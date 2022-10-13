Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Trump Media Fired Executive Whistleblower After He Spoke to Washington Post, Shared Documents
Donald Trump's media company fired an executive after he shared internal documents from an SEC whistleblower complaint with The Washington Post. Wilkerson filed the SEC whistleblower complaint in August, alleging that the company relied on "fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws." The report comes as Trump...
NBC Los Angeles
Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Panel Briefed on Multiple Calls Between Secret Service and Oath Keepers, NBC News Reports
A member of the Secret Service had multiple phone calls in 2020 with members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters has been briefed on those calls by the Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting presidents.
NBC Los Angeles
Supreme Court Denies Trump Bid to Void Ruling in Mar-A-Lago Raid Documents Case
The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request by former President Donald Trump to vacate a lower appeals court ruling in a case related to the FBI raid and seizure of documents from his Florida residence last month. Trump had asked the Supreme Court to allow a so-called special master...
NBC Los Angeles
New York AG Asks Judge to Bar Trump From Moving Assets to New Company He Formed Amid Fraud Lawsuit
The New York attorney general's office asked a judge to bar former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company amid a pending civil lawsuit accusing him, three of his children, and the Trump Organization of widespread fraud. That request is spurred by concerns that the...
NBC Los Angeles
Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump for Testimony on Capitol Attack
The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming...
NBC Los Angeles
Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump to Testify Under Oath About the Capitol Riot
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump during Thursday's public hearing. The move to subpoena Trump has been under consideration for some time, sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC. The vote marks the boldest step yet for the...
NBC Los Angeles
Musk Says SpaceX Cannot Fund Starlink in Ukraine ‘Indefinitely' After Report He Asked Pentagon to Pay
Elon Musk said Friday that SpaceX cannot continue to fund Starlink terminals in Ukraine "indefinitely." It follows a CNN report that SpaceX told the U.S. government it could no longer fund Starlink services in Ukraine, citing documents obtained from the Pentagon. Last week, Musk tweeted that the operation had cost...
NBC Los Angeles
Twitter Seeking Documents Related to Federal Investigation of Elon Musk
Twitter said in a court filing that it's been trying since July to obtain materials related to a federal investigation into his effort to buy the company. "This game of 'hide the ball' must end," Twitter lawyers said in the filing. Twitter said in a court filing released on Thursday...
NBC Los Angeles
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Outraises GOP Opponent Blake Masters Going Into Final Weeks of Midterm Campaign
Mark Kelly's campaign raised just over $21 million from July 14 until Sept. 30, records show. Blake Masters, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, brought in over $4.7 million over that same time period. Kelly's campaign went into October with over $13 million on hand while Masters, who's...
Pope urges UN reform after Ukraine war, Covid 'limits'
Pope Francis said the need to reform the United Nations was "more than obvious" after the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war exposed its limits, in an extract of his new book published Sunday. "The necessity of these reforms became more than obvious after the pandemic" when the current multilateral system "showed all its limits", he added.
WEKU
Why did he suspect a COVID surge was coming? He followed the digital breadcrumbs
A theory about online candle reviews and COVID cases was put under the microscope, and has taken on new relevance amid concern at the lack of official data heading into another winter.
NBC Los Angeles
‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
Centre Daily Times
Election 2022 voters guide: Learn more about the Pennsylvania candidates for U.S. Senate
Pennsylvanians will decide who will replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.
WEKU
60 years after the Cuban missile crisis, Russia's threats reignite Cold War fears
Over 13 days beginning on Oct. 16, 1962, the U.S. and Soviet Union were at the brink of a nuclear conflict. But since the Cold War ended, some historical assumptions about the crisis have changed.
NBC Los Angeles
How Palantir's Tech-Based Patriotism and Politics Grew Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Company
Palantir, more than any other tech startup of the last few decades, has been closely tied to government work, often secretive in nature. Its CEO Alex Karp, who founded the company with Peter Thiel, is an outspoken patriot and advocate for the use of technology in national defense. The CIA...
