
If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
PlayStation accidentally announces wrong free games for PS Plus
This month may have brought us a strong PlayStation Plus line-up, but it’s been accompanied by quite the series of blunders. In case you missed it, 23 titles will soon be added across the Extra and Premium tiers including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
techunwrapped.com
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: despite the anger of the players, Activision will not ignore the verification by phone
While Activision-Blizzard has chosen to skip the phone verification system on Overwatch 2, the American publisher has confirmed that this procedure will remain in place for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Decidedly, it is to believe that Activision-Blizzard no longer knows on which foot to dance....
Revamped PS5 model releasing next year with unique new feature
A recent report asserts that Sony is readying up to release a new PlayStation 5 model in tandem with an enormous stock drop in 2023. Given that the console already broke the record for the biggest hardware launch in the company's history, it looks like Sony's shooting for the stars and then some.
Digital Trends
PlayStation and Xbox are getting officially licensed Razer Hammerhead earbuds
The Razer Hammerhead line is expanding with a new set of earbuds officially licensed by PlayStation and Xbox. With a visual design meant to match the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds come with a Type-C dongle and feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Razer’s...
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed TTRPG Announced
CMON has announced plans to publish an Assassin's Creed tabletop RPG. Earlier today, CMON announced that its Guillotine Press imprint will publish an Assassin's Creed RPG, with players creating Descendants, modern-day characters who can access their Assassin ancestors' memories via the Animi Network. The game will be managed by an Animus Operator, the equivalent to a Game Master. CMON will also produce numerous game supplements and accessories, including character miniatures, maps, and game aids. CMON did not announce whether the Assassin's Creed RPG would use a new game engine or adopt an existing TTRPG game system like 5E or Powered by the Apocalypse. This will be the first time an Assassin's Creed tabletop RPG has been released.
