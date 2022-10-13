Read full article on original website
Related
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Famous Dave’s Duluth Relocating From Canal Park to Hermantown
A longtime staple of Duluth's Canal Park area is about to close its doors and reopen over the hill in a completely different city. To be fair, it's about a 15 minute drive away from their current location, but it's still a significant move. What will be a loss to...
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
WDIO-TV
Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage
No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported
DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
nbc15.com
DNR aims to save disappearing songbird
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
KNOX News Radio
Duluth woman pleads guilty to role in Red Lake reservation murder
A Duluth (MN) woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a 2019 murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Mia Faye Sumner pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree. Court documents say, in 2019,...
Help Superior, Wisconsin Police ID Four People Regarding Keyport Liquor Incident
Something went down outside of the Keyport Liquor store at the beginning of this week and now the Superior Police Department is reaching out to the public for help. Keyport Liquor is located at 1900 Belknap Street and Superior police hope the public can help them identify four individuals who may have been at the location at the time of the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boreal.org
Could “greening” of the steel sector bring a new boom to the Range?
Photo: Jeffrey Hanson, of Clearwater BioLogics, spoke earlier this month to the Ely Climate Group about major changes on the horizon for the steel industry. O. KRINGSTAD. Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - October 12, 2022. The greening of the steel industry will bring big changes to Minnesota’s Iron...
boreal.org
Donations roll in for Hermantown couple displaced by deadly plane crash
The community is stepping up to support a Hermantown couple after a plane crashed into their home. Jason Hoffman and his wife Crystal were sleeping the night of October 1 when a small plane hit their home on Arrowhead Road just inches from their bed. Sadly, all three people on...
Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Young man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pine County
A young man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine County in the early hours of Saturday morning. The Pine County Sheriff's Office says the crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West in Pine City left a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two People Killed, Two Others Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in East Central Minnesota
Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine City early Saturday morning. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road Southwest in Pine City around 1:49 a.m to the report of a single-vehicle crash.
WNMT AM 650
Arrest Made In Duluth Shooting Incident
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Cloquet Police on Wednesday arrested a 23 year old man in connection with a shooting in Duluth on Saturday. The shooting, in the 100 block of West 1st Street, left one person with a non-life threatening injury. Charges of 2nd degree assault, reckless discharge of...
gowatertown.net
Minnesota gas station sells Powerball ticket that’s worth one million dollars
DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Parking Meter Rate Hike Hits Duluth’s Medical Dist. Months Late, Concerns St. Luke’s
DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s spoke out Tuesday about a recent rate increase to about 400 parking meters within the Medical District in downtown Duluth. But city officials told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, the increase was actually supposed to happen months ago in January when a city wide increase took effect after 13 years of that rate standing still.
boreal.org
Woman dies in Iron Range car crash
Northern News Now staff - Northern News Now - October 11, 2022. A woman has died after a crash Tuesday morning on the Iron Range. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cherry Township. Officials said a car was t-boned by...
Let It Snow! First Snow Accumulations In Duluth Area Expected This Week
It's hard to believe that just two day ago we were warm and all enjoying temperatures in the 70's. But, as we all know, the weather in the Northland can dramatically change by the day. Heck, sometimes by the hour!. As we were warned back on that warm Tuesday, the...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Hermantown Rallies Past North Branch, Denfeld Holds Off East 20-19, Two Harbors Handles Hibbing
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- After trailing 12-0 at the half, Hermantown would rally back to defeat North Branch 21 to 18 on Friday. The Hawks (5-2) will travel to play at Rock Ridge on Wednesday. In other football action, Duluth Denfeld picked up their 3rd win of the season, defeating crosstown rival...
lptv.org
Grand Rapids Community Updating Plan to Revitalize Downtown
For the past 16 years, the city of Grand Rapids had a plan for their downtown development. Now, they are updating that plan. Since early summer this year, the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority has been consulting professionals and the public alike to learn what could keep their historic downtown alive for years to come.
Comments / 0