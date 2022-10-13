ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Achievement Scholarship signed into law

By Matt Jaworowski
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtmUy_0iWmGwK700

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a piece of bipartisan legislation to establish the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, a plan to cut the cost of college and encourage Michigan’s high school graduates to stay in the Mitten State.

A signing ceremony was held Tuesday at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield. Under the new program, Michiganders can qualify for financial need based on the FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid . Applicants can receive up to $2,000 per year for attending an occupational training program, $2,750 per year for attending a community college, $4,000 per year for attending a private college or university and $5,500 per year for attending a public university.

In a statement, the governor called the scholarship a step forward for the state’s economy and a step toward her office’s goal to have 60% of the working age population hold some form of post-secondary education or skills training.

GRCC says more students over 30 are seeking degrees

“These scholarships will build on the success of the Michigan Reconnect program and save the vast majority of high school graduates thousands of dollars a year as they pursue higher education at community college, private college or a public university,” Whitmer said. “Let’s keep working together to meet the goals of MI New Economy and make Michigan a place where everyone can thrive.”

State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, is the chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education. He said he supports the bill because it helps people from all walks of life.

“This much-needed boost in scholarship support for students across Michigan is truly transformational and represents opportunities for learners of all backgrounds to secure degrees and credentials at the institution of their choice with far less or no debt,” Frederick said in a release.

According to the Governor’s office, an estimated 94% of community college students are expected to qualify for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, along with 79% of students at a private school and 76% of students at a public university.

In addition to financial qualifications, students must have lived in the state of Michigan for at least one year, attend school full-time and hold a designated grade-point average.

Tarek Sobh, the president of Lawrence Tech and host of the signing, praised the move as an investment in Michigan’s future.

“I applaud our state’s leaders for making such strong investments to support students and families across Michigan,” Sobh said in a release. “Thanks to the programs we’ve heard about and this new bill, thousands more Michiganders now have a path to achieve their educational goals and create a better life for their families.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Arab American News

Study says Michigan second highest in country for auto repair demand

A study by a warranty expert company places Michigan as second in its list of states where mechanics are most in demand. The study’s result won’t surprise too many Michigan drivers, especially those reeling from expensive damage to their suspensions and tires from the state’s brutal winter “pothole season.”
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Michigan Weatherization Program Available For The Needy In The State

Did you know that the State of Michigan has a weatherization program that can help you save hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year?. The Michigan Weatherization program helps needy Michigan residents weatherize their homes to help save on heating and cooling costs. The program helps those in need update qualified homes to be more energy-efficient.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Southfield, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Southfield, MI
Education
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Ben Frederick
WLNS

Whitmer & Dixon debate in busy Michigan political week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer faced off against gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in a televised debate Thursday night. It was the first time in state history that two women candidates for governor held a debate, and the two candidates were not holding back. For an hour,...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Gov. Snyder launches tech company

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is returning to his roots as he launches SensCy – a cybersecurity company in Ann Arbor that he talked about during taping of  "Michigan Matters" which airs 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS Detroit. Snyder, a two-term Republican governor who served as CEO of computer maker Gateway, appeared with Carol Cain, senior producer and host, to talk about the company which is helping business deal with cybersecurity threats. Snyder also answered questions about the Flint water situation and lawsuits stemming from it. And he shared thoughts about the state of politics today. Then, it's...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Private College#Post Secondary Education#Signing Ceremony#Linus K12#Linus High School#Grcc#State
1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan launching study of nuclear power options to replace coal plants

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan's utility companies move away from coal-fired power plants, the state is launching a study of developing more nuclear options. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill from a Mid-Michigan lawmaker commissioning a feasibility study of increasing the amount of power generated from nuclear sources in Michigan.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy