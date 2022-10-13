Read full article on original website
Related
Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra
Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
This Prime Early Access deal brings the excellent OnePlus Nord N200 5G down to just $190
OnePlus makes a variety of fantastic budget smartphones, and the OnePlus Nord N200 is a classic example. It was already a great value at MRSP, and thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, it's an even better value at just $190. That's $50 off the original price, making it an affordable no-brainer.
Amazon knocks $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Prime Early Access Sale
Despite its age, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 remains among the best Android smartwatches you can buy. With the Watch 5 lineup now out though, the Korean giant has discontinued the regular Galaxy Watch 4, keeping only the Classic variant around. And that means the smartwatch is frequently discounted as retailers try to empty their stock. Combine that with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, and you can get the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for just $150, a whopping $100 off its $250 MSRP.
The best wireless earbuds for Samsung Galaxy S21 in 2022
8.50/10 4. Nothing ear (1) The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been out for over a year, and it remains one of the most competitive smartphones, offering an excellent balance between performance, battery life, and camera features. That said, the S21 series, like other phones, benefit from connected devices, and wireless earbuds are among the best complimentary options you can pick up to elevate your smartphone experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro and Amazon will pay you hundreds of dollars
You really don't have to look very hard for a reason to want pick up Google's latest phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We were already big fans of the Pixel 6 series, and these new models only refine that existing design, delivering some smart upgrades while making us feel secure about our purchase with years of software support ahead. Retailers have been offering some fantastic deals for shoppers looking to pick one up, but if you haven't pulled the trigger yet, this latest might be the best yet.
The 6 best Chromebook deals to buy before Prime Early Access ends
Chromebooks are in a better place than ever before. Chrome OS itself constantly sees a more streamlined implementation, while hardware continues to get more powerful and efficient, enabling high performance and long battery life. Low prices have always been an enticing reason to use one of today's best Chromebooks over a more traditional laptop, and with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, that's especially true now.
Flaunt your foldable fashion with this stylish $800 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal
In three years of their existence, Samsung's foldables have come a long way, and the best part is that they don't cost an arm and a leg anymore. Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already discounted by a full $200 for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, making it one of the most affordable foldables at just $800.
Fossil is going Wear OS 3 with the new Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch
Wear OS 3 has been around for over a year at this point, but the platform has been positively sluggish to come to hardware. For the longest time, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 was your only option, and while that's now joined by the Watch 5 lineup and Google's recently-launched Pixel Watch, that's still not a lot of choice. While there is the Montblanc Summit 3, we've been very curious to learn when the OS would additional third-party watches. Thankfully, Fossil is stepping into the fray as it announces the Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch — its very first watch shipping with Wear OS 3 — as well as plans to update other Gen 6 devices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don’t miss 50% off Fire TV sticks before the Prime Early Access Sale ends
Your TV has started to feel sluggish, probably because its hardware and software cannot keep up with all newer apps and services. But instead of throwing your old TV away, you can add a Fire TV Stick to give it a new lease of life. And you’re in luck right now because Amazon is running some excellent deals on all its Fire TV sticks for the Prime Early Access Sale, offering up to 50% off across its 4K and HD dongles.
The best 15 smart home deals from Prime Early Access are still alive
It doesn't have to be intimidating or expensive to break into the field of smart home devices. In fact, the entire industry has gone to lengths to make the processing of setting up your smart devices as easy as possible. Most devices support one of the three main voice assistants, and a great deal offers compatibility with third-party programming methods, including IFTTT applets. And for the rest of the day, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale ensures you don't have to make a huge investment to get some of the best smart devices on the market.
Google boosts new gaming Chromebooks with free GeForce Now and Amazon Luna
Hot off the heels of Stadia's death, Google is still somehow interested in gaming, and so there's a fresh initiative for Chromebooks centered around, you guessed it, gaming. Specifically, cloud gaming, with Nvidia at the forefront as the closest partner in the endeavor. Basically, Chromebooks are great for working in the cloud, and now that cloud gaming is so popular this year with multiple streaming-centric devices coming from the likes of Logitech and Razer, it's no surprise to see laptop manufacturers such as Acer, Asus, and Lenovo also jumping on the bandwagon with fresh Chromebooks made specifically for cloud gaming, including the telltale sign of a proper gaming laptop, RGB keyboards.
