Aloha, OR

kptv.com

Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. On Tuesday morning, officials said the fire, which began on Oct. 9 about nine miles from Camas, has grown to 1,796 acres and is 5% contained. The wildfire exploded Sunday afternoon due to dry and windy conditions.
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

1 person dies, another escapes in Damascus house fire

DAMASCUS, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters found a person dead after responding to a house fire in Damascus on Saturday, Clackamas Fire said. Firefighters said on Saturday, they responded to a fire at a home on Bohna Park Road. There was a report of a resident still inside. When they arrived, they went into rescue mode. They found one person who escaped. Another person was found dead.
DAMASCUS, OR
kptv.com

Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Survivor returns to thank firefighters 5 years after near-deadly crash

DAMASCUS Ore. (KPTV) - Five years ago on Tuesday, a violent hit-and-run crash nearly killed then-21-year-old Ana Wakefield. The driver who hit her was impaired and took off after the crash on Highway 212 outside of Damascus, OR. Wakefield survived, but didn’t know if she’d ever walk again. Since then,...
DAMASCUS, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

1,000 homes now under evacuation from Nakia Creek Fire

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Nakia Creek Fire is spreading rapidly with dry, windy conditions and fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations on Sunday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke containment lines and is moving towards the west and southwest. A larger level 3, “go now” evacuation order is in effect as seen in the photo below. The level 1, “get ready” evacuation now extends to the city of Camas and the Columbia River.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
International Business Times

Nakia Creek Fire Breaks Containment Lines, Grows Aggressively

The spread of the Nakia Creek Fire dramatically increased near the northern border of Oregon Sunday. The fire broke the containment lines and triggered an expansion of the evacuation zone, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The blaze, which has been raging for more than a week, has majorly...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Starbucks to close store in Pearl District due to ‘ongoing safety issues’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Another Starbucks location in Portland is closing its doors due in part to safety concerns, the company announced Wednesday. A Starbucks spokesperson told FOX 12 that the Kearney Plaza store, located at Northwest 11th and Northwest Lovejoy, will close Thursday, Oct. 20, due to ongoing safety issues impacting customers and partners.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead in fiery crash down ravine near Troutdale

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a car crash and fire near Troutdale on Sunday morning. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a car on fire on SE 282nd. Ave. south of Southeast Division Street. The car was found on the west side of the road down a steep ravine. Gresham firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
TROUTDALE, OR

