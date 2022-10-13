Read full article on original website
14news.com
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say she crashed into an Indiana State trooper’s car. Officials with the Indiana State Police say that happened Friday night around 6:35 p.m. According to a release, during a traffic stop an ISP trooper’s car was hit, causing...
EFD investigate local fire, suspect arson as cause
The Evansville Fire Department provided an update on the house fire that happened on Friday night in the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue.
OPD: shooting call turns into several hour standoff, two arrested for assault
The Owensboro Police Department arrested Xavier Boone,36, of Owensboro and Michael Carter,48, of Owensboro after responding to a shooting call at 6 p.m. on Friday night in the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue.
WANE-TV
ISP: Impaired teen hits patrol car, police find Smirnoff in her Jeep
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An allegedly impaired driver was arrested Friday after crashing her Jeep into a trooper’s patrol car and causing a three-car crash, according to a release from Indiana State Police. The release said around 6:35 p.m., a state trooper had stopped the driver of...
wevv.com
Man accused of crashing into house, striking K9 after fleeing authorities in Evansville
An Evansville man was taken into custody on Wednesday after authorities said he hit a home with his vehicle and attacked a K9 Officer. Officials say they were conducting surveillance on the South Judson Avenue home of 31-year-old Mykale Davis, who had a federal warrant out for his arrest. Authorities...
14news.com
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
wevv.com
Police: 22 firearms among items stolen in Evansville storage unit break-in
Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville storage unit where nearly two dozen guns were stolen. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a burglary at some storage units off of North Burkhart Road on Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. EPD says the owners of the...
wrul.com
McLeansboro Woman Arrested For Retail Theft At Carmi Wal-Mart
A McLeansboro woman has been arrested after a complaint was signed against her by Carmi Wal-Mart. An officer with the Carmi Police Department responded to the store and took 40 year old Nicole D Moles into custody at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Mole’s was booked into the White County Jail where bond was set at $100 cash plus a $20 booking fee. Moles bonded out just a little after midnight.
wevv.com
4 pounds of marijuana found in man's car after he backed into EPD cruiser, affidavit says
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he backed into an Evansville Police Department cruiser on Wednesday with more than four pounds of marijuana in his car. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were driving down Highway 41 near Volkman Road just before...
14news.com
UCSO: 1 dead after crash on KY 141 South
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that they say happened on KY 141 South. They say that crash happened Thursday around 3:25 p.m. Officials with the sheriff’s office say 25-year-old Eric Nixon was exiting the right side of KY...
wevv.com
Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect
A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
104.1 WIKY
Over 20 Guns Stolen From Storage Facility
The Evansville Police Department is investigating the theft of 22 firearms stolen from a storage facility on North Burkhardt Road. The property manager noticed the unit’s lock had been cut off Tuesday morning. The person who filed the police report was already on scene with his mother when officers...
vincennespbs.org
Public asked to help ID theft suspect
Gibson County authorities are looking for an alleged thief. The Sheriff’s Department says the man, who claims to be a tree trimmer, has been going door to door in Gibson County and has committed a theft. The department has posted surveillance pictures of the man on their social media...
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
Fatal accident claims woman’s life in Union County
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash just south of Waverly. On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., agencies were dispatched to KY 141 S for the accident. Detectives believe a Chevy Impala veered off the right side of the toad and struck […]
Debris causes at least four accidents in Henderson
Henderson Dispatch received a call reporting a multiple call accident on Highway 41 North. The call came in at 5:08 p.m.
Law enforcement react to ‘swatting’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Evansville Police are looking for those responsible for a recent ‘swatting call.’ Evansville- Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says they received a call on Tuesday night from someone claiming they had shot their mother on North Colony Drive, north of Morgan Avenue. “Dispatcher: Is you mom alive? Is she breathing? Caller: I’m not sure […]
14news.com
EFD: No injuries reported following Evansville house fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a working structure fire on Friday night. Dispatch says this happened at a house on the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue. Firefighters on scene say it took about an hour to fully extinguish the fire...
14news.com
EPD: Part of US 41 temporarily shut down while officers apprehend suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Highway 41 was shut down for a period of time on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department told 14 News this move was out of precaution as officers assisted Gibson County authorities in apprehending a suspect. Officers say the call came into them at around...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Search For Wanted Man
KSP is looking for a man by the name of Lameko Silvale Williams. He is wanted for failing to comply with the sex-offender registry. Williams is described as a 38-year-old male who stands 5’11” tall with brown eyes. He has several tattoos including a cross with a heart on his upper left arm, two names on his chest, band around his left wrist, “Silvale” on his right forearm, and “HA2” on his left hand fingers. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 16 in Henderson at 270-826-3312.
