ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Rod Sims on tax reform and the gas price crisis

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago

The government has flirted with, and now ruled out, changing the Stage 3 tax cut in the October 25 budget, which appears set to be dominated by some deep spending cuts. In the longer term, however, debate will continue over the need to reform Australia’s tax system, as the calls on revenue to finance big programs increase.

Meanwhile, the government is locked in a battle to get high domestic gas prices down, with its light touch policy towards the gas producers not having much impact.

In this podcast, Michelle Grattan talks with Rod Sims, former chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), and now a professor at the Australian National University’s Crawford School for Public Policy, on tax, gas and privatisation.

Sims says tax reform should look beyond income tax. “We have plenty of other ways to raise taxation […] we should be altering the existing petroleum resource rent tax because I think it’s flawed and we can get more money out of that pretty well straight away”. This change could raise “billions per year”.

Advocating a more robust taxing of resources, Sims says: “You’ve got high mineral prices, high gas prices all around the world. That’s causing harm in Australia as well as elsewhere. Yet we’re not getting enough tax from them. I think that’s a really unhealthy situation to be in.”

Sims also criticises the way privatising state assets has been done, and urges changes for the future to ensure competition.

“We should stop privatising assets in ways that see monopolies in private hands without any regulation and often with arrangements to stop them facing competition. I think we’ve got to have tests for making sure we do these things in a competitive way with proper regulation […] if you have three bread shops that you can buy bread from, you get a much better deal than if the only choice you have is one bread shop.”

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Government must find a way to force gas prices down – but how?

Senior ministers this week have dramatically raised the stakes in the Albanese government’s face-off with gas producers, amid escalating energy prices and dire warnings of worse to come. The question now is: how does the government follow through with effective action to match the rhetoric? Bringing gas prices down in the eastern part of the country is vital in reducing the cost pressures many businesses and households are confronting. Coal and gas prices are the main drivers of soaring electricity bills. Dealing with gas prices is also important for reinvigorating Australian manufacturing, one of Anthony Albanese’s promises at the election....
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Jim Chalmers plays the tease as he pushes to change Stage 3 tax cuts

When Scott Morrison was treasurer he flew the kite for an increase in the GST. The debate ran a while, before then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull shut it down. It was all too hard. Now we have Jim Chalmers with a kite up, although he’s not “freelancing” as much as the wilful Morrison did. Anthony Albanese is sanctioning Chalmers testing the mood for recalibrating the tax cuts. Asked on Thursday whether he’d had Albanese’s permission to “float that balloon” on changing Stage 3, Chalmers said, “I don’t need permission to point out that every budget we hand down, including the...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Politics with Michelle Grattan

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is a landmark reform of the last decade. But while delivering much benefit, it has operational problems and its cost has escalated dramatically – currently around $30 billion annually, there have been suggestions it could reach $60 billion. The scheme looms as one of the major pressures on the Albanese government’s budgets in coming years.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Chalmers flags gas action, with escalating power prices a cost-of-living nightmare for government

High and rising power prices will become a bigger part of Australia’s inflation problem over time, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has warned, as he foreshadowed more government action to combat high gas prices. Ahead of leaving for the United States on Tuesday night, Chalmers also said he would use the information from briefings he receives there to make any needed changes to the October 25 budget – now in the final stages of preparation. And he continued to prepare the public for large, but selective, spending cuts in the budget. Chalmers painted a dark picture of probable recession in key...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Grattan
TheConversationAU

Albanese insists tax position 'hasn't changed', as the government targets defence delays

Anthony Albanese on Sunday insisted the government’s intention to deliver the Stage 3 tax cuts has not changed, while he reinforced the expectation of deep spending cuts in this month’s budget to attack “waste”. Meanwhile the government on Monday will point to at least 28 major defence projects that are running a total of more than 97 years late, as it highlights pressures it faces on the budget. It says project management must be improved. After a week of speculation that the Stage 3 cuts could be recalibrated, and then suggestions on Sunday there would be no change, Albanese said...
INCOME TAX
TheConversationAU

Optus data breach: regulatory changes announced, but legislative reform still needed

In response to Australia’s biggest ever data breach, the federal government will temporarily suspend regulations that stop telcos sharing customer information with third parties. It’s a necessary step to deal with the threat of identify theft faced by 10 million current and former Optus customers. It will allow Optus to work with banks and government agencies to detect and prevent the fraudulent use of their data. But it’s still only a remedial measure, intended to be in place for 12 months. More substantive reform is needed to tighten Australia’s loose approach to data privacy and protection. ...
AUSTRALIA
KIRO 7 Seattle

China's Xi calls for military growth amid tension with US

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

All governments are guilty of running political ads on the public purse. Here's how to stop it

If you watch TV or read the paper, you’ve probably seen ads spruiking the achievements of the federal or state government – from the next big transport project to how they’re reducing the cost of living. While some government ads are needed, many are little more than thinly-disguised political ads on the public dime. A new Grattan Institute report shows both Coalition and Labor governments, at federal and state levels, use taxpayer-funded advertising for political purposes. But there is a way to stop this blatant misuse of public money. Why do taxpayers fund advertising? Federal and state governments combined spend nearly $450...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Reform#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Consumer Commission
TheConversationAU

FBOY Island vs public interest media: the culture clash at the heart of the TVNZ-RNZ merger

The 980 submissions in response to the Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media Bill are a testament to the importance – and contentiousness – of public media policy. Most are supportive of the bill’s goal of strengthening public media, but many claim the new media entity it establishes could potentially distort the market, undermine its commercial competitors, and be subject to political interference. These are critical questions. Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media (ANZPM) will encompass TVNZ and RNZ, with up to NZ$200m in public subsidies, including a new $109 million appropriation and a further $84.8 million in funds redirected from NZ On Air. A...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

The market has failed to give Australians affordable housing, so don't expect it to solve the crisis

The federal Labor government has promised to craft a national housing and homelessness plan and to fund new social housing, returning Canberra to a field it all but abandoned for a decade. A new Productivity Commission report is scathing about current arrangements and calls for far-reaching change. Yet some of the report’s key recommendations rest on faulty assumptions and outdated economic thinking. It relies on a misplaced belief that the market will respond to low-income households’ need for affordable housing. Its faith in deregulation as a cure-all is misguided. The experience of recent decades and a wealth of research evidence instead...
HOUSING
TheConversationAU

Almost 200 nations are set to tackle climate change at COP27 in Egypt. Is this just a talkfest, or does the meeting actually matter?

In a crucial meeting for tackling the climate crisis, almost 200 countries will come together in Egypt at the start of November for a “Conference of the Parties”, or COP27. You may remember hearing about COP26 in Glasgow about this time last year. It was often hailed as our “last best chance” to keep global warming under 1.5℃ this century. Since then, emissions have reached record levels after the pandemic downturn. And this year alone, we’ve seen dozens of catastrophic disasters ranging from drought in the Horn of Africa to floods in Pakistan, South Africa and Australia, and wildfires and heatwaves...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

The end of coal-fired power is in sight, even with private interests holding out

If future historians pick a point in time when Australia comprehensively turned its back on coal-fired generation, they may well point to AGL’s decision to bring forward the closure of Loy Yang A, the cheapest (excluding emission costs) power generator in the energy market spanning eastern Australia. AGL announced on September 29 that Loy Yang A will close in 2035, ten years earlier than previously planned. Read more: So long, Loy Yang: shutting Australia’s dirtiest coal plant a decade early won’t jeopardise our electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Gas Price
TheConversationAU

New economic index reveals the toll policy uncertainty can have on your investments

The COVID-19 pandemic created a sense of uncertainty and fear across all aspects of life in New Zealand. Along with concerns about health and well-being, many wondered what impact the pandemic would have on the economy and economic policy. Unpredictable events like this carry significant risk for investors and fund managers alike. There have been several major events in the past two decades that have sent shock waves across the global economy – for example, the 2000-2001 dotcom bubble, the 2007 global financial crisis, Brexit and, more recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Researchers from Auckland University of Technology have developed...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is coming to Australia. What should we expect from his visit?

