Read full article on original website
Related
slocity.org
Public Input Opportunity for SLO’s 2023 Paving Project
The City's Public Works Department is inviting the community to provide feedback on the City’s 2023 Paving Project on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, at the San Luis Obispo Library Community Room from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be a family-friendly “open-house style” evening so drop in anytime between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
slocity.org
Administrative Actions
Application to make minor changes to the properties at the addresses listed below has been received by the City. 783 Caudill St. HOME-0540-2022; Review of a homestay rental application to allow short-term rental (such as AirBNB) of an owner-occupied residential unit. This project is categorically exempt from environmental review; C-R-SF Zone; Sachi Patel, applicant.
Comments / 0