Nixa, MO

Nixa beats Kickapoo in extras, reaches C5 D5 final

By Dan Lindblad
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Both Kickapoo and Nixa had resumes worthy of reaching a district championship game.

And they both proved it on Wednesday night at the Central Softball Complex in Springfield.

Both teams traded runs and then defense, as Nixa outlasted Kickapoo 4-3 in a game that lasted 10 innings.

The first two Lady Chiefs runs came off the bat of Callie Muldoon, both of which also scored Taylor Akers.

The Eagles took the lead in the bottom of the third with a three-run home run from Sara Sweaney.

Kickapoo tied it back up at 3 before both teams locked in on defense.

Multiple innings saw runners stranded in scoring position, that until the bottom of the 10.

Rylee Harper made contact on a ball that scored Chloe Krans in from third to give Nixa the ticket to the district championship.

The class 5 district 5 crown will be awarded on Friday night as Nixa plays rival Ozark.

KOLR10 News

Valor picked 2nd in preseason Heart poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Evangel Valor Men’s basketball team made a whole lot of noise last season. “It’s definitely an honor,” Evangel senior Josh Pritchett said at Heart of America basketball media day. “Playing Evangel is definitely something that’s been beneficial to me.” It started with a 20-win regular season. That led to the Valor […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Kickapoo sweeps Bolivar on the volleyball court

BOLIVAR, Mo. — As the volleyball district tournaments approach, every team wants momentum. Kickapoo has plenty of that at the moment. The Volleychiefs swept the Liberators 25-9 ,25-16, 25-16 to win the match on Thursday night in Bolivar. The win pushes Kickapoo to 25-8 on the season. It’s the third straight 3-0 sweep for Kickapoo. […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

How these Christian County cities got their names

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
nixajournalism.net

The Cost of Progess

What started as a small community would soon explode in population, growing to more than six times it’s size in thirty years. Nixa City officials have proposed a sales tax to accommodate for the growing population through public projects. If passed, the city sales tax would increase from 1.5...
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
