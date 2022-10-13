Read full article on original website
WCAX
NY police investigating after man found dead in burning truck
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his burning pickup truck in Northern New York. It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. off McCarthy Street in the village of Tupper Lake. New York State Police say Ross Goodenough, 72, of Dexter, was found...
wwnytv.com
Dexter man found dead following vehicle fire
TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Dexter man is dead after his vehicle caught fire in Tupper Lake over the weekend. State police say 72-year-old Ross Goodenough was found dead inside his pickup truck, which caught fire in a field off McCarthy Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers...
WCAX
Crews begin blasting in Burlington for Champlain Parkway project
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch out for flying debris in Burlington’s South End-- the Champlain Parkway project will be conducting drilling and blasting activities to remove hard rock and ledge below the roadway surface for the next few weeks. This is in preparation for the new roadway that will...
WCAX
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 4 hours...
WCAX
Crash involving power lines closes some of Rt. 22A
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a crash has shut down a stretch of Route 22A in Vergennes. The Vergennes Fire Department closed 22A southbound at Hopkins Road and northbound from the Addison Four Corners area. That’s about a 5-mile stretch. Dispatchers said drivers should expect delays...
WCAX
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County
Officials are investigating a suspicious fire in St. Albans at a vacant building owned by the railroad company. Becca Balint and Liam Madden are running for Vermont's lone congressional seat. Tuesday, they took to the WCAX debate stage to outline how they would represent Vermont. Our Calvin Cutler reports. Franklin...
WCAX
Vermont Red Cross volunteers return from Ian recovery in Florida
STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The first wave of Red Cross volunteers from Vermont have returned or are on their way home after helping with recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. At least three Vermonters and nine people from New Hampshire went to Florida to assist however necessary. WCAX News spoke with...
WCAX
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help getting down the mountain. Stowe Mountain Rescue said in a Facebook post that they assisted three and a half people Saturday, one on the Stowe Pinnacle and two and a half on Sunset Ridge.
WCAX
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington shut down Hinesburg Road for several hours as they investigated a fatal car and bike accident. Police said, just after 12 noon Saturday, a 65-year old bicyclist, Gerard Malavenda of Williston was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Malvenda was rushed to UVM Medical Center but was later pronounced dead. Emergency crews were on the scene of the crash on Hinesburg Road, and the roadway was closed in both directions, between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road for about three hours as Police documented the scene of the accident.
Bicyclist, 65, dies in Hinesburg Road crash
Hinesburg Road was closed to traffic while police investigated.
WCAX
Construction on Burlington roadway to include blasting in coming weeks
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Blasting in Burlington’s South End could cause some disruptions for the next few weeks. It’s part of construction on the Champlain Parkway. Blasting will take place twice a day for the next two to four weeks between Flynn and Ferguson avenues near the City Market Co-op.
newportdispatch.com
Newport police arrest man for passing forged checks
NEWPORT — Newport police have arrested a Burlington man on multiple charges after he allegedly passed forged checks totaling more than $10,000. James Jeffries, 40, was arrested and charged with false pretenses and tokens, forgery/counterfeit, grand larceny, uttering a forged instrument, and counterfeiting paper money. Newport Police were dispatched...
WCAX
Can new parking rules attract development while reducing use of cars in Burlington?
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 7 minutes ago. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 4 hours ago. Max Holzman is a...
mynbc5.com
Person dies after being hit by car on Shelburne Road
SHELBURNE, Vt. — A pedestrian who was hit by a car while walking on Shelburne Road last week has died. Shelburne Police were called to the area of Shelburne Road and Harrington Ave. last Wednesday after receiving a report that a person had been hit by a vehicle that was traveling north on Shelburne Road. The person was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
WCAX
Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies in Clinton County are looking for a driver who hit and injured a bicyclist in Beekmantown and then took off. It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. on Route 22. Investigators say a 52-year-old man on a bike was hit from behind by a...
WCAX
Franklin County hosts first responder job fair in Vermont
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders across our region are struggling to fill key jobs, leading to longer response times in some communities. To help ease the burden, a number of organizations signed onto a job fair to find help. Organizations that plan to be there include the Department...
WCAX
Police: Suspect in Brandon shooting undergoing mental health crisis
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brandon say they arrested a 78-year-old man who was shooting a gun out his apartment window Monday evening, nearly hitting two women. Police say they responded to an apartment complex on Mulcahy Drive around 9 p.m. after getting calls about a man shooting a gun out of his apartment window.
WCAX
Vt. man faces more charges after shooting outside his apartment
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Johnson man faces federal firearms and drug trafficking charges after a shooting outside his apartment this past summer. Police arrested George Goins, 65, in June after a shooting outside his apartment complex. He was charged with shooting a neighbor in the neck. The man survived.
WCAX
New York MTA buys 100% battery electric Nova buses
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - The New York State Metropolitan Transportation Agency has finalized a contract for the purchase of five electric Nova buses. According to Nova Buses’ website, the transit bus manufacturer will build five, 40-foot long, 100% battery electric buses at their facility in Plattsburgh. They are expected...
WCAX
Fire officials offer safety advice as heating season begins
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Winter is coming which means woodstoves will be lit and heat will be on and first responders want Vermonters to be prepared for the worst. October is Fire Prevention Month and this year’s slogan is “Don’t wait, plan your escape.” The fire marshal at the Burlington Fire Department is encouraging everyone to take a look at their home and know what to do if they’re ever in an emergency.
