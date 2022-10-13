ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago woman creates vegan, cruelty-free skincare line after struggle with cystic acne

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJFrq_0iWmJ21j00

It's a skin care line designed to help people facing skin problems.

Genevieve Dolan is from Chicago. She's battled cystic acne in the past and struggled to find skincare products that worked, so she created her own line called "Vieve's Leaves."

"I realized that my passions really lie in helping people and helping people achieve optimal wellness," said Dolan.

The products are vegan and cruelty free.

"We do like to say we strike the balance between scientifically derived ingredients and botanics," said Dolan.

You can learn more here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Cystic Acne#Cruelty Free#Skincare Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
107K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy