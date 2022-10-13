NASCAR driver Riley Herbst’s hauler crashes in Arizona

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas native and NASCAR driver Riley Herbst’s car hauler appears to have been involved in a crash on its way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The hauler is operated by Stewart-Haas Racing.

In a video taken by Sprint Cup driver Spencer Hill the #98 hauler is seen leaning over half off a road. The cab of the truck is also seen in the video being dug into the dirt shoulder up against a barrier.

Hill wrote on Twitter, “Holy cow. Not good. The 98 Xfinity hauler was involved in a bad wreck in Flagstaff, AZ on Wednesday afternoon. Hopefully everyone involved is okay.”

(Image: Spencer Hill, New Mexico Motorsports Report)

8 News Now spoke with Hill Wednesday evening and he said the “driver of the hauler was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. Co-driver is okay.”

Stewart-Haas Racing released the following statement on the incident, “Earlier today, the No. 98 NASCAR Xfinity Series Hauler of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 40 a few miles west of Flagstaff, Arizona. The truck had two occupants and neither was seriously injured, although one was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and observation. No other details regarding their respective conditions are available at this time.

“SHR can confirm that speed was not a factor in the crash. While the rig was damaged, the hauler and its contents appeared relatively unscathed. Plans are already underway for a new rig to hook up to the hauler and deliver it to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in time for Xfinity Series hauler parking at 10:30 a.m. PDT on Friday.”

(Image: Spencer Hill, New Mexico Motorsports Report)

A representative from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said that the driver of the tractor-trailer told investigators that he “fainted behind the wheel.” Officials say the driver was traveling at 75 miles per hour westbound on Interstate 40 before losing control of the truck and striking a guardrail.

“It doesn’t appear the vehicles were damaged but unknown on the damage to the truck,” said Bart Graves with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Investigators say the driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and his condition is unknown. The roadway was closed for several hours, officials say.

