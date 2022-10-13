Cloud gaming technology was introduced in 2000 at E3 with Game Cluster, later released in 2003. Unfortunately, cloud gaming never took off in the early 2000s, thanks to a lack of reliable infrastructure. It wasn't until Microsoft, Sony, and even Google came into the picture that game streaming went mainstream. The idea behind cloud gaming allows those without high-end hardware to play AAA titles without actually having to plunk down hard-earned cash on an applicable device; imagine playing Xbox One titles on your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Well, you definitely can, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, there are some caveats to cloud gaming services, so we are here to outline how that technology works and the benefits for Android gaming, all while highlighting the major cloud gaming platforms available today.

