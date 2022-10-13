Read full article on original website
Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight
BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
Woman Found Fatally Near Southern Baltimore Park By Shooter At Large: Police
A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, police announced. Shortly after 5 p.m., members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard in the city to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located...
Firefighters on the scene of apartment fire in Baltimore County
The Baltimore County Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at Cedar Heights Court. The fire has extended from a first-floor apartment to upper levels.
Woman shot and killed near Carroll Park, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore, city police said. Around 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 40-year-old woman who had been shot multiple...
Woman dies after shooting in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Teen shot multiple times in Hampden, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man was wounded Wednesday morning in the city's Hampden section, Baltimore police said. Around 11:15 a.m., the man, who was shot multiple times, admitted himself to a hospital. Investigators said the victim was shot minutes earlier in the 1400 block of Dellwood Avenue. Photos...
Death of 1-year-old girl ruled homicide by medical examiner
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The death of a one-year-old girl earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, according to Baltimore City Police. On October 4, police responded to the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway for a report of an unresponsive baby, according to police. Officers tried to help 1-year-old...
Police identify man whose burned body was found in East Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified the man whose burned body was found Sunday in an abandoned lot. Police said they found the body of 35-year-old Bernard Stein III around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section.
Man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore's Arlington section, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Northwest Baltimore's Arlington section, city police said. Around 11:30 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue after a report of a shooting. There, officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot...
Man, dog seriously burned after trailer fire in Harford County
JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — A man and his dog were seriously burned Tuesday after their trailer caught fire in Joppatowne, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. Around 8:30 p.m., Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to B&T Services in the 400 block of Pulaski Highway after a report of a fire. There, officers found the 38-year-old man who suffered severe burns before escaping the trailer with his dog.
Silver Spring man arrested, charged with 8 robberies using handgun with green laser
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old Silver Spring man has been arrested and charged with eight armed robberies in Montgomery County over the past two months. In the eight robberies beginning on August 10, victims reported they had been robbed by a man armed with a handgun equipped with a green laser, Montgomery County Police said.
VIDEO: $8,000 reward offered in search for 2020 light rail stop murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released new video in connection with a brutal murder at a light rail stop two years ago and announced an $8,000 reward for finding the gunman. Detectives say they are releasing the video now at the request of the victim's family. The shooting...
Frederick man arrested on rape charges in Baltimore County, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick man was arrested last week and charged with rape, Baltimore County police said. Christopher Hutchinson, 30, faces charges rape, assault and sexual offenses. According to Maryland court records, Hutchinson attacked a woman on July 24. Police said Hutchinson met the victim just before the...
Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore last week:. 27-year-old Gregory James Carroll was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue. 38-year-old Arthur Comegys was killed on October 15, 2022, in the unit block of South Monastery Avenue. So far...
32 Year Old Anne Arundel Police Officer Faces Assault Charges in Baltimore
Officer Tyrell Thomas who has worked in the office of Community Affairs for two years faces misdemeanor charges from an incident that reportedly took place last week, on October 12. The Capital reports the officer's policing powers were suspended as soon as AACOPD was made aware of the assault charge. He's now on administrative leave with pay. The paper says Thomas' court date is set for December 1.
Stolen vehicle slams into patrol car during Carney pursuit, Joppa Road storage containers burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, October 14, during a police pursuit involving a stolen BMW in the area of East Joppa Road at Pearlwood Court in Carney (21234), the BMW driver intentionally struck a patrol vehicle and caused damage.
Man shot in the hand in Southwest Baltimore, city police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the hand late Monday in Southwest Baltimore's Saint Joseph's section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the unit block of North Kossuth Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 34-year-old man who had...
17-year-old boy with loaded handgun arrested outside Glen Burnie High School, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A teenager was arrested Monday near Glen Burnie High School after Anne Arundel County police said he was carrying a loaded handgun. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. School Resource Officers stopped the teen with the gun and another young man just off campus.
Teenager with gun arrested near Glen Burnie High School, police say
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police officers have arrested a 17-year-old boy following an investigation into a report of an armed person near Glen Burnie High School, according to authorities.They began investigating a report of a male with a handgun walking near the high school with another male around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, police said.School resource officers say they found the teenager in possession of a loaded gun near but not on the school's property, according to authorities.The teenager's motive for carrying the gun is unknown, police said.Officers released the other male who had been with him at the time, according to authorities.
14-year-old boy fatally shot Saturday in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday morning in Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 10:38 a.m. to an apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive, where a teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
