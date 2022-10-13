Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER - RED LAKE BAND OF CHIPPEWA INDIAN
Close: October 26, 2022 @ 12:00 p.m. Administrative Officer will be in charge of overseeing the administrative decisions for quality assurance. Responsible for coordinating the operations of programs that support band operations to make procedures: efficient, ethical, and of benefit to the Band's program. Those programs include; Human Resources, Information Technology, Grant Writing, Self-Governance and other similar programs as requested. Reports to the Executive Administrator, full-time position, w/benefits, salary; DOQ.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen talks campaign, public safety and debating Governor Walz
(St. Paul, MN) -- The man looking to unseat Governor Tim Walz says he is in the 'prime position' to do so ahead of the November 8th election in the state. Dr. Scott Jensen says recent polls mark him down roughly five points overall to the incumbent Governor, which is ground he says is definitely able to be made up.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota Governors debate covers hot topics and gets reactions
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesday, Gray TV stations across the state of Minnesota hosted a gubernatorial debate between current governor Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen,. The debate was televised by our Gray sister station KTTC in Rochester. We livestreamed the debate on our website and Facebook, and...
740thefan.com
Nearly 1 million Minnesota frontline workers have received ‘Hero Pay’ bonuses
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Labor and industry reports nearly 997,000 frontline workers have received their COVID ‘Hero Pay’ bonuses. Over one million Minnesotans were approved for the $487 payments. The only workers who remain to be paid are those who need to update their payment information.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Attorney General's Office places $11-million dollar fine on company that admitted to breaching aquifer during Line 3 construction
(Clearwater County, MN) -- Enbridge is facing a misdemeanor charge and fine after breaching a northern Minnesota aquifer. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged the company with appropriating state waters without a permit through construction after officials admitted to the January 2021 breach in Clearwater County. Company officials also admit they delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge will pay an $11-million dollar fine in connection with the breach.
redlakenationnews.com
GOP opponent who never served criticizes Gov. Tim Walz's exit from National Guard
Gov. Tim Walz's 24-year military career in the Minnesota National Guard is under attack by his GOP rival in the waning weeks of the governor's race. At a recent state Capitol news conference, former state Sen. Scott Jensen stood with veterans to criticize Walz for leaving the guard in 2005, shortly before the battalion he led was deployed to Iraq. Walz has said he left the guard to run for Congress.
bulletin-news.com
Election deniers are a threat to Minnesota’s democracy
According to a recent study from the Defend Democracy Project, right-wing activists and election skeptics are endangering democracy in Minnesota before the November election. The research, which is based on interviews with academics, legal experts, and grassroots activists in Minnesota, singled out the regional spread of misinformation as the main danger to the state’s democracy.
WTIP
Voter turnout in northeastern Minnesota could determine control of state legislature
The 2022 election season enters the final stretch as late October arrives, with about three weeks to go until Election Day. Indeed, election ballots arrived in the mail between Oct. 13-15 for many Cook County voters. In the lead up to the 2022 election, the WTIP News Department spoke with...
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
redlakenationnews.com
The Great North Innocence Project granted $500,000 to fuel the statewide Conviction Review Unit
(Minneapolis, MN) – The Great North Innocence Project (GN-IP) announced today that it has received a two-year, $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice that will fuel the ongoing work of Minnesota’s first-ever Conviction Review Unit (CRU). This DOJ grant represents an increased investment from the previous $300,000 two-year grant GN-IP received to launch the CRU in 2020. The CRU operates as a partnership between GN-IP and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office. This increased investment will allow the CRU to continue to review and investigate legal cases for people believed to be innocent. Minnesota’s CRU is only the fourth in the United States to operate statewide as a partnership with the state Attorney General’s Office rather than with an individual county prosecutor’s office. To date nationwide, CRUs have helped initiate the exoneration of 444 people.
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
MISSION, S.D. — After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was "devil's speak."She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school's strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles...
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
Nearly One Million Minnesotans Have Received COVID Bonus Payments
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota is reporting that nearly 1 million COVID Frontline Worker Bonus payments have been sent out over the past two weeks. As of today, the total was just under 997,000 with just over $487 deposited into the accounts of the recipients. It was estimated that just over 1 million applications for the bonus payments had been approved.
redlakenationnews.com
Secretary Haaland Continues "The Road to Healing" in South Dakota
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland visited South Dakota this weekend on the third stop on “The Road to Healing,” a year-long tour across the country to provide Indigenous survivors of the federal Indian boarding school system and their descendants an opportunity to share their experiences.
Construction Worker Shortage Being Addressed in Central MN
A shortage of construction workers is one of the challenges Central Minnesota is currently dealing with. I was joined on WJON by Summit Academy President LeRoy West and Talent Director Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Cooperation. Summit is an accredited vocational institution with the mission to empower...
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison leads bipartisan coalition to regulate abusive practices of pharmacy benefit managers
October 18, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today joined a bipartisan coalition of 35 attorneys general from across the country in an amicus brief to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals supporting Oklahoma’s laws that regulate abusive behavior of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Oklahoma’s laws regulating PBMs are similar to Minnesota’s. Oklahoma’s laws are being challenged in the latest of a string of lawsuits by the PBM industry’s national lobbying association, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA).
redlakenationnews.com
Army Corps studying dam removal that could restore free-flowing Mississippi River in Twin Cities
Two Mississippi River locks and dams in the heart of the Twin Cities are the subject of a federal study to discern whether they might be closed, sold - or even removed entirely. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers kicked off its research this month into the Lower St. Anthony...
redlakenationnews.com
New COVID-19 boosters for kids age 5-11 now offered at Minnesota's state-run vaccine clinics
Children ages 5 to 11 can receive the new variant-specific COVID-19 booster at state-run vaccination facilities in Minnesota starting this week. The vaccine is the same booster that was authorized this fall for people 12 and older to protect against omicron variants of the virus, but comes in a smaller dose. Families will be able to make appointments or walk in for the Pfizer boosters at the state-run facilities in St. Paul, Duluth, Rochester, Moorhead and at the Mall of America.
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?
Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
