San Antonio, TX

Medical examiners identify young victim killed in hookah bar shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young man shot and killed Saturday morning outside a Northwest Side hookah bar. Investigators say Amari Marquis Clark Lovings, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. SAPD officers responded to Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on East Side identified

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Christian. Christian’s death was ruled a homicide. He was found dead inside a vehicle on the east side on Monday afternoon. Officials say he had a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man dies after being hit crossing busy West Side highway

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed trying to cross a busy highway on the West Side late Tuesday night. This is the third person in three days to be killed crossing a major highway. The deadly accident happened just before 9 p.m....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Suicide crisis within San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO - He was a father, a husband, and a San Antonio Police Officer. But Jordan Hammon's life was cut short a couple of weeks ago when he became the latest statistic at the San Antonio Police Department. Eight current and retired officers have died by suicide in the past 20 months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Neighbors upset at possible townhome development near popular parks

Several residents are fired up over the fact a possible development of townhomes could be built in some greenspace near OP Schnabel Park and the Leon Creek Greenway. Neighbors are so fed up, a petition has begun and signs are posted throughout the man-made trails and in the nearby neighborhoods.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
As renters continue to suffer, San Antonio working on a plan to help

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is hiring two additional code enforcement officers and is meeting Tuesday to discuss new protocol for checking apartment complexes for health and ordinance violations. This comes after News 4 and FOX 29 reporters have done multiple stories of renters being forced to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ancira opens new Nissan dealership on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Ancira Auto Group is celebrating their 50th year with a grand opening on the South Side. City officials, Nissan representatives, and the Anciras were all a part of the celebration during the ribbon cutting of the new Ancira South Park Nissan. “Opening the store is a real...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Free eye exams and glasses available for San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of San Antonio adults and children are seeing more clearly, thanks to free eye exams. VSP Eyes of Hope and Visionworks have teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to hold a mobile eye clinic this week. Patients who may not otherwise be able to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

