Riverhawks corral Mules
The Kalama Chinooks broke open a tight Central League football game with 18 third quarter points to key a 36-14 win over the Wahkiakum Mules last Friday. Kalama led 6-0 at halftime and pulled ahead 12-0 early in the third quarter. The Mules closed the gap with a drive ending in Zakk Carlson's three-yard run; he ran the conversion to close the gap to 12-8.
Lady Mules fall to Toutle, Adna
The Wahkiakum Mules volleyball team lost two games at home this week, bringing their record to 2-4 in league and 5-8 overall. Last Thursday, the Lady Mules lost to Toutle Lake at home in three sets, 26-28, 18-25, and 16-25. "We started out with tons of energy that slowly petered...
Sheriff's Report, October 20, 2022
Wahkiakum County law enforcement officers and emergency response personnel handled a variety of reports during the past week, including:. October 9 — 10:14 p.m. A driver was taken into custody following a vehicle stop. October 10 — 1:45 a.m. A Puget Island resident reported hearing an unknown alarm nearby....
Johnson Park News
We are excited to announce the Prime Rib Dinner at Johnson Park. This year it will be catered by Travis Boggs of Country Catering. Travis has worked at the Naselle Youth Camp for years and is now the cook for Naselle High School. He has catered quite a few events and Johnson Park Board is glad to have him.
Margaret Jeaudoin
Former Cathlamet resident Margaret Jeaudoin, 96, of Vancouver, died October 16, 2022 at her home. She and her husband Louie, who preceded her, resided in the Elochoman Valley for many years and loved their time here. Margaret was interred with Louie at a graveside service on Wednesday, October 19 at Greenwood Cemetery in Cathlamet. Dowling Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PUD board has update on projects
The Wahkiakum County PUD Board of Commissioners got an update of recent activity at the utility at their meeting on Tuesday. A couple small changes were made to the 2023 budget prior to next month's budget hearing including $25,000 for a possible Clean Energy Transformation Act study, and money for meter reading equipment.
Bigelow combines care with empathy
I am writing to share my experience with Dan Bigelow, Wahkiakum County prosecutor. I’ve appreciated the opportunity to work on a variety of projects in our county in my last 17 years living and working here. These are often with state agencies and contractors as partners on grants with multiple deliverables. Dan, in his role as prosecutor, reviews contracts and agreements to ensure Wahkiakum County is protected, and that contracting processes are done correctly. With grant projects usually having tight timelines, this is no small task. For example, Dan went above and beyond in his work on a construction contract with a quick turnaround, working through final details with me via email and phone at 7 a.m., so I could present to officials for approval that morning. We could not have completed the project without his help.
County board hears WAAGS funding request
Wahkiakum County commissioners touched on a couple 2023 budget issues when they met Tuesday; they'll meet with department heads next week to hear requests and get started. Treasurer Tammy Peterson reviewed financial status. Rising interest rates have benefitted county investments, which pool funds from a variety of local governmental entities.
Holly will do a good job
I was very disappointed to hear that our Prosecuting Attorney, Dan Bigelow, refused an offer to debate his challenger for office, Holly McKeen. Disappointed, but not surprised. You see, I have seen Dan in action in the courtroom. Some years back I was called to be in the jury pool...
