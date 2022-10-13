ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Connecticut

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Request to Step Into Mar-a-Lago Case

The Supreme Court handed former President Donald Trump a loss Thursday in his dispute with the Justice Department over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence, rejecting his request that a special master be allowed to review classified papers. The justices denied Trump’s relatively narrow emergency request in a brief unsigned...
NBC Connecticut

Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump for Testimony on Capitol Attack

The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming...
NBC Connecticut

Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump to Testify Under Oath About the Capitol Riot

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump during Thursday's public hearing. The move to subpoena Trump has been under consideration for some time, sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC. The vote marks the boldest step yet for the...
The Independent

Four inmates killed and 61 injured in Iran prison fire

Four people inside Evin Prison in Iran have died after a fire broke out, authorities have said.The inmates, who were held in the prison in Tehran on robbery convictions, died of smoke inhalation after the blaze was sparked on Saturday.At least 61 people were injured, including 10 that were hospitalised – four in serious condition, the Iranian judiciary’s website said on Sunday.The fire was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped although a number of them had tried, the Iranian state media reported.The blaze broke out after a fight between prisoners, it added in an apparent attempt to separate the incident from protests that have been raging across Iran – sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody.Hundreds of people are imprisoned at Evin, where charities have reported repeated abuses of human rights. More follows Read More Watch as Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for Parkland school shootingAP News Digest 5:40 a.m.Iran officials say Tehran prison blaze has been extinguished
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘probably unable to replenish missile stocks’, says UK

Russia’s defence industry is likely “incapable of producing advanced munitions” at the rate they are being expended, according to the latest UK defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.“On 10 October 2022, Russia probably fired more than 80 cruise missiles into Ukraine,” the UK ministry of defence tweeted, adding that over half of these projectiles were likely shot down.“These attacks represent a further degradation of Russia’s long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future,” it said.This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin said the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force in Ukraine.Mr Putin said he would even be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” and warned that a direct clash with Nato troops could lead to a “global catastrophe.”The Russian president added he did not have any regrets in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, insisting that Russia was doing the right thing
