cbs17
Police responding to deadly Selma shooting, officers say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police say they’re at the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge on the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At least one person is dead...
Raleigh mass shooting leaves 5 dead, 2 injured; 15-year-old suspect in critical condition
New details trace the path the 15-year-old shooter took, destroying families and causing panic across Raleigh.
Wake County DA files juvenile petition against mass shooting suspect
The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspect that is accused of killing five people and injuring two others on Thursday.
cbs17
BB gun found at Cary middle school, principal says
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A BB gun was found at a middle school in Cary on Friday, according to the school’s principal. In a letter to families, Alston Ridge Middle School Principal Rodney Smith said the school received a report that a student had a firearm. Smith said officials searched the student’s belongings and found an unloaded BB gun in their backpack.
Alleged Raleigh shooter is 15, could be charged as adult in mass shooting that killed 5
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five people and injuring two others in Thursday's shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood. One of the victims was James Roger Thompson, Austin's 16-year-old brother, who was a junior at...
cbs17
Raleigh police set up memorial for fallen Officer Gabriel Torres
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting. On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.
cbs17
Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
cbs17
Raleigh police thank community for ‘outpouring of love’ after 1 officer killed, 1 injured in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Friday afternoon thanked the community for an “outpouring of love and support” after one officer was killed and another was injured during a mass shooting in east Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Three women, including a mother of three, and two men...
Woman accused of having gun during argument in Southern Alamance High School parking lot, sheriff’s office says
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A report about a gun in an Alamance County School parking lot led to an arrest, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a school resource office at Southern Alamance High School got a report about someone with a gun in […]
cbs17
‘Officer down!’ – 16 new 911 calls reveal more about Raleigh shooting that killed 5, injured 2
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 911 caller screams “officer down!” when he realizes one of the seven victims of an east Raleigh mass shooting was a police officer Thursday. Another caller exclaims “Oh my God!” when he sees the second of two women who were killed along a walking trail as part of shooting that left five people dead.
1 person shot, injured at Fayetteville convenience store
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a convenience store Saturday evening in Fayetteville.
Raleigh shooting update: North Carolina officials identify victims, including police officer and boy, 16
Five people were killed and two more were wounded when a juvenile suspect allegedly opened fire in Raleigh, North Carolina.
cbs17
1 shot twice near Aberdeen then flown to hospital, Moore County Sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced that a shooting investigation is underway Saturday night in Aberdeen. On Saturday at 5:05 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Sherwood Drive near Aberdeen in regards to a man who was shot twice.
cbs17
5 killed in Raleigh neighborhood shooting are remembered
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — As questions still remain around what exactly led a 15-year-old gunman to shoot and kill five people in east Raleigh on Thursday, those victims are being remembered by their loved ones. The suspect fatally shot two people in the streets of a middle-class Raleigh neighborhood,...
Loaded rifle, marijuana seized from student's car in high school parking lot
ERWIN, N.C. — Police officers on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old after seizing a loaded rifle and marijuana from his car, which was parked in the student lot at Triton High School. A school resource officer was investigating a blue Ford Fusion in the parking lot at 215 Maynard Lake...
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
cbs17
GoFundMe created for fallen Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A GoFundMe has been organized by Back The Blue NC for the off-duty Raleigh Police Department officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting in the city. The 29-year-old officer, Gabriel Torres, was on his way to work when he was one of five people killed by a 15-year-old male.
cbs17
Man stabbed in Raeford, sheriff says; woman charged with attempted 1st-degree murder
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a stabbing that happened at a home in Raeford on Friday morning. Around 2:06 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Quail Drive, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning. At about 2:59 a.m., officers said they received a 9-1-1 call and a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired on the 100 block of Rockefeller Court.
