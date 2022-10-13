Read full article on original website
Related
Californians get third chance to alter dialysis clinic rules
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third time in three elections, California voters are being asked to require changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 on the November ballot would require a doctor, nurse practitioner or physicians’ assistant to be present during treatment at the state’s 600 outpatient dialysis facilities. Dialysis clinic companies say that under the mandate, between two and three doctors would be required at every facility because most are open at least 16 hours a day, creating a financial burden that could lead some clinics to close. Supporters insist that dialysis patients need more thorough care during their regular visits.
The immigration crisis isn’t what you think it is
A solid majority of Americans believe that the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border is a “crisis.” Some of them, to be sure, decry family separation and violations of the rights of asylum seekers, while others emphasize threats to national security. That said, many Americans are drawing...
Trump's Chinese restaurant rant is an 'attack on the National Archives' says the former US Archivist who served under George H.W. Bush
Don Wilson, a former Archivist of the United States who served under George H.W. Bush, debunked Donald Trump's claims that Bush took government documents to an unsecured facility.
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the “brutal” government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving...
Comments / 0