Chronicle
Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
Beware of the Bloody Bandage Man of Cannon Beach, Oregon
Cannon Beach, Oregon is a must-see destination for any tourist traveling the Northwest. Even the locals like to come here and walk the miles of beach and get a pic of Haystack Rock for the 'gram. In many ways, it's an idyllic oceanside community. So of course, its hiding something.
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Community comes to support Weyerhaeuser's striking workers
October 13 - As of Oct. 7, the IAMAW District W24 bargaining committee stated, “Over 86% of our membership voted (over 1,000 people), and the company’s Amended Best and Final proposal was, again, overwhelmingly rejected by over 90%. Your bargaining committee is very proud of your strength, solidarity, and stamina in this fight we are in. We Are Standing Strong.”
kptv.com
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
kptv.com
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
Police: DUI driver leads officers on chase around Longview
A car chase with police in Longview, Washington ended after officers outmaneuvered an "erratic" driver, authorities said.
kptv.com
Family of 5 loses nearly everything in Longview house fire
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five lost nearly everything after a fire broke out in their house on Tuesday afternoon in Longview. The family said they are still in shock over what happened. Shane Bell was at work an hour away from home when he received a phone...
kptv.com
Fire displaces family of 5 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five was displaced Tuesday afternoon after their home caught fire, according to Longview Public Safety. Neighbors called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. to report flames coming out of a living room window on the 300 block of 29th Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find two-thirds of the house in flames.
1 person injured in apartment complex fire that displaced 18 others in Washington County
A fire at an Aloha housing complex Wednesday night displaced 18 people from their homes and sent one person to the hospital with injuries, fire officials said. Three dogs also died in the fire, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Several residents called 911 around 6 p.m., reporting that...
Chronicle
Newborn Dies Weeks After Rollover Crash in Cowlitz County
A newborn is dead weeks after sustaining injuries from a single-car crash in Longview that also took the life of the baby’s 26-year-old mother and injured two others. The single rollover crash occurred in the early morning of Sept. 19 on Industrial Way near 26th Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling west on state Route 432, or Industrial Way, when the SUV rolled over multiple times and crash-landed upside down on its roof near a drainage slough.
Fatal Crash On Highway 97 Near Milepost 235 Involving Semi
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton.
