Chicago woman creates vegan, cruelty-free skincare line after struggle with cystic acne

It's a skin care line designed to help people facing skin problems.

Genevieve Dolan is from Chicago. She's battled cystic acne in the past and struggled to find skincare products that worked, so she created her own line called "Vieve's Leaves."

"I realized that my passions really lie in helping people and helping people achieve optimal wellness," said Dolan.

The products are vegan and cruelty free.

"We do like to say we strike the balance between scientifically derived ingredients and botanics," said Dolan.