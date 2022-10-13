ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Los Angeles

Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump for Testimony on Capitol Attack

The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Los Angeles

Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump to Testify Under Oath About the Capitol Riot

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump during Thursday's public hearing. The move to subpoena Trump has been under consideration for some time, sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC. The vote marks the boldest step yet for the...
POTUS
NBC Los Angeles

Twitter Seeking Documents Related to Federal Investigation of Elon Musk

Twitter said in a court filing that it's been trying since July to obtain materials related to a federal investigation into his effort to buy the company. "This game of 'hide the ball' must end," Twitter lawyers said in the filing. Twitter said in a court filing released on Thursday...
LAW
AFP

Pope urges UN reform after Ukraine war, Covid 'limits'

Pope Francis said the need to reform the United Nations was "more than obvious" after the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war exposed its limits, in an extract of his new book published Sunday. "The necessity of these reforms became more than obvious after the pandemic" when the current multilateral system "showed all its limits", he added.
WORLD
