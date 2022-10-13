Read full article on original website
TELLITLIKEITIS
3d ago
praying wholeheartedly she's found SAFE and fast, praying for the family, where ever she is please keep her safe until she's found
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 63-year-old woman in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 63-year-old woman. Catherine May Sala was last seen on Jan. 1 near the 3300 block of Northwest 47th Terrace. Sala stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs...
WSVN-TV
Armored truck driver in distress transported; bullet hole seen in vehicle’s window
MIAMI (WSVN) - An armored truck driver encountered danger on the job in Midtown Miami. City of Miami Police officers on Saturday surrounded the truck in the area of Northeast 36th Street and North Miami Avenue. 7News cameras captured a bullet hole in the window of the truck’s door.
Click10.com
Police investigating after fire destroys home in Cutler Bay
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a home in Cutler Bay on Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire that occurred around 6:30 a.m. at a home along Southwest 92nd Avenue near Cutler Ridge Drive. People that own the home told Local...
WSVN-TV
Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Police arrest two suspects accused of being involved in multiple burglaries in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A potential crime spree was stopped in Broward County. Police arrested two people believed to be involved in multiple burglaries throughout the county, Thursday. In one such case in North Lauderdale, one suspect, who possessed a firearm, broke a store’s front window and entered before...
WSVN-TV
School bus collides with cars in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a chain reaction crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. Three cars and a school bus collided on Northwest 119th Street and 17th Avenue, Friday morning. Two adults and a child from one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital. No...
Click10.com
Shooting during Miami-Dade burglary paralyzes man, 2 arrested
MIAMI – A single gunshot was all it took to paralyze a man from the neck down during a burglary at an illegal gambling operation near Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood, according to police. The man is only able to move one arm. The burglar shot the man in...
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody after police catch up with vehicle suspected in carjacking
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A vehicle suspected of being involved in a carjacking has been stopped after the driver led police on a pursuit. Fort Lauderdale Police pursued the vehicle going southbound on Northwest 24th Avenue, near Lauderdale Manors Drive, Friday afternoon. The pursuit ended when the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING GIRL FROM POMPANO BEACH
BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING GIRL FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
WSVN-TV
Margate police need help in search for missing endangered teen
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the assistance of the public in their search for a missing teenager out of Margate. Angelica Marie Goodwin, 17, left her home near West Atlantic Boulevard and Northwest 70th Way on Oct. 6, and she has yet to return. Goodwin stands...
WSVN-TV
71 cats found living in deplorable conditions pulled from Pompano Beach mobile home; owner investigated
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of animal neglect has led to a criminal investigation after nearly six dozen cats were found living in filthy conditions inside of a mobile home in Pompano Beach. The woman who lives in the trailer is a cat rescue owner who is now...
Click10.com
BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road. Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Detectives pass out flyers in NW Miami-Dade amid search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police detectives passed out flyers in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood nearly two months after, they said, the driver of an SUV struck and killed a pedestrian and kept going. 7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police officers giving out flyers to drivers on the intersection of Northwest...
WSVN-TV
Officials: 1 injured in Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Click10.com
Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
WSVN-TV
Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound after altercation with driver
MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting ended with a man being rushed to the hospital. Medley Police arrived to the scene in the area of West Okeechobee Road and Northwest 138th Street after an officer spotted the incident happening as they were driving, Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway...
Kings Point Resident Jailed Twice In Days For Battering Tornado Victim
$50,000 BOND SET FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY GRABBED MAN’S … BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Andrea Allen is back in the Palm Beach County Jail, arrested for aggravated battery for the second time in just days. Allen lives in Kings Point, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Police search for hit-and-run suspect who killed man crossing street in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for help finding a motorist involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened over a month ago. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed at Northwest 79th Street, near 17th Avenue, on Aug. 30, at around 9:30 p.m. Detectives will be...
WSVN-TV
3 injured after car crashes into 2 vehicles in Miami Gardens, catches fire
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said speed was a factor in a fiery three-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens that sent three people to the hospital. The incident happened near Northwest 213th Street and 37th Avenue where a tow truck was seen mounting two demolished vehicles, Friday afternoon. Another vehicle...
WSVN-TV
Man taken to hospital after being shot in road rage incident in Medley
MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting ended with a man being rushed to the hospital. Medley Police arrived to the scene in the area of West Okeechobee Road and Northwest 138th Street after an officer spotted the incident happening as they were driving, Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway...
Comments / 1