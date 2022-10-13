Read full article on original website
Clayton’s Kumi’s OT goal lifts Milton Hershey boys soccer over CD East
Clayton Kumi’s goal at the 2-minute mark of overtime lifted the Milton Hershey boys soccer team to a 3-2 Mid-Penn Conference inter-divisional victory over CD East Saturday. The Spartans (7-8-1) received a first half goal from Sami Abdallah and a second half tally from Morris Marshall. CD East falls to 7-7.
Scramble for supremacy takes place at boys’ soccer tournament
With a trophy symbolizing Perry County soccer supremacy riding on an outcome that remained undecided well into the second half, the question for those parked in the chilly stands at West Perry High School -— and for those engaged in the Oct. 8 fray — was how would this scrap turn out?
West Perry football survives Big Spring’s upset bid
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard at West Perry Stadium on Oct. 8, the Mustang football team and their respective fans in the bleachers released a collective sigh of relief. After rolling through the first six weeks of the season, West Perry overcame a stern test from a...
Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser takes gold in Mid-Penn Conference girls cross country
NEWVILLE – Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser boasts plenty of postseason cross country running experience, but never broke through for top individual honors in one of those races. That was true until Saturday, when Kiser crossed the line first in 18:10.7 over the always challenging Big Spring High School course...
Hadley Hoffsmith, Keely Bowers lead Palmyra field hockey past Penn Manor, 4-2
Hadley Hoffsmith had a pair of goals Friday to lead Palmyra past Penn Manor, 4-2, in field hockey. Keely Bowers added a goal and an assist for the Cougars, and Morgan Lantz had a goal. Addie Sholly, Liv Kirkpatrick and Avery Russell each added an assist. Tristan Goff had a...
Deakon Schaeffer’s big game, late TD help Mifflin County slip past Marcus Sweeney, Hershey
Deakon Schaeffer got it done when Mifflin County needed it most Friday and that helped the Huskies take down Hershey, 24-20.
Brady Heiser accounts for 339 yards, 4 TDs to lead Gettysburg past Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim
Gettysburg knocked off Greencastle-Antrim 42-28 Friday, and although the final score might not suggest it there was a moment when things were not looking good for the Warriors.
‘We felt something different’: Jeremiah Hargrove carries Carlisle to first win over Cumberland Valley since 2004
Brett Ickes and the Carlisle football team have boatloads of respect for the Cumberland Valley football program, both on and off the field. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
Blackhawks break Buffaloes at Homecoming, 52-14
Susquenita proved their eastern Perry County football supremacy on Oct. 7 as they rolled into Katchmer Field and spoiled the Buffaloes homecoming by a 52-14 count. The 52 points is the most the Blackhawks have ever hung on Newport in the 33 renewals of the rivalry (surpassing the previous mark set in a 47-7 triumph in 1955) and fifth highest point total generated in the history of the program.
Central Dauphin’s TJ Roden takes care of business in Mid-Penn Conference boys cross country meet
NEWVILLE – Central Dauphin senior TJ Roden is rounding into prime cross-country form at precisely the right time of the postseason. Roden, who finished second over the top-caliber Big Spring High School course last month in the Ben Bloser Invitational, took the initiative early and won the Mid-Penn Conference boys gold Saturday in 15:52.1.
Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 14
Carlisle defeats Cumberland Valley 26-20 in high school football On Friday, the Mid-Penn saw its eighth week of football action. And it didn’t disappoint. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Jaeion Perry goes for 229, 3 TDs as Steel-High downs Newport, 68-14
Jaeion Perry got it done rushing and receiving Friday, and Alex Erby was his usual stellar self, too, as Steel-High scored a 68-14 win over Newport.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: The breakdown of Saturday’s Harrisburg vs. State College game
As the high school football season rolls into week 8, one Mid-Penn Conference matchup stands above the rest. With Class 6A No. 4 State College (7-0) landing at Severance Field Saturday to meet the No. 6 Harrisburg Cougars (5-1), a lot more than the inside track to a Commonwealth Division will be on the line.
Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming
The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State Free Live Stream (10/15/22): How to watch ACC football, channel, time, odds
Fourth-ranked Clemson is the first Atlantic Coast Conference program to become bowl eligible. And the Tigers will seek a seventh consecutive victory over Florida State Saturday when they tangle with the Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium. ABC will broadcast but fans without cable can still watch by...
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Harrisburg School District considers future of former William Penn High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is considering what to do with the former William Penn High School. The building has been abandoned for more than a decade. A top district official told school board members this week that they can't continue to ignore the building. Superintendent Eric Turman said it's become a safety hazard.
ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
Mostly clear, sunny fall weather in store this week for Harrisburg area
The Harrisburg region should expect another run of mostly sunny, clear conditions this week, with high temperatures dropping into the 50s mid-week as fall weather sets in, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s expected high of 68 degrees will likely be the warmest of the week, according to the...
