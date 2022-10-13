ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage

No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
City
Virginia, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported

DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
DULUTH, MN
nbc15.com

DNR aims to save disappearing songbird

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
KNOX News Radio

Duluth woman pleads guilty to role in Red Lake reservation murder

A Duluth (MN) woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a 2019 murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Mia Faye Sumner pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree. Court documents say, in 2019,...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Trout#Big Fish#Dna Test#Duluth News Tribune#Minnesota Conservation
boreal.org

Could “greening” of the steel sector bring a new boom to the Range?

Photo: Jeffrey Hanson, of Clearwater BioLogics, spoke earlier this month to the Ely Climate Group about major changes on the horizon for the steel industry. O. KRINGSTAD. Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - October 12, 2022. The greening of the steel industry will bring big changes to Minnesota’s Iron...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
HIBBING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
WNMT AM 650

Arrest Made In Duluth Shooting Incident

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Cloquet Police on Wednesday arrested a 23 year old man in connection with a shooting in Duluth on Saturday. The shooting, in the 100 block of West 1st Street, left one person with a non-life threatening injury. Charges of 2nd degree assault, reckless discharge of...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Woman dies in Iron Range car crash

Northern News Now staff - Northern News Now - October 11, 2022. A woman has died after a crash Tuesday morning on the Iron Range. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cherry Township. Officials said a car was t-boned by...
IRON JUNCTION, MN
lptv.org

Grand Rapids Community Updating Plan to Revitalize Downtown

For the past 16 years, the city of Grand Rapids had a plan for their downtown development. Now, they are updating that plan. Since early summer this year, the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority has been consulting professionals and the public alike to learn what could keep their historic downtown alive for years to come.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy