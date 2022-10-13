ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathlamet, WA

Chronicle

Tenino Ground Game Blows Past Elma

T90 (Q1) — Brody Noonan 8-yard run, Two-point failed. T90 (Q1) — Dylan Spicer 38-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q1) — Cody Strawn 24-yard run, Two-point conversion. ELM (Q2) — Carter Studer 69-yard pass to Gibson Cain, Two-point failed. T90 (Q2) — Randy Marti 3-yard run,...
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station

Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
CENTRALIA, WA
KING-5

Aerials: Brush fire in Yelm

A brush fire broke out Wednesday off SR 507 in Yelm. A few houses were evacuated, but fire is now contained, East Thurston Co fire chief says.
YELM, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Westport

An Aberdeen man died Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving his motorcycle and a dump truck near Westport. William Everett Meeks, 76 was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 105. Meeks attempted to go around the dump truck in the right shoulder as the dump truck, driven by a 37-year-old Washington man, was taking a right turn. The motorcycle struck the dump truck, totalling the motorcycle and resulting in Meeks' death, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
WESTPORT, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement

ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
PORTLAND, OR
q13fox.com

Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Illegal Burning; Theft; Assault; Crashes; Drugs

• Two sets of tires and wheels were stolen from a backyard in the 400 block of North Iron Street in the last few days, according to a report made at 8:20 a.m. Oct 13. • Two generators were reported stolen from a residential garage in the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue at about 6 p.m. Oct. 12. The thefts occurred within the past month.
CENTRALIA, WA
KXL

Washington School Board Member, Stepson, Charged In Capitol Riot

SEATTLE (AP) – A school board member from a small city in Washington state and his stepson have been charged with assaulting and interfering with police during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Justice Department said Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, a city of about 9,000 people northwest of Mount Rainier, was arrested Wednesday along with his stepson, Caden Paul Gottfried, 20. They made initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Tacoma after turning themselves in and were released pending further court hearings. Slaughter, who was elected to the Orting School Board last fall, did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.
ORTING, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Lacey Industrial Building Sells for $23.8M

Lacey Logistics, a 141,884-square-foot Class A industrial building in Lacey, has sold for $23.8 million to a confidential buyer, according to CBRE, which represented the seller. The seller was Panattoni Development Co. and GLP Capital Partners (GCP). Lacey Logistics is located at 3130 Hogum Bay Road NE in Thurston County,...
LACEY, WA
MyNorthwest

Two WA men arrested in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection

A father and his stepson from Washington state have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to a press release from the Justice Department, the two men are facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, WA and Caden Paul Gottfried, 20, are said to...
ORTING, WA
thejoltnews.com

Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans

Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

