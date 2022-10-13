Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
How Bad is Crime in Philadelphia? Wawa is Closing 2 More Stores in Center City
How bad is crime in Center City Philadelphia? So bad that Wawa is closing two more stores. Per a report by WPVI-TV, the convenience store chain is shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. The stores are located...
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Philadelphia chain Wawa 'seriously considering' halting expansion after viral riot video: councilman
Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, might halt plans to expand in Philadelphia as crime continues in the city and after it's been the target of looters.
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
PhillyBite
Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th
- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
NBC Philadelphia
Think Philadelphia Is a Terrible Place to Drive? New Ranking Lists It Dead Last
Those of us who drive in Philadelphia on the regular often find ourselves wondering "what is that other driver thinking?" as we catch drivers running red lights on Belmont Avenue, weaving in an out of traffic (without turn signals) on the Schuylkill Expressway, putting the pedal to the metal on Woodhaven Road and seeing parking tickets pile up on cars in Center City.
Man killed, two others injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was shot seven times throughout his body and killed during a triple shooting in North Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North 11th Street. The 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:31 p.m., according to police. A 22-year-old man was shot once in his chest. He was placed in critical condition. A 25-year-old man was shot once in her left leg. She was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, police say.
Kensington shooting leaves 2 men injured: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Friday. Gunfire erupted just before 1 a.m. on East Willard Street just off of East Allegheny Avenue. Police tell us both men were shot in the foot and are in stable condition. There's no word yet on a suspect.
Man fatally struck by vehicle in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section
According to police, the man was walking out of a nearby gas station when a blue Ford Edge came speeding down the road.
NBC Philadelphia
Corner Store Worker Killed in ‘Targeted' Drive-by Shooting, Philly Police Say
A man working at his family's Philadelphia corner store is dead after he was hit multiple times while getting into an SUV in a drive-by shooting after closing up the shop Thursday night, police said. Philadelphia police on patrol heard several gunshots around 8 p.m. and rushed toward the 2200...
Philadelphia police ID 4th suspect in shooting near Roxborough High School; currently at large
Troy Fletcher, 15, is charged with murder and related offenses. He is currently at large.
fox29.com
Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
Levittown Man Arrested By FBI In Philly Drag Race Once Threatened To Shoot Up NJ Wawa: Reports
A Bucks County man was in custody after authorities said he used a bullhorn to turn a crowd against police officers in Philadelphia on Oct. 2 — and reports indicate he'd previously been charged with threatening to terrorize a New Jersey Wawa. Joseph Vannauker, 18, of Levittown, was arrested...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border
One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
$20 million in federal funding toward port of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The port of Philadelphia is receiving a much-needed grant. More than $20 million in federal money will go toward building a new warehouse at the Tioga Marine Terminal.Governor Tom Wolf says PhilaPort is a hub that links all Pennsylvanians to the goods they use every day.He also says this funding will help attract new shippers and businesses.
CBS News
7 pumpkin patches to visit in Philadelphia region this fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is it just us or did September fly by? Fall is in full swing and there are so many fun activities to partake in during this transitional season. It already feels as if fall is moving as quickly as summer did, so you need to get a jump on the fall fun ASAP.
Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS News
Man stabbed, killed during domestic dispute in Fox Chase: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 43-year-old man was stabbed and killed in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section on Saturday morning, police say. The stabbing happened on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Police say the man was stabbed in the neck during a domestic dispute. He was pronounced...
