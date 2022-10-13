Braves shutout Phillies in Game 2 to even series

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — In the midst of a pitcher’s duel, the Braves offense looked for spark in the sixth inning. It came in the form of a hit by pitch.

Atlanta scored three runs after Zack Wheeler hit Ronald Acuna Jr. on the elbow and the Braves took Game 2 to tie the NLDS. Kyle Wright, who led the league in wins, pitched another gem alongside the bullpen to secure a 3-0 shutout.

For a moment, Braves fans wondered if there would even be a Game 2. Heavy rain moved through metro Atlanta and forced a 3-hour rain delay. But the game went on and started off strong with Wright’s performance.

The sixth inning spark from the Braves really started with one of Dansby Swanson’s best catches of his career to retire the Phillies. Wright exited the game with six strikeouts and only gave up two hits.

To start the bottom of the sixth, Acuña took a 96-mph-fastball from Wheeler on his elbow and remained down on the field for a few minutes.

Acuña took his base and the rest of the Braves offense went to work. Matt Olson knocked in Acuña followed by RBI singles from Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud. Not to be outdone defensively, Riley later made an impressive foul ball grab in the eight inning.

After Wright’s exit, the Braves bullpen returned to their 2021 postseason form to seal the 3-0 win.

The NLDS now heads to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Saturday. Game times have not been announced.

