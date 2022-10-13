Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 4Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike LoopCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Hokies football defeated by Hurricanes, 20-14
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech football was unable to rally a late-game surge Saturday against the University of Miami, losing 20-14. Quarterback Grant Wells threw for 179 yards and a touchdown. The Hokies have a bye next week before going on the road at N.C. State October 27.
SportsGrid
Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 8 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Miami (FL) is 3-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 60.4 points per game which has been on average 0.4 points under the line for those games. In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons,...
WDBJ7.com
FFE Week 7 Player of the Week: Jahylen Lee
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior running back Jahylen Lee is a weekly candidate for accolades for his work on the gridiron Friday nights. Last Friday, he ran for 279 yards and scored three touchdowns in Franklin County’s 26-21 win over Staunton River. His last trip to the endzone came in the final minutes of the matchup on a 31-yard run.
WDBJ7.com
First Black athlete to attend Covington High School inducted into Hall of Fame
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - As part of class reunions, Covington High School inducted new members to its Hall of Fame. In 1966, the high school was integrated, and four African Americans joined the class. One of them, Ronnie Halloway, became the first Black basketball and football player in the school’s...
WDBJ7.com
Learn to ‘curl’ with Roanoke Valley Curling Club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Curling, also known as the “roaring game,” has returned to the Roanoke Valley. The Roanoke Valley Curling Club is gearing up for another season on the ice. According to the club, curling is a sport played on ice that began in Scotland. The traditional...
WDBJ7.com
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s class of 2026 receives white coats
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The white coat ceremony is a tradition that most medical schools across the country participate in. But Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine has a unique tradition for the special day. “We wait until the end of the first block of medical school. Wait until they...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews 11th anniversary of Art in the Country
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Open Studios-Botetourt Art in the Country 11th Anniversary tour is set for Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Artists Judy Lochbrunner and Vera Dickerson joined us with a preview; watch the video to check it out. Botetourt County is home to many of the...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
WDBJ7.com
Saint Francis dogs get ready to graduate
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It takes years of hard work and dedication for trainers and their dogs to be ready to be paired with their special friends, who may have physical and/or developmental disabilities. Saint Francis Service Dogs are specially trained and taught a wide range of commands to assist...
WDBJ7.com
WSLS
Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing
ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event. According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.
WDBJ7.com
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
WSLS
WATCH: Family’s dream of homeownership becomes a reality with ‘Home for Good’ dedication
ROANOKE, Va. – A deserving family’s dream of homeownership is now a reality. This comes after this year’s Home for Good dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday (10/14) after months of hard work. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with...
WSLS
Changes! Tracking a pair of cold fronts within the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for cold fronts, and we’ll be sent a pair of them within a span of 4-5 days. Wednesday is the pre-front day, when clouds increase. Temperatures rise from the 40s in the morning to the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.
WDBJ7.com
Piedmont Arts hosts fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts hosted its fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event Friday night. There were craft beer and wine, Brunswick stew and The Griffin Haley Band. A fire pit was also going to keep people warm and to roast marshmallows. The event began at 6 p.m....
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home showcases trout salad recipe
(WDBJ) - We showed you how to cook a whole bone-in trout; now, what do you do with the leftovers?. Nate Sloan, owner of Bloom Restaurant on Main Street, Roanoke, shows Natalie how easy it is to make a beautiful and delicious dish to use all those leftovers. He uses...
WDBJ7.com
Full interviews with Roanoke City council’s regular election Democratic candidates
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The November election is just around the corner and candidates are gearing up for voters to head to the polls. WDBJ7 asked all the candidates the same questions about a range of topics from Roanoke’s gun violence and homeless population to economic development. After drawing the various parties from a hat, WDBJ7 shared the Democratic candidates’ responses Thursday night.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg artist tasked with painting town mural
Christiansburg, Va. (WDBJ) - A new mural with hometown roots is in the works in Christiansburg. Morgan Short, a Christiansburg native, was selected by the town for its Cambria mural project. The mural is on the side of the Electrical Supply building. Short says this is the first time she’s...
