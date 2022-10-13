Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee School For The Arts briefly placed on lockdown, all-clear given
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee School for the Arts went under a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a threat began circulating, Palmetto Police said. Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler say the threat was spread by word of mouth and social media. It was determined there was no indication of danger to students and the lockdown was lifted.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County assessing damage to administration building
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government is assessing damage to its administration building following Hurricane Ian. The assessments show extensive damage to the 9th floor, which includes the offices belonging to County Commissioners and their aides. As the water poured in, damage became more centralized and also...
Mysuncoast.com
Housing rehab assistance available in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County low- and very low-income homeowners can apply for financial help for housing rehabilitation and replacement assistance through Oct. 24. Qualifying residents can apply for the State Housing Initiative Partnership Housing Rehabilitation/Replacement Program, which provides 0% interest-deferred payment 30-year loans to make code-related repairs to single-family homes or replace dilapidated single-family housing structures.
Mysuncoast.com
Sanibel Causeway reopens following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Following its destruction by Hurricane Ian, the Sanibel Causeway has reopened. Gov. Ron DeSantis was present at Wednesday’s announcement. The Florida Department of Transportation worked tirelessly in the days following the collapse. Within 21 days of the collapse, the 3-mile-long structure was rebuilt. The...
Mysuncoast.com
Missing woman found safe, North Port Police confirm
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night at 9 p.m. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ann Joseph, 25, please contact the North Port Police Department. Ann was last seen leaving her home on Targee Avenue on...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Fire dispatches unit to hard-hit Fort Myers
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fort Myers was hit incredibly hard by Hurricane Ian. The death toll in Lee County was over 50 as of last week. The Sarasota County Fire Department was tasked by the state of Florida to deploy a special operations team to deal with hazardous materials in the Fort Myers region.
Mysuncoast.com
DeSantis to give $200M to Florida Schools Recognition Program
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary in North Port to announce major funding awards for schools. $200 million will go to schools that showed student growth and teaching experience in the 2021-2022 school year. This includes 24 schools in Sarasota County, including Toledo Blade who will receive $142,000.
Mysuncoast.com
Woman charged in Skyway DUI crash ruled competent to proceed with case
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota woman accused of seriously injuring a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in an alleged DUI crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March has been found competent to proceed with the case. In court documents filed Oct. 10, Judge Lon Arend accepted a court-appointed doctor’s...
Mysuncoast.com
No bond reduction for man charged in fatal hit-and-run of teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The man accused in the fatal hit-and-run of a 13-year-old girl will not have his bond reduced. On Aug. 15, David Change, 65, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed a student at Pine View High School. Her family has requested we refer to her only as Lilly.
Mysuncoast.com
Salvation Army serving meals in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Salvation Army is providing hot meals for local in Arcadia needing a respite from hurricane recovery. Meals are served every day at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. while food supplies last in the corner lot of Polk Avenue and Hickory Street, across from the post office.
Mysuncoast.com
Watch: Manatee car theft suspect slashes K-9 with knife
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County K-9 is recovering from injuries after a suspected car thief slashed it with a knife before being apprehended, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies say at about 4 p.m. Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen car in the...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the City of North Port corrected rumors being circulated by residents about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian. The city held a press conference to provide information about what actually happened and the efforts they’re making to repair it. North Port Public Works...
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Epiphytes (Air Plants) of the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plants grow in the ground, right? Up to twenty percent of them don’t need the ground at all. The world’s best scientific collection of epiphytes, air plants, are right here on the Suncoast! We call their home Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Watch my Discovering...
Mysuncoast.com
Nathan Benderson Park’s Trick or Treat on the Lake coming next week!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park’s Trick or Treat on the Lake is fast approaching!. The event will be held at the park Tuesday Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Halloween costumes, from spooky to silly, are highly encouraged for a night of trick-or-treating along the...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County early voting locations announced ahead of Nov. 8 election
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner has designated nine early voting locations. These locations include the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port, for the Nov. 8 General Election. Any registered voter may choose to vote early in person, beginning Monday, October 24...
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs to remain closed to the public, city cites safety concerns
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to Warm Mineral Springs Park. The City of North Port, after inspection, has determined that the park at this time cannot meet the criteria for safe reopening. To safely reopen to the public, the facility must have:. Reliable power. A...
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish woman dies in one-car crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Parrish woman was killed Sunday when her car went off the roadway on Old Tampa Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the woman was traveling west, approaching a left curve, west of Chin Road at about 5:15 p.m. Her sedan went off...
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian relief in Myaka City
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City Community Center continues to offer aid to those in need. Representatives from FEMA are still at the Myakka City Community Center ready to assist anyone affected by Hurricane Ian. Due to the storm, many people lost power at their homes, places of employment, and...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton woman turns downed trees into fall decor
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman is using her crafty side to help our friends and neighbors in need. Donna Kmetz is selling her Hurricane Ian Pumpkin Stumps and donating funds to relief efforts. Kmetz is making the most out of a recent surplus of wood -- all from...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital damaged by Ian reopens operating rooms, other services
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte hospital badly damaged by Hurricane Ian has cleared another hurdle in it’s own road to recovery, the hospital announced Monday. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened several key services Monday, including the operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select...
