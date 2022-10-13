Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow freshman shines on three varsity teams
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Kenna Marino, an East Longmeadow High School student, shared her journey with Western Mass News on becoming a three-sport varsity athlete as a freshman. “At the age of four, she started playing soccer and she would always rather be outside playing than inside,” said Kenna’s mom,...
Isaiah Kozub returns to action as No. 5 Minnechaug football defeats No. 2 Westfield
WILBRAHAM – The return of Isaiah Kozub and strong contributions from his fellow seniors gave the No. 5 Minnechaug football team a 36-7 win over No. 2 Westfield Friday night.
Scoreboard: Kayleigh Lukasik scores game-winner, No. 5 East Longmeadow girls soccer defeats No. 9 Pope Francis
The No. 5 East Longmeadow girls soccer team used a second-half goal Friday night to edge No. 9 Pope Francis, 1-0, on the road.
Thunderbirds raise Eastern Conference title banner, fall to Bridgeport in home opener (31 photos)
SPRINGFIELD - As the Springfield Thunderbirds took the ice, decked out in their sleek-white uniforms, the arena erupted in cheers. As each team member skated to the blue line, standing together as one, Springfield watched as the Eastern Conference Championship Banner was lifted inside the MassMutual Center. Yet, despite playing...
No. 11 Pittsfield football dominant in shutout win over No. 19 South Hadley
PITTSFIELD — Domination was one of the first words to come to mind when No. 11 Pittsfield football head coach Brian Jezewski talked about his team’s 48-0 win over No. 19 South Hadley on Friday night at Berkshire Community College.
No. 1 Central’s dominant season continues with win over No. 13 Chicopee Comp
SPRINGFIELD – No. 1 Central is one of the premier football teams in Massachusetts and it showed why in its overwhelming, 68-6, victory over No. 13 Chicopee Comp Friday.
Minnechaug football scores 36 unanswered points to defeat Westfield, 36-7
WILBRAHAM – The Westfield High School football team had a productive drive early in the first quarter of a marquee matchup with host Minnechaug. Unfortunately for the Bombers, the Falcons responded with 36 unanswered points en route to a 36-7 victory Friday night. Minnechaug running back Isaiah Kozub returned...
UMass football struggles offensively in 34-7 loss to Buffalo (31 photos)
AMHERST — UMass football’s offense struggled at home against Buffalo, totaling a season-low 220 yards in its 34-7 loss Saturday afternoon. Garrett Dzuro started his second straight game at quarterback for the Minutemen (1-6). He missed the second half of last week’s game with a leg injury and his availability for Saturday’s game was in question.
No. 13 UMass hockey knocks off No. 1 Denver, 4-2, at Mullins Center
AMHERST — UMass hockey couldn’t have drawn up a better start in its 4-2 win against Denver, the No. 1 team in the country and defending national champions, Friday at the Mullins Center. It marks the seventh time the Minutemen defeated the top ranked team in the nation.
thereminder.com
Iona’s Restaurant opens newest location in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY — Iona’s restaurant celebrated its grand opening for its new second location at 20 Main St. in South Hadley on Sept. 23. The two restaurants are named after owner and chef Kelly Dobbins’s grandmother, Iona, whom he said played a significant role in his life while growing up. Because of her impact on him, opening the restaurant was a way to create a legacy and keep her memory alive.
PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit
WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
Northampton-based wine and cheese shop Provisions to open in Longmeadow
Northampton-based wine, beer and cheese shop Provisions will open its third store in Longmeadow in the coming weeks, aiming to serve customers before the bustling holiday season. Started in Northampton in 2011, and expanded to Amherst in 2020, Provisions sells wine and beer “with a story to tell,” co-owner Bruce...
Westfield fitness jamboree will feature YMCA workout programs
WESTFIELD — The YMCA of Greater Westfield is offering the opportunity to try out several of its exercise programs for free when it holds its second annual Fall Fitness Jamboree later this month. The Y will offer six different half-hour workout programs at its 67 Court St. facility, run...
With AG Maura Healey in town, Western Mass. makes bid to get its ‘fair share’
Fresh off her first debate in Massachusetts’ gubernatorial race, Attorney General Maura Healey spent Thursday afternoon in the Pioneer Valley, where supporters and elected officials hoped to show her a region they said needed her support if she claimed the state’s highest office. At businesses in Northampton, in...
Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College host national conference on Puerto Rico and its people
HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College are hosting a weekend-long national conference on Puerto Rico and its diaspora on the mainland. The interdisciplinary conference is sponsored by the Puerto Rican Studies Association and has attracted scholars from across the country for a series of workshops...
Very high speed played role in Honey Dew Donuts crash in Worcester, initial investigation shows
Very high Speed was a factor in a crash Thursday night that ended with a Honda Civic inside the Honey Dew Donuts on Gold Star Boulevard surrounded by glass and debris, according to a preliminary investigation by Worcester police. The driver lost control of his car and hydroplaned, according to...
