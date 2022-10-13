Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Tenino Ground Game Blows Past Elma
T90 (Q1) — Brody Noonan 8-yard run, Two-point failed. T90 (Q1) — Dylan Spicer 38-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q1) — Cody Strawn 24-yard run, Two-point conversion. ELM (Q2) — Carter Studer 69-yard pass to Gibson Cain, Two-point failed. T90 (Q2) — Randy Marti 3-yard run,...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Storm Carrying Hurricane Strength Winds Hits Western Washington Causing Millions of Dollars in Damage
Storms bringing hurricane force winds struck Western Washington on Friday, Oct. 12, and Saturday Oct. 13, 1962. The Chronicle published several front page stories on the storm and its aftermath in its Monday, Oct. 15, 1962, edition. “Damage to Lewis County from the Columbus Day storm will be enormous —...
Chronicle
WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station
Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
KING-5
Aerials: Brush fire in Yelm
A brush fire broke out Wednesday off SR 507 in Yelm. A few houses were evacuated, but fire is now contained, East Thurston Co fire chief says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
Chronicle
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Westport
An Aberdeen man died Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving his motorcycle and a dump truck near Westport. William Everett Meeks, 76 was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 105. Meeks attempted to go around the dump truck in the right shoulder as the dump truck, driven by a 37-year-old Washington man, was taking a right turn. The motorcycle struck the dump truck, totalling the motorcycle and resulting in Meeks' death, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement
ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chronicle
Lewis County Says Public Lands Commissioner Acted Illegally With Carbon Project
In a letter to the Department of Natural Resources, the Lewis County commissioners are claiming Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz violated the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) in a project to sequester forest lands as a trade for carbon credits. The work would set aside 10,000 acres of Washington...
Chronicle
Sirens: Illegal Burning; Theft; Assault; Crashes; Drugs
• Two sets of tires and wheels were stolen from a backyard in the 400 block of North Iron Street in the last few days, according to a report made at 8:20 a.m. Oct 13. • Two generators were reported stolen from a residential garage in the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue at about 6 p.m. Oct. 12. The thefts occurred within the past month.
Chronicle
Thurston County Man, 90, Faces Charges for Trying to Move Trailer With Bulldozer, Police Say
A 90-year-old Tumwater man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Monday afternoon after he tried to evict some people on his property by using a bulldozer, according to police. About 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tumwater police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest after a report of...
KXL
Washington School Board Member, Stepson, Charged In Capitol Riot
SEATTLE (AP) – A school board member from a small city in Washington state and his stepson have been charged with assaulting and interfering with police during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Justice Department said Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, a city of about 9,000 people northwest of Mount Rainier, was arrested Wednesday along with his stepson, Caden Paul Gottfried, 20. They made initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Tacoma after turning themselves in and were released pending further court hearings. Slaughter, who was elected to the Orting School Board last fall, did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
southsoundbiz.com
Lacey Industrial Building Sells for $23.8M
Lacey Logistics, a 141,884-square-foot Class A industrial building in Lacey, has sold for $23.8 million to a confidential buyer, according to CBRE, which represented the seller. The seller was Panattoni Development Co. and GLP Capital Partners (GCP). Lacey Logistics is located at 3130 Hogum Bay Road NE in Thurston County,...
Two WA men arrested in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection
A father and his stepson from Washington state have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to a press release from the Justice Department, the two men are facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, WA and Caden Paul Gottfried, 20, are said to...
Chronicle
Toledo Woman Convicted of Animal Cruelty to Serve 60 Days in Jail, Is Prohibited From Owning Animals
A woman accused of animal cruelty related to “horrific” conditions on her Toledo property will serve 60 days in jail and is permanently prohibited from owning, caring for or residing with any animal after she entered Alford pleas to animal cruelty charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Alice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Body-camera video released by Tacoma police shows officers firing at gunman in bar
Body-camera video released by Tacoma Police Department on Friday shows two officers firing gunshots at a man initially suspected of shooting a gun inside a downtown bar last month after a fight with other patrons and employees. The 27-year-old man, Johnathan Lane, was not struck by the officers’ gunfire and...
thejoltnews.com
Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans
Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
Camille Love’s family disappointed at murder sentencing outcome
(TACOMA, Wash.) - After 12 long years of waiting, Santiago Mederos learned his fate. Friday, a Pierce County judge sentenced him to roughly 30 years in prison. Mederos was the last of six Tacoma gang members sentenced in the 2010 murder of Camilla Love. Love and her brother, Joshuah Love,...
Details emerge about Orting School Board director charged in Jan. 6 insurrection
ORTING, Wash. — It has been nearly two years since the January 6 insurrection, but earlier this week, federal agents arrested two local men who are accused of attacking officers at the U.S. Capitol when it was breached. KIRO 7 has obtained the court documents and statements from the...
Comments / 0