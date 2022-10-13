ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine-usa.com

Duke Energy raises rates in South Carolina

South Carolina’s Public Service Commission approved Duke Energy Carolinas’ request to raise utility bills by 10.4%, which will amount to more than $12 per month for a typical residential customer. The blame is being laid on rising fossil fuel costs. “We are disappointed that the Public Service Commission...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy