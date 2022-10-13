ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New owner at The Landings at 237 is moving forward with making changing to apartment complex

By Nikita Dennis
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- For months we’ve been following the safety measures for residents at what some may know as Fox Den apartments, the new owner says it’s time to move forward with making changes to the area, and neighbors seem to agree.

“And with the recent shootings, it just makes it feel not safe, but with the updates it makes it feel very better” said neighbors, live near The Landings at 237.

Neighbors who live in the Landings at 237 say things are turning around for the better. With a new name and more surveillance cameras, the new owner of the old Fox Den apartments is ready to make progress with new plans.

“as far as the property is concerned, we’re making this a great place to raise a family we have zero tolerance for criminal activity, and we’re using all means necessary.” said Owner.

After sparking controversy, the camouflaged surveillance tower that was put up by commissioners John Clark and Catherine Smith McKnight has been taken down. But the owner says there’s more to the growth and safety of the complex.

Including adding an automatic gate to the front entrance and newly renovated units.

“ we did all exterior paintings on the buildings we’re in the process of doing that right now new roofs on a good percentage of the property we did new interior floors kind of like a wood look new kitchen cabinets.”

He also says they are more initiatives to be put in place in the upcoming year, as far as safety, he’s confident the residents will have a place to call home.

“ I know there’s a lot of head wins and challenges but we’re going to continue to renovate and put in people that want to live in a beautiful place that safe.”

The owner says they have a long way to go when it comes to safety and security, but the upcoming changes will make a difference.

Chat witha Gunowner
3d ago

I often wonder whether WJBF has ever heard of proofreading / editing. Holy ravioli. Are y'all hiring!? I have this thing called autocorrect and a brain at my disposal!

