Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Here’s Everything Morfydd Clark Told Us About ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2
With the season finale of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power now out in the world, once fans recover from the explosive twists and reveals, there will be one question on everyone's mind: when will we get our first taste of Season 2?. Unfortunately, we're...
Collider
‘Poker Face’ Movie: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything We Know So Far About the Russell Crowe Film
Not to be confused with Rian Johnson’s eponymous upcoming series (or Lady Gaga’s hit single), Poker Face is a thriller movie directed by Russell Crowe. The Gladiator star co-writes the script for the film and stars in it as well, further upping the ante. Poker Face follows a tech billionaire, played by Crowe himself, who invites his friends to his plush estate for a high-stakes poker game. But a thrilling gambling game turns deadly when a killer is found lurking around the house.
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2': Trailer, Release Date, Plot, and Everything We Know About Netflix's Mystery Sequel
When the Netflix Original movie Enola Holmes was released on September 23, 2020, the world got its first look at a whole new protagonist within the world of Sherlock Holmes. Based on a young adult book series of the same name written by author Nancy Springer, the film saw Millie Bobby Brown bring the title character to life with humor and charm, and many were won over by her performance as the young, talented detective. Of course, Sherlock makes an appearance as well, portrayed by none other than Henry Cavill, as well as two other Holmes family members — Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin) and Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter). Enola Holmes was an instant hit, so it was no surprise when Netflix announced that a second film was in development.
Collider
Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth Gamble Their Lives Away in 'Poker Face' Trailer
Screen Media has released a new trailer as well as a new poster for the upcoming thriller Poker Face starring the film's writer-director and Academy Award Winner Russell Crowe. Poker Face follows a group of friends taking part in their yearly game of poker, though on this night, the stakes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
Does Laurie Strode Die in 'Halloween Ends'?
Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. The original so-called “final girl,” who has been put through one horrifying scenario after another for several decades of various films across multiple timelines, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode has now arrived at what may be her last on-screen fight in Halloween Ends. She has faced down the terrifying Michael Myers many times before, though never quite like this. The biggest question facing this concluding chapter is whether she will be able to survive or, as she has once before, perish at the hands of The Boogeyman. If you hadn’t already figured this out, this piece is going to spoil all of what happens to Laurie in this newest film. You can either go check it out for yourself then come back or prepare for us to dig into everything.
Collider
22 Things to Know About Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Including Where to Find Some Easter Eggs
Collider was recently given the opportunity to participate, along with a variety of other media outlets, in a behind-the-scenes look at Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which is a stop-motion animation reinvention of Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the little wooden marionette, magically brought to life. The film will still follow the well-known tale of the grieving woodcarver named Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley), who forms a bond with the mischievous boy made of wood called Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann), only now it’s being told with the heart and through the world view of Guillermo del Toro.
Collider
What You Need to Know About Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier
Netflix is always looking for new ways to reach its audience and its latest update will do just that. Netflix is adding a new ad-supported plan, allowing subscribers to have a cheaper streaming option than the previous model. With a new tier in the Netflix payment plan, it might be confusing which prices will change, as well as which one provides the best value. This is the guide to the latest Netflix update and everything you need to know about the ad-supported tier.
Collider
Harrison Ford Cast as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the MCU
Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in what might be one of the biggest casting coups for the franchise so far. The Hot Mic and /Film is reporting that the iconic star of Indiana Jones and Star Wars has been tapped by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to take over the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, which was played by William Hurt before the death of the actor earlier this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
Collider
‘That Texas Blood’ Is the Best Horror Comic You Should Be Reading Right Now
Do you like scary movies? What about comic books? Are Westerns more your thing? If you're a fan of any one of those mediums or genres, then you've come to the right place. In June 2020, the first issue of the creator-owned series That Texas Blood was published by Image Comics. This first issue, "The Casserole Dish," was written by newcomer Chris Condon with artwork and coloring done by Jacob Phillips, a dream team who struck gold from the very beginning and have been together ever since. These two worked hard to craft a specific atmosphere and aesthetic to the series that looks and feels like a real small town you could drive through while traveling across West Texas, complete with a series of Spotify playlists to keep the mood.
