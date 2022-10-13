Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
Visiting This Oregon College Is Like Going To Hogwarts
Reed College isn’t a magical castle with a headmaster who has a long gray beard, though it certainly feels like a magical place when you walk past it’s majestic old buildings. This pretty college in Portland Oregon, founded in 1908 doesn’t have a Forbidden Forest like Hogwarts, though it does have a lake and towering stately trees for students to admire, and a long history as one of the best schools in the Pacific Northwest.
kptv.com
Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond. It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
Chronicle
Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
clarkcountylive.com
Pomeroy Pumpkin Lane Open
Pumpkin Lane at Pomeroy Farms is now open. Take a hayride down Pumpkin Lane, pick out the perfect pumpkin, enjoy some great photo ops, visit the farm animals and blacksmith shop, grab a snack, and have a fabulous time at one of Clark County’s favorite pumpkin patches!. Hours are...
KGW
Oregon salmon prepared various ways: 3 recipes to enjoy
ASTORIA, Ore. — We head indoors this week to share some dining delights and an Oregon specialty: fresh smoked salmon. Last August and lasting for several weeks, the miles-wide Columbia River was center stage for a silvery rush of salmon that migrated up-river past a sports fishing mecca called Buoy 10 near Astoria.
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit
(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.
opb.org
Oregon Humane Society expands vet care services in Portland
The Oregon Humane Society will expand its services with a new community veterinary hospital opening this weekend in Portland. Nationwide, veterinary practices have faced worker shortages and burnout. And as the price of vet care continues to rise, some pet owners are having a hard time keeping up with costs.
opb.org
Oregon Humane Society expands services, plans to open a pet hospital
The Oregon Humane Society will be opening a new community veterinary hospital in Portland. It will offer accessible and affordable pet care, according to the organization. Nationwide, veterinary practices continue to face staffing shortages and burnout. And some pet owners are having a hard time keeping up with the cost of services. We hear more about the hospital from Sharon Harmon, the president and CEO of the Oregon Humane Society and Stephen Kochis, the chief medical officer of the organization.
See how Portland ranked on a list of the safest U.S. cities
Portland fell near the bottom of the chart at No. 137, with an overall score of 69.48 points.
Parts of Oregon have smokiest air in the nation, as state issues air quality advisory that includes Portland
Warm, dry autumn weather and persistent Northwest wildfires have created the worst air quality in the nation in parts of Oregon – prompting officials to issue an advisory Friday that includes Portland and the Willamette Valley. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality warned that smoky air could linger into...
KGW
PHOTOS: Biden's visit in Portland
President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
cntraveler.com
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
Oregon baby is second patient to undergo landmark fetal surgery for spina bifida
DAMASCUS, Ore. — An Oregon baby became the second person in the world to undergo a ground breaking surgery after he was diagnosed with spina bifida while still in the womb. Tobi Maginnis, now 8 months old, was born happy and healthy thanks to the procedure by a team of doctors at the University of California, Davis.
clarkcountylive.com
A Look Back at the Columbus Day Storm
The Columbus Day Storm happened on October 12, 1962. It originated in the Pacific Ocean and created havoc from northern California to southern British Columbia in Canada. It was the largest, most violent windstorm in the recorded history of the West Coast at that time. Wind gusts were recorded at over 100 miles per hour in many areas. The storm demolished homes, barns, trees, vehicles, and many lives were lost.
kptv.com
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
Beware of the Bloody Bandage Man of Cannon Beach, Oregon
Cannon Beach, Oregon is a must-see destination for any tourist traveling the Northwest. Even the locals like to come here and walk the miles of beach and get a pic of Haystack Rock for the 'gram. In many ways, it's an idyllic oceanside community. So of course, its hiding something.
Watch elephants at Oregon Zoo smashing pumpkins
Elephants at Portland's Oregon Zoo helped usher in the Halloween season by tackling some giant pumpkins donated by a local growers' club.Oct. 14, 2022.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what it means for Oregon
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
