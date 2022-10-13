Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. On Tuesday morning, officials said the fire, which began on Oct. 9 about nine miles from Camas, has grown to 1,796 acres and is 5% contained. The wildfire exploded Sunday afternoon due to dry and windy conditions.
Evacuation zones shrink as crews continue to battle Nakia Creek Fire
A "dynamic situation" in Camas, Wash. continues as the Nakia Creek Fire has spread to what officials now estimate is 1,565 acres. The smoke from the fire has become so dense that it has grounded some of the aircraft that have been trying to fight it.
kptv.com
1 person dies, another escapes in Damascus house fire
DAMASCUS, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters found a person dead after responding to a house fire in Damascus on Saturday, Clackamas Fire said. Firefighters said on Saturday, they responded to a fire at a home on Bohna Park Road. There was a report of a resident still inside. When they arrived, they went into rescue mode. They found one person who escaped. Another person was found dead.
kptv.com
Need for trail improvements remains in the Gorge with fire damage, increased use
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Trails in the Columbia River Gorge took on a much different look after the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017. But they’ve also gotten much busier since that time. This means trails are in need of more maintenance. Stanley Hinatsu is in charge of that...
kptv.com
Families and their pets receive help after being displaced by Nakia Creek Fire
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - At least 29 people forced from their homes due to the Nakia Creek Fire were staying at a Red Cross evacuation site, but they weren’t allowed to bring their pets inside the shelter overnight so some local organizations stepped up to help. The American Red...
One dies in Gresham crash, fire down ravine embankment
The lone person inside a vehicle that went down a steep ravine and burst into flames died as a result of the early Sunday morning crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
‘Vehicle of interest’ sought in Nakia Creek Fire
The Nakia Creek Fire erupted in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Officials earlier announced the fire was human-caused and now said they are looking for the people connected to a vehicle of interest.
Semi-truck crash closes road near Salem hospital
If you're heading through Salem Wednesday morning, you may want to avoid the area near Salem Health Salem Hospital.
Containment lines hold as firefighters make progress on Nakia Creek Fire
Containment lines are holding as firefighters make progress on the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state.
kptv.com
Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
kptv.com
Survivor returns to thank firefighters 5 years after near-deadly crash
DAMASCUS Ore. (KPTV) - Five years ago on Tuesday, a violent hit-and-run crash nearly killed then-21-year-old Ana Wakefield. The driver who hit her was impaired and took off after the crash on Highway 212 outside of Damascus, OR. Wakefield survived, but didn’t know if she’d ever walk again. Since then,...
WWEEK
Nakia Creek Fire May Have Been Started by Two Couples Shooting Fireworks Near Camas
The fire in southwest Washington that’s choking the Portland area with smoke right now may have been started by a foursome playing with fireworks during unseasonably hot, dry weather, according to the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office. The marshal is looking for a white- or light-colored Subaru and...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
kptv.com
1,000 homes now under evacuation from Nakia Creek Fire
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Nakia Creek Fire is spreading rapidly with dry, windy conditions and fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations on Sunday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke containment lines and is moving towards the west and southwest. A larger level 3, “go now” evacuation order is in effect as seen in the photo below. The level 1, “get ready” evacuation now extends to the city of Camas and the Columbia River.
‘OK, let’s go’: Nakia Creek Fire evacuees fled quickly
Sharon Steriti with the Washington Department of Natural Resources said she's never seen anything like this.
International Business Times
Nakia Creek Fire Breaks Containment Lines, Grows Aggressively
The spread of the Nakia Creek Fire dramatically increased near the northern border of Oregon Sunday. The fire broke the containment lines and triggered an expansion of the evacuation zone, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The blaze, which has been raging for more than a week, has majorly...
kptv.com
Starbucks to close store in Pearl District due to ‘ongoing safety issues’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Another Starbucks location in Portland is closing its doors due in part to safety concerns, the company announced Wednesday. A Starbucks spokesperson told FOX 12 that the Kearney Plaza store, located at Northwest 11th and Northwest Lovejoy, will close Thursday, Oct. 20, due to ongoing safety issues impacting customers and partners.
Fire races through SE Portland auto body shop
A small auto body shop in Southeast Portland suffered significant damage when fire raced through the inside, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said.
kptv.com
1 dead in fiery crash down ravine near Troutdale
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a car crash and fire near Troutdale on Sunday morning. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a car on fire on SE 282nd. Ave. south of Southeast Division Street. The car was found on the west side of the road down a steep ravine. Gresham firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