Collider
We're All Being Too Hard on Disney Live-Action Remakes
According to fans and critics alike, Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio leaves a lot to be desired. This isn’t a new development among live-action Disney remakes, with criticism coming from all angles, pointing out the flaws in many of Disney’s new takes on older works. However, we as viewers tend to focus much more on the negatives than the positives, and one or two lackluster movies (or even good movies with some lackluster elements) doesn’t necessarily mean that Disney’s live-action movies have no value.
Collider
'Doc Martin' Season 10 Trailer Shows Martin Clunes Trying to Figure Out Where He Belongs
A new trailer for the final season of Doc Martin has been released. The long-running British comedy-drama series starring Martin Clunes will air from Monday, October 17 on the AMC Network’s streamer, Acorn TV, with a final Christmas farewell special airing on December 31. Acorn TV has released the official trailer for the tenth and final season of Doc Martin. The trailer, which clocks in at a minute long, welcomes viewers back to Port Wenn. Immediately, viewers are greeted with police officer Joe Penhale’s (John Marquez) incompetence as he manages to spook himself and an elderly man in a darkened house, only to discover the intruder is none other than Doctor Martin Ellingham (Clunes). “Martin used to be a doctor. Well, he still is, he’s just not practicing anymore,” Martin’s wife (Caroline Catz) explains to a patient.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Ares, Medusa, and Echidna
Disney+'s hotly anticipated adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been building excitement since the series was initially announced, especially as the cast continues to expand. Recently, Variety announced that three new cast members have joined the show. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will appear in the show in guest star roles.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Gives Alicent Depth That the Book Never Did
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.Since the start of House of the Dragon, every character has been expanding from the source material the show is based upon. The series gave each character's motivations that were hinted at or simply non-existent in George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel.
Collider
'Trick 'r Treat' Unveils Terrifying New Merch Collection
The cult classic horror anthology Trick ‘r Treat is receiving a lot of love this Halloween. The Michael Dougherty directed film is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2022 and is currently enjoying a spooky theatrical release for the first time. Now Legendary is releasing a new Amazon collection for the film that will make horror lovers everywhere happy.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 8 Recap: What Will You Choose to Be?
“You choose by what you do,” Nori (Markella Kavenagh) insists to the Stranger in a moment of crisis. In the Season 1 finale of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, what we choose to be — and what we cannot choose — leads to friendships sundered and solidified, powers forged and felled, and long-simmering secrets revealed. Can we choose who we are, no matter our past, or are there deeds that must mark us forever?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Who Is Sauron in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of The Rings of Power.After weeks of speculation, with multiple potential characters up for the role of Sauron, The Rings of Power finally revealed who the Dark Lord is, and it might have surprised some, but if you've been keeping an ear to the ground it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. The finale, "Alloyed," started with quite a fake out, with the three hooded figures known as the Dweller, the Nomad, and the Ascetic appearing to the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and addressing him as Sauron. Obviously, since this happens in the first opening minutes of the episode, it doesn't seem like the reveal it should be.
Collider
'Super Mario Bros. Movie': 10 Mostly Forgotten Mario Appearances In TV & Movies
The Illumination Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer’s release has shown that Mario is more significant than ever. The plumber - and savior of the mushroom kingdom - has held the title of the most iconic character in video game history for many years. However, it is somewhat surprising that Mario’s presence in other media, especially movies and TV, is limited.
Collider
'Andor': Why Does the Aldhani Operation Matter in Coruscant?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of Andor.The sixth episode of Andor, "The Eye" brought the season's second arc to a gorgeous conclusion, in terms of both visuals and story. Although we'll have to wait a whole week to find out what the future holds for Cassian (Diego Luna) and the fledgling Rebellion, there are already a few hints about where the show could be headed next. As the episode came to a close, the Empire was shaken by the news of the attack on the Aldhani base, making the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) call an emergency meeting, politicians leave a session of the Senate, and so on.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Who Voiced That Insane Finale Cameo?
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale has Jennifer Walters descending into chaos and losing (almost) everything, and wondering what the hell is going on. In a meta, universe- bending moment, she goes to find Kevin, which many assumed would be Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. Instead, it is the Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, or K.E.V.I.N., that Jennifer encounters. The question is: Did Feige voice K.E.V.I.N.?
Comments / 0