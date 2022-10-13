ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

thatoregonlife.com

Visiting This Oregon College Is Like Going To Hogwarts

Reed College isn’t a magical castle with a headmaster who has a long gray beard, though it certainly feels like a magical place when you walk past it’s majestic old buildings. This pretty college in Portland Oregon, founded in 1908 doesn’t have a Forbidden Forest like Hogwarts, though it does have a lake and towering stately trees for students to admire, and a long history as one of the best schools in the Pacific Northwest.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond. It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
LONGVIEW, WA
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
Longview, WA
Entertainment
City
Longview, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
clarkcountylive.com

Pomeroy Pumpkin Lane Open

Pumpkin Lane at Pomeroy Farms is now open. Take a hayride down Pumpkin Lane, pick out the perfect pumpkin, enjoy some great photo ops, visit the farm animals and blacksmith shop, grab a snack, and have a fabulous time at one of Clark County’s favorite pumpkin patches!. Hours are...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

Oregon salmon prepared various ways: 3 recipes to enjoy

ASTORIA, Ore. — We head indoors this week to share some dining delights and an Oregon specialty: fresh smoked salmon. Last August and lasting for several weeks, the miles-wide Columbia River was center stage for a silvery rush of salmon that migrated up-river past a sports fishing mecca called Buoy 10 near Astoria.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon Humane Society expands vet care services in Portland

The Oregon Humane Society will expand its services with a new community veterinary hospital opening this weekend in Portland. Nationwide, veterinary practices have faced worker shortages and burnout. And as the price of vet care continues to rise, some pet owners are having a hard time keeping up with costs.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

KGW

PHOTOS: Biden's visit in Portland

President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
PORTLAND, OR
cntraveler.com

Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment

More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
PORTLAND, OR
clarkcountylive.com

A Look Back at the Columbus Day Storm

The Columbus Day Storm happened on October 12, 1962. It originated in the Pacific Ocean and created havoc from northern California to southern British Columbia in Canada. It was the largest, most violent windstorm in the recorded history of the West Coast at that time. Wind gusts were recorded at over 100 miles per hour in many areas. The storm demolished homes, barns, trees, vehicles, and many lives were lost.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
kptv.com

Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
ALOHA, OR

