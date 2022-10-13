Application to make minor changes to the properties at the addresses listed below has been received by the City. 783 Caudill St. HOME-0540-2022; Review of a homestay rental application to allow short-term rental (such as AirBNB) of an owner-occupied residential unit. This project is categorically exempt from environmental review; C-R-SF Zone; Sachi Patel, applicant.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO