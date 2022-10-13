Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into a utility pole in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in a hospital after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say an officer initially tried to stop the driver on 10th Street and Forest avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
KCCI.com
State patrol: Driver slammed into unmarked DPS cars at Iowa Speedway
NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a drive to slam into some parked cars at the Iowa Speedway. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. The patrol said they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into some unmarked Department of Public Safety vehicles.
KCCI.com
Police investigate fatal crash between John Deere Gator and SUV
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has died after a crash between a John Deere Gator UTV and a SUV. Des Moines police responded to the crash around 7:46 a.m. on Wednesday morning. First responders transported the operator of the UTV, a 68-year-old male, to the hospital in critical condition. He has since died of his injuries.
KCCI.com
People on East 14th Street fed up with frequent crashes
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday, Des Moines police and the fire department responded to a crash with injuries on East 14th Street and Thompson Avenue. There was another crash on East 14th and Guthrie Avenue on Tuesday evening that caused property damage, according to the Des Moines police.
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines man caused death of 4-year-old child
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The child died in 2021 under the care of 29-year-old Austin Crawford Johnson, of Des Moines. In February of 2021, police responded to a...
who13.com
Two pets die in southside Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.
who13.com
1 injured in southside Des Moines apartment shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are still looking for a suspect vehicle after one person was shot at an apartment building on the city’s southside Wednesday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200...
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
600 firearms off the streets: Des Moines police have confiscated high number of guns in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police reported this week they took the 600th illegally or irresponsibly possessed firearm off the streets. The department has told KCCI that it confiscates an average of 600 firearms per year. Police expect that number to be higher in 2022.
KCCI.com
Father killed in I-235 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who waskilled in a crash on Interstate 235 on Sunday. According to police, 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez, of Des Moines, died when his truck collided with the back of a cement mixer in the 3100 block of I-235 eastbound. Galdamez's family...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Des Moines Man Sentenced to Jail/Probation for an August Chase Incident in Jefferson
A Des Moines man was recently sentenced to jail time and probation for a Greene County incident. According to court documents, 42-year-old Ian Patterson pled guilty to a Class D Felony for eluding-injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony and an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of a controlled substance. He had a five year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years for the felony charge and was sentenced to 30 days in the Greene County Jail and two years of probation for the misdemeanor.
weareiowa.com
Des Moines police identify 23-year-old killed in shooting on city's south side
A male victim, identified as 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa of Des Moines, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injury.
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines woman fired gun inside a home with kids in the same house
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of firing a gun inside a home with children in the house now faces child endangerment charges. Lizmarie Quiles is also charged with domestic abuse and reckless use of a firearm. According to court records, she fired a shot into...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Man Charged with Felony from Alleged Domestic Abuse Incident
A Perry man was charged with a felony for an alleged domestic abuse incident. According to court documents, a Perry Police Officer responded to a call from the victim of an assault incident at 6:06pm on Thursday. Court documents show that the victim has injuries that were from a physical altercation with a family member.
KCCI.com
Ankeny activist arrested over false reports, harassment
ANKENY, Iowa — A prominent activist in Ankeny turned herself in to police Friday, as she faces seven charges related to false reports and harassment. Kimberly Reicks has been a vocal critic of mask mandates and vaccines. She even sued the Ankeny School District following mask debates. Most recently,...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with securities fraud
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A West Des Moines man is facing charges after police say he had an ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. According to police, 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler is charged with one count of first-degree theft against an older individual, a class B felony; one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony; and one count of securities fraud, a class C felony.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