Get your rotating bezel on with this killer Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Prime Early Access deal
Wearables have come a long way in the last few years, and today's best Android smartwatches offer better performance, more features, higher reliability, and longer-lasting batteries than ever. While the most cutting-edge models can cost a pretty penny, you can get your hands on the most essential smartwatch capabilities by opting for a model from the previous generation, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
Cloud gaming explained: The pros and cons of game streaming in 2022
Cloud gaming technology was introduced in 2000 at E3 with Game Cluster, later released in 2003. Unfortunately, cloud gaming never took off in the early 2000s, thanks to a lack of reliable infrastructure. It wasn't until Microsoft, Sony, and even Google came into the picture that game streaming went mainstream. The idea behind cloud gaming allows those without high-end hardware to play AAA titles without actually having to plunk down hard-earned cash on an applicable device; imagine playing Xbox One titles on your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Well, you definitely can, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, there are some caveats to cloud gaming services, so we are here to outline how that technology works and the benefits for Android gaming, all while highlighting the major cloud gaming platforms available today.
The easiest smart plug ever is down to $13 for Amazon Prime Early Access
Smart plugs are the easiest way to jump on the smart home bandwagon. Plug them into a wall outlet and route your light or other accessories through them. You can then quickly turn them on or off using your phone. Amazon's Smart Plug is not among the best smart plugs on the market, but its $25 price tag makes it relatively affordable. As a part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is offering its smart plug at an even lower price of just $13 after a massive 48% discount.
Aqara knocks $30 off its AI- enabled security camera for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
In-home security doesn't have to cost a fortune, especially if you use the right gadgets. For instance, the Aqara Camera Hub G3 is fairly inexpensive and comes packed with features. Even better, now that Prime Early Access Sale is here, the camera’s price point is even lower. Prime Early...
Kickstart your Amazon Luna setup with this Prime Day bundle
Amazon is holding yet another Prime Day event, and we're inching closer and closer to Black Friday. But this hasn't stopped quality sales from appearing, and if you're into gaming, especially gaming on Android as well as through streaming services, we have a few sales worth highlighting. First up is a discount on a Fire TV Gaming Bundle that comes with a Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller, currently 40% off at $75. But that's not all.
The best sandbox games on Android in 2022
Sandbox games are a prolific genre for creativity lovers and completionists alike. There’s no shortage of inventive, problem-solving experiences to explore on consoles and PC, and now you can even play many of these games anywhere and everywhere from the comfort of your Android devices. You're free to explore...
Google gives the Pixel Buds Pro their biggest upgrade yet with a 5-band custom EQ
In a perfect world, all headphones would offer perfect frequency reproduction across the perceivable spectrum, we'd all have perfect hearing, and we'd only listen to original, perfectly high-quality master recordings. In reality, we have basically none of that. Instead, we make the best of the situation, and when it comes to tweaking our audio experience, that often involves the help of an adjustable equalizer. A few months back, Google introduced its Pixel Buds Pro, and today the wireless earbuds get a major customization upgrade with the arrival of a 5-band EQ.
Save $120 on this Kindle Oasis Prime Day bundle and start reading in style
Amazon's electronics are known for their streamlined, user-friendly approach, and its Kindle e-reader lineup supports that reputation well. The higher-tier Kindles, especially, look and feel like premium devices, with helpful touches like a wide array of LED lights and automatic dimming to ensure eye comfort. It usually costs quite a bit to get your hands on a high-end e-reader, but Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale offers the perfect opportunity to jump into the world of e-books at a reasonable price.
Take $310 off almost all Galaxy S22 Ultra sizes in this unprecedented Prime Early Access deal
Everyone loves sequels, and Amazon has one for us this week with a second Prime Day called Prime Early Access Day. As always, smartphones are a big part of the event, and right now, you can save $200 on one of the best phones of 2022 —the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0