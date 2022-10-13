Read full article on original website
Pleasant Twp. firefighters injured in Orient-area house fire
ORIENT, Ohio — Some Pleasant Township firefighters were injured while putting out a house fire in the Orient area late Tuesday night. The fire happened at a house on the 5300 block of Timberlake Circle just before midnight, according to the Pleasant Twp. Fire Department. Authorities said the fire...
Transportation officials provide update on deadly plane crash in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio — The National Transportation Safety Board is providing an update on the private plane crash that killed two men in Marietta Tuesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street. The plane involved was a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90.
1 critically injured in crash involving vehicle, pedestrian in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is seriously injured after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in south Columbus Sunday evening, according to police. The Columbus Division of Police responded to a call just before 6:30 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at East Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue.
Authorities ID 2 men killed in plane crash into Marietta car dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of the two men who were killed when a private plane crashed at a car dealership parking lot in Marietta Tuesday morning. The occupants were identified as 49-year-old Timothy F. Gifford of Orient, Ohio and 45-year-old Eric...
Police: Small COTA bus stolen from south Columbus CVS store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A small Central Ohio Transit Authority bus was stolen from the parking lot of a CVS in south Columbus on Monday. Police said the vehicle, described as a short transit COTA bus, was stolen from the store located on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
Police locate stolen COTA van; 1 in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Central Ohio Transit Authority van that was stolen in south Columbus on Monday has been found. A COTA Plus Van was stolen from the CVS store on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The van was found on Lockbourne Road about...
Semi crash in west Franklin County shuts down I-70 east
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between state Route 142 and Hilliard-Rome Road are closed due to a crash involving a semitrailer. The crash happened around 1 p.m. near Cole Road, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the driver in...
Boy severely injured during Big Walnut parade continues to make progress
SUNBURY, Ohio — It’s been a few weeks since 11-year-old Kenny Zedekar was severely injured when he was hit by a float in the Big Walnut Homecoming Parade. His mother, Amanda Stepp, said he’s slowly making progress day by day. "He's doing thumbs up, or thumbs down,...
OSHP: Man dead following ATV crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One man is dead following a crash Saturday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a reported crash in the 200 block of South Main Street in Prospect just after 9:10 p.m. A Polaris ATV was traveling north...
Coroner rules deaths of man, woman found inside South Linden home murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and a woman were found dead inside a South Linden home earlier this month and the Franklin County Coroner's Office has ruled their deaths as a murder-suicide. On March 30, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1300 block of...
Police searching for man who tried to rob bank in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for the man who tried to rob a bank on Tuesday. Police said the suspect walked into the Chase Bank located at 5684 West Broad Street around 1:10 p.m. The suspect passed a note to the clerk and demanded...
80-year-old man missing from Circleville nursing facility
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville Police Department is asking for help in locating an 80-year-old man who was reported missing after driving away from his nursing facility late Tuesday night. Police say Robert Bretz suffers from dementia and other health issues and was last seen on Atwater Avenue in...
Columbus police looking for persons of interest in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released photos of two persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a teenager Sunday night. The incident happened near the intersection of East 11th Avenue and North 4th Street when police say shots were fired from a vehicle. One of...
Daughter calls for increased police presence at Columbus intersection where father died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ciera Heairld said she's lucky the last words she said to her father after he walked out the door was "I love you." On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Scott was walking from his home along South High Street and Williams Road toward Bob Evans to get his car.
Police: Officers fired shots at man accused of firing rifle in south Columbus neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Division of Police officers fired shots at a man accused of firing a rifle in a neighborhood on the city’s south side early Saturday morning. Just before 5:40 a.m., officers were in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive near Watkins Elementary School when they heard several gunshots.
1 dead, 2 hurt following northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Columbus Saturday morning. The crash happened at approximately 1:35 a.m. in the area of Morse and Sunbury roads, according to a Columbus police dispatcher. One person was pronounced dead at the...
The Intel effect: How Licking County land and housing prices are rising
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanks to Intel the price of an acre of land in Licking County near the future home of the semiconductor facilities is higher than it’s ever been. “We are seeing increases in farmland from $20,000 an acre in 2021 to $45,000 in 2022,” Licking County Auditor Michael Smith said.
Columbus woman’s Kia gets stolen, rental Kia broken into months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman is struggling to get around town after her Kia was stolen from a business in east Columbus in June. Her rental Kia was almost stolen just last week. Chanel Jack was starting a new job when her first Kia was taken. “The first...
Police identify 13-year-old shot, killed in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Sinzae Reed shot in the street. He was taken to OhioHealth Doctors West...
Police: Teen girl dies nearly 3 weeks after east Columbus nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl has died nearly three weeks after she was shot at an east Columbus nightclub. Khaterra Griffin died from her injuries Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The teen was one of two people who died from the shooting at Queen of Hearts Pub on Sept. 25.