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will arrive in Australia on October 6 for talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. What should we expect from his visit? Sogavare has had a tumultuous year, particularly as far as relations with Australia are concerned: in April, he signed a controversial security pact with China, the latter of which has been expanding its reach in the Pacific. It was telling that one of Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s first overseas missions after Labor won the May election was to the Pacific, including Solomon Islands. More recently, Sogavare blasted Canberra for making an “assault on our parliamentary...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

The dark web down under: what’s driving the rise and rise of NZ’s ‘Tor Market’ for illegal drugs?

New Zealand is generally proud of being a world leader, but there’s one claim that might not be universally admired: being home to the longest running English-language market for illegal drugs on the so-called “darknet”. Known as “Tor Market”, it has been active since March 2018 and has outlived several larger and better known operations such as “Dream Market”, “Hydra Market” and “Empire”. The longevity of Tor Market is surprising, given so many darknet drug markets have only lasted relatively briefly. That doesn’t mean you’ll be able to find it easily. The darknet is an encrypted portion of the internet not indexed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

'Astonishing': unprotected wildlife is imported into the US at a rate 11 times greater than protected animals

Global demand for exotic pets is increasing, a trend partly caused by social media and a shift from physical pet stores to online marketplaces. The United States is one of the biggest markets for the wildlife trade. And our new research has identified an astonishing number of unregulated wild-caught animals being brought into the US – at a rate 11 times greater than animals regulated and protected under the relevant global convention. Wildlife trade can have major negative consequences. It can threaten the wild populations from which animals and plants are harvested, and introduce novel invasive species to new environments. It...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Not all beer and pokies: what Australians did with their super when COVID struck

What happens when people withdraw their retirement savings early? We’ve just found out. During the first year of COVID Australians who faced a 20% decline in their working hours (or turnover for sole traders) or were made unemployed or were on benefits were permitted to take out up to A$10,000 of their super between April and June 2020, and a further $10,000 between July and December. Five million took up the offer. They withdrew $36 billion. Most of those surveyed by the Institute of Family Studies said they used the money to cover immediate expenses. But definitions of “immediate” can vary. Real time transaction...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheConversationAU

India's enormous solar park was meant to help poor communities. But it left the landless stricken

India, like many other countries, is looking to renewables as an antidote to soaring fossil fuel prices and to tackle climate change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees renewables as vital for a “developed India”. But while renewables are seen as a major positive on a societal scale, these large scale facilities can – if done poorly – make life harder for people who live close to them. That’s exactly what happened to one of the world’s largest solar installations, India’s Pavagada solar park. The park was meant to offer cheap clean power, avoiding 70 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

If Australia wants to improve school outcomes, we need to define what 'equity' really means

Last week, the Productivity Commission released a major report on how to improve Australia’s school and university sectors. “Education is ripe for disruption”, deputy chair Alex Robson said. The commission suggests longer schooldays, online classes taught by qualified teachers, and streaming students into ability groups to improve Australia’s educational performance. But while these ideas may work well for some students, they won’t necessarily work for all. If Australia is serious about improving its education system, we need to look at improving the whole system, for all students. This means we need a clear definition of what equity means for schools....
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Climate change hits some of us much harder than others – but affected groups are fighting back

All around us, climate change is worsening existing disadvantage. In Australia, we need only look to low-income households hit harder by rising energy and fuel prices, and flood responses in northern New South Wales overlooking the needs of people with disability. These are examples of “climate injustice”. In our research on climate change and social justice in Australia, we have found again and again that people already experiencing marginalisation are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. But importantly, these are often the groups leading social movements to demand that equity and fairness for current and future generations are...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy