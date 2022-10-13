ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Californians get third chance to alter dialysis clinic rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third time in three elections, California voters are being asked to require changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 on the November ballot would require a doctor, nurse practitioner or physicians’ assistant to be present during treatment at the state’s 600 outpatient dialysis facilities. Dialysis clinic companies say that under the mandate, between two and three doctors would be required at every facility because most are open at least 16 hours a day, creating a financial burden that could lead some clinics to close. Supporters insist that dialysis patients need more thorough care during their regular visits.
The Hill

The immigration crisis isn’t what you think it is

A solid majority of Americans believe that the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border is a “crisis.” Some of them, to be sure, decry family separation and violations of the rights of asylum seekers, while others emphasize threats to national security. That said, many Americans are drawing...
