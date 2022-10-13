ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Hokies football defeated by Hurricanes, 20-14

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech football was unable to rally a late-game surge Saturday against the University of Miami, losing 20-14. Quarterback Grant Wells threw for 179 yards and a touchdown. The Hokies have a bye next week before going on the road at N.C. State October 27.
WDBJ7.com

FFE Week 7 Player of the Week: Jahylen Lee

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior running back Jahylen Lee is a weekly candidate for accolades for his work on the gridiron Friday nights. Last Friday, he ran for 279 yards and scored three touchdowns in Franklin County’s 26-21 win over Staunton River. His last trip to the endzone came in the final minutes of the matchup on a 31-yard run.
WDBJ7.com

Learn to ‘curl’ with Roanoke Valley Curling Club

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Curling, also known as the “roaring game,” has returned to the Roanoke Valley. The Roanoke Valley Curling Club is gearing up for another season on the ice. According to the club, curling is a sport played on ice that began in Scotland. The traditional...
WDBJ7.com

Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews 11th anniversary of Art in the Country

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Open Studios-Botetourt Art in the Country 11th Anniversary tour is set for Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Artists Judy Lochbrunner and Vera Dickerson joined us with a preview; watch the video to check it out. Botetourt County is home to many of the...
WDBJ7.com

Saint Francis dogs get ready to graduate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It takes years of hard work and dedication for trainers and their dogs to be ready to be paired with their special friends, who may have physical and/or developmental disabilities. Saint Francis Service Dogs are specially trained and taught a wide range of commands to assist...
WDBJ7.com

Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
WDBJ7.com

Piedmont Arts hosts fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts hosted its fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event Friday night. There were craft beer and wine, Brunswick stew and The Griffin Haley Band. A fire pit was also going to keep people warm and to roast marshmallows. The event began at 6 p.m....
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home showcases trout salad recipe

(WDBJ) - We showed you how to cook a whole bone-in trout; now, what do you do with the leftovers?. Nate Sloan, owner of Bloom Restaurant on Main Street, Roanoke, shows Natalie how easy it is to make a beautiful and delicious dish to use all those leftovers. He uses...
WDBJ7.com

Full interviews with Roanoke City council’s regular election Democratic candidates

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The November election is just around the corner and candidates are gearing up for voters to head to the polls. WDBJ7 asked all the candidates the same questions about a range of topics from Roanoke’s gun violence and homeless population to economic development. After drawing the various parties from a hat, WDBJ7 shared the Democratic candidates’ responses Thursday night.
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg artist tasked with painting town mural

Christiansburg, Va. (WDBJ) - A new mural with hometown roots is in the works in Christiansburg. Morgan Short, a Christiansburg native, was selected by the town for its Cambria mural project. The mural is on the side of the Electrical Supply building. Short says this is the first time she’s...
