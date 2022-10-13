ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 2

Related
14news.com

18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say she crashed into an Indiana State trooper’s car. Officials with the Indiana State Police say that happened Friday night around 6:35 p.m. According to a release, during a traffic stop an ISP trooper’s car was hit, causing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
14news.com

Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
HENDERSON, KY
wrul.com

McLeansboro Woman Arrested For Retail Theft At Carmi Wal-Mart

A McLeansboro woman has been arrested after a complaint was signed against her by Carmi Wal-Mart. An officer with the Carmi Police Department responded to the store and took 40 year old Nicole D Moles into custody at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Mole’s was booked into the White County Jail where bond was set at $100 cash plus a $20 booking fee. Moles bonded out just a little after midnight.
MCLEANSBORO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Firearms#Epd
14news.com

UCSO: 1 dead after crash on KY 141 South

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that they say happened on KY 141 South. They say that crash happened Thursday around 3:25 p.m. Officials with the sheriff’s office say 25-year-old Eric Nixon was exiting the right side of KY...
UNION COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect

A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Over 20 Guns Stolen From Storage Facility

The Evansville Police Department is investigating the theft of 22 firearms stolen from a storage facility on North Burkhardt Road. The property manager noticed the unit’s lock had been cut off Tuesday morning. The person who filed the police report was already on scene with his mother when officers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
vincennespbs.org

Public asked to help ID theft suspect

Gibson County authorities are looking for an alleged thief. The Sheriff’s Department says the man, who claims to be a tree trimmer, has been going door to door in Gibson County and has committed a theft. The department has posted surveillance pictures of the man on their social media...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022

Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal accident claims woman’s life in Union County

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash just south of Waverly. On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., agencies were dispatched to KY 141 S for the accident. Detectives believe a Chevy Impala veered off the right side of the toad and struck […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Law enforcement react to ‘swatting’ incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Evansville Police are looking for those responsible for a recent ‘swatting call.’ Evansville- Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says they received a call on Tuesday night from someone claiming they had shot their mother on North Colony Drive, north of Morgan Avenue. “Dispatcher: Is you mom alive?  Is she breathing? Caller: I’m not sure […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EFD: No injuries reported following Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a working structure fire on Friday night. Dispatch says this happened at a house on the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue. Firefighters on scene say it took about an hour to fully extinguish the fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Search For Wanted Man

KSP is looking for a man by the name of Lameko Silvale Williams. He is wanted for failing to comply with the sex-offender registry. Williams is described as a 38-year-old male who stands 5’11” tall with brown eyes. He has several tattoos including a cross with a heart on his upper left arm, two names on his chest, band around his left wrist, “Silvale” on his right forearm, and “HA2” on his left hand fingers. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 16 in Henderson at 270-826-3312.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy