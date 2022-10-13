Read full article on original website
Related
shastascout.org
Meet Tenessa Audette for City Council
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California
Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
krcrtv.com
Redding skate rink murderer sentenced to life without parole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old Redding man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murder of Larissa Cole at Viking Skate park. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said Jerome Dennell Dzwonek has been sentenced for the Oct. 27, 2019, murder of Larissa Cole. As an added measure, the court ordered Dzwonek register as a sex offender should he somehow ever be released from prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Redding Rancheria State of the Tribe informs public about tribe progress
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rancheria held its state of the tribe event on Wednesday, sharing with the public, the progress made by the tribe within the last two years. The mission, according to the Tribal Chairman Jack Potter, revolves around keeping the community involved with what the tribe is doing, saying the event is, “similar to the state of the union,” designed to let, “the general public know what we are doing in the future,” in addition to what is happening presently.
krcrtv.com
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: Jordan Valenzuela, Redding City Council Candidate
REDDING, Calif. — To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1.What are three things you...
krcrtv.com
Police were led on a high speed vehicle chase early Saturday morning in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — At approximately 1:07 on Saturday morning a Shasta County Sheriff's Deputy was led on a chase when attempting to conduct a traffic stop. According to Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), one of their deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a blue Hyundai Sonata early Saturday morning when patrolling the Shasta Dam Blvd. and Ashby Rd. area, but the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Marcelino Chavez, 39, refused to stop for the deputy's lights and siren.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Shasta Lake on Saturday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after evading officers by car and on foot on Saturday at around 1:07 a.m. in Shasta Lake. A Shasta County Deputy was on patrol in the area of Shasta Dam Boulevard and Ashby Road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Become a firefighter, two major hiring events planned for wildland firefighting
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Hiring season has begun for the Bureau of Land Management, looking for up to 200 wildland firefighters who will work out of the California and Nevada area in 2023. "Fall is usually when we tried to start hiring," said Jason Schroeder, Superintendent with BLM. "Definitely...
krcrtv.com
Redding man faces 80 years in prison for attempted murder of girlfriend, neighbor
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding man is facing over 80 years to life in prison after being found guilty of multiple felonies including attempting to murder his girlfriend and apartment neighbor last year. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, a jury found 38-year-old Benjamin Samuel Pouvi Fata...
Multiple agencies involved in fighting wildfires hiring
The Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service and the US Fish and Wildlife Service are hoping to fill 200 positions ahead of the next fire season.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in stabbing behind RABA Station pleads not guilty
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man charged with attempted murder pled not guilty in court on Wednesday, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Devan Nelson, 29, was in court in connection with the stabbing behind the RABA bus stop on Market Street in Redding on Sunday. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 13 years for killing his brother, stabbing 1 other
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing and killing his brother and stabbing another man in Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Kenneth Schoeb, 29, was arrested for stabbing Jonathan Emerson, his brother, on May 31, the...
krcrtv.com
Man sentenced in pair of stabbings; one that left his brother dead
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff man who was charged in a pair of stabbings, including one that left his brother dead, was sentenced to 13 years in state prison, according to the district attorney's office. According to the Tehama District Attorney's office, Kenneth James Schoeb was arrested...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found near Caldwell Park
REDDING, Calf. - A body was found near Caldwell Park in Redding just after noon on Thursday. Redding Police say the case has been turned over to the Investigations Division of the police department. Redding Police added that there are homeless people who camp in that area. This is just...
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
krcrtv.com
How one man came from the Bay Area to own a walnut farm in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Many small and large farmers are getting their tractors ready because it’s harvest season! This Includes one man who recently traded the city life to get back to his farming roots. Micheal Moxley grew up the farmer's way in Washington and lived in northern...
actionnewsnow.com
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
actionnewsnow.com
Opening date for new Redding Costco location set
REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location in Redding has set an opening date. The new location at 4805 Bechelli Lane will opening on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Construction was delayed multiple times since the start of construction in August 2021. Workers found human remains at the site in...
krcrtv.com
Redding Subaru hosts Golden Retriever Rescue adoption event
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Redding Subaru is teaming up with NORCAL Golden Retriever Rescue to help Golden Retriever shelter dogs in Shasta County find a loving home. Redding Subaru says it will be donating $100 to NORCAL Golden Retriever Rescue for every pet adopted in October. The event kicks...
Comments / 5