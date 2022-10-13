ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Pleasant Twp. firefighters injured in Orient-area house fire

ORIENT, Ohio — Some Pleasant Township firefighters were injured while putting out a house fire in the Orient area late Tuesday night. The fire happened at a house on the 5300 block of Timberlake Circle just before midnight, according to the Pleasant Twp. Fire Department. Authorities said the fire...
ORIENT, OH
10TV

Police: Small COTA bus stolen from south Columbus CVS store

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A small Central Ohio Transit Authority bus was stolen from the parking lot of a CVS in south Columbus on Monday. Police said the vehicle, described as a short transit COTA bus, was stolen from the store located on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police locate stolen COTA van; 1 in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Central Ohio Transit Authority van that was stolen in south Columbus on Monday has been found. A COTA Plus Van was stolen from the CVS store on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The van was found on Lockbourne Road about...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Semi crash in west Franklin County shuts down I-70 east

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between state Route 142 and Hilliard-Rome Road are closed due to a crash involving a semitrailer. The crash happened around 1 p.m. near Cole Road, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the driver in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

OSHP: Man dead following ATV crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One man is dead following a crash Saturday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a reported crash in the 200 block of South Main Street in Prospect just after 9:10 p.m. A Polaris ATV was traveling north...
MARION COUNTY, OH
10TV

80-year-old man missing from Circleville nursing facility

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville Police Department is asking for help in locating an 80-year-old man who was reported missing after driving away from his nursing facility late Tuesday night. Police say Robert Bretz suffers from dementia and other health issues and was last seen on Atwater Avenue in...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

1 dead, 2 hurt following northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Columbus Saturday morning. The crash happened at approximately 1:35 a.m. in the area of Morse and Sunbury roads, according to a Columbus police dispatcher. One person was pronounced dead at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy