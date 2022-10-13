Read full article on original website
WNYT
Berkshire County man pleads guilty in two separate cases
A Berkshire County man will serve up to twelve years in prison after pleading guilty in two separate cases just months apart. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, Steven Santana pleaded guilty to assaulting a man he was trying to collect a loan from in august of 2021.
WNYT
Rensselaer County man accused of holding victim against will
A Rensselaer County man is accused of restraining a victim and taking away their phone to stop them from calling for help. State police received a complaint last week from the Bennington County sheriff’s office about a domestic dispute at the end of September. Police say Mark Ring, 32,...
WNYT
Medical examiner: 2 officers died from multiple gunshots
Two Connecticut police officers who were killed in an apparent ambush both died of multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos, the state chief medical examiner’s office said Friday as law enforcement officials remained tightlipped about the shooting. The two Bristol officers, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy,...
WNYT
Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes
An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
WNYT
Two arrested in Albany for possession of illegal firearm
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were able to get an illegal gun off of the streets. According to investigators, they pulled over 41-year-old Rashun Reese and 38-year-old Jennifer Rosario in Albany on October 14. Police said the pair had a loaded nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol, which...
WNYT
Solutions sought to quiet loud trains
A local lawmaker is taking noise complaints up to the federal level – saying trains passing through Schenectady and Montgomery Counties are too loud. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara wrote a letter to the department of transportation, asking them to find a solution to lower the noise – especially overnight. He says neighbors in the Village of Fort Plain and the Town of Rotterdam have had enough.
WNYT
Several arrested at Bennington home for drugs, guns
A search warrant in Bennington has led to seven arrests. Police and Homeland Security served their third search warrant at 546 Main St. apartment A, the home of Peter Aleksonis. Several people tried to run out the back when authorities entered through the front, according to police. During the search...
WNYT
Northway in Latham closed for construction
Exit 6 on the Northway in Latham is will be shut down this weekend for a new construction project. According to the Department of Transportation, the $1.4 million project will make it safer for drivers connecting from Troy Schenectady Rd. The ramp from westbound Route 2 to the Northway north...
WNYT
Firefighters: Cause of Troy fire may never be known
A man who was living there told NewsChannel 13 earlier this week that the fire started when his wife plugged a cell phone to charge, and it exploded. NewsChannel 13 has been checking with the fire department all week. Fire Chief Eric McMahon said the official cause is undetermined. He...
WNYT
Washington County barn fire under investigation
A barn fire on Oak Hill Road in Cambridge, Washington County is under investigation. It broke out around noon Thursday, says the Buskirk Fire Department, and was put out around 3:30. No people or animals were hurt, and no one was at the nearby home. The cause is unknown at...
WNYT
Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window
Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
WNYT
No arrest made in 2019 homicide, family wants justice
A local family wants closure. It’s been three years since their loved one was murdered here in Albany and still no arrest has been made. Kenneth Love Jr. was the baby of his immediate family. His two older sisters describe him as a sweetheart with a flair for fashion, and says he loved to make people laugh.
WNYT
Zeldin in Albany to discuss recent violence
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, stopped at Paesan’s Pizza in Albany on Friday. The visit came just one week after Police Chief Eric Hawkins teamed up with the owner to deliver pizzas in an effort to turn things around after recent violence in the area.
WNYT
New salon opens on Saratoga Lake
Shear Gold Salon is now open in Saratoga Springs. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Reichart says she wants her customers to enjoy their experience,...
WNYT
Schenectady woman seeing success with stylish business
Jasenya McCauley will tell you she was that student at Schenectady High who was known as having their very own sense of fashion. She later went on to college, and was interested in a few subjects, but fashion prevailed. She worked in retail once she got out of college. A...
WNYT
Athlete of the Week: David Mooradian – Averill Park
Senior David Mooradian led the Averill Park boys golf team to its first ever sectional championship this week with a round of 80. His play on the course is outdone only by his work in the classroom and the community. Ashley Miller has his story.
