Opposing visions of 'We, the People' for our nation and Missouri
Over the past two years, the battle of ideas in public policy has widened in scope, intensified in fury and escalated in consequence in our daily lives. The fight rages at all levels of government and all corners of society. It is a battle between two competing visions of the future. One vision...
Is private property a problem?
For as long as I can remember, I have championed the sanctity of private property. As a child, growing up, it usually was applied to my brother Patrick. Being a mere 5 years older it was common for us to bicker and even brawl, but it was rare that he would infringe on my “property” as he had already out grown my prized possessions. That is unless he wanted to start a fight or get back at me for some imagined travesty I had perpetrated against him. Yes, imagined is the appropriate word as I was pretty innocent and naïve during my...
