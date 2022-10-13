I am writing to share my experience with Dan Bigelow, Wahkiakum County prosecutor. I’ve appreciated the opportunity to work on a variety of projects in our county in my last 17 years living and working here. These are often with state agencies and contractors as partners on grants with multiple deliverables. Dan, in his role as prosecutor, reviews contracts and agreements to ensure Wahkiakum County is protected, and that contracting processes are done correctly. With grant projects usually having tight timelines, this is no small task. For example, Dan went above and beyond in his work on a construction contract with a quick turnaround, working through final details with me via email and phone at 7 a.m., so I could present to officials for approval that morning. We could not have completed the project without his help.

WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO