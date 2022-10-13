ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Police responding to deadly Selma shooting, officers say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police say they’re at the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge on the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At least one person is dead...
BB gun found at Cary middle school, principal says

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A BB gun was found at a middle school in Cary on Friday, according to the school’s principal. In a letter to families, Alston Ridge Middle School Principal Rodney Smith said the school received a report that a student had a firearm. Smith said officials searched the student’s belongings and found an unloaded BB gun in their backpack.
Raleigh police set up memorial for fallen Officer Gabriel Torres

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting. On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.
Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
5 killed in Raleigh neighborhood shooting are remembered

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — As questions still remain around what exactly led a 15-year-old gunman to shoot and kill five people in east Raleigh on Thursday, those victims are being remembered by their loved ones. The suspect fatally shot two people in the streets of a middle-class Raleigh neighborhood,...
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
GoFundMe created for fallen Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A GoFundMe has been organized by Back The Blue NC for the off-duty Raleigh Police Department officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting in the city. The 29-year-old officer, Gabriel Torres, was on his way to work when he was one of five people killed by a 15-year-old male.
