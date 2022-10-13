ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

Comments / 1

TELLITLIKEITIS
3d ago

praying wholeheartedly she's found SAFE and fast, praying for the family, where ever she is please keep her safe until she's found

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 63-year-old woman in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 63-year-old woman. Catherine May Sala was last seen on Jan. 1 near the 3300 block of Northwest 47th Terrace. Sala stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after fire destroys home in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a home in Cutler Bay on Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire that occurred around 6:30 a.m. at a home along Southwest 92nd Avenue near Cutler Ridge Drive. People that own the home told Local...
CUTLER BAY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Doral, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Doral, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

School bus collides with cars in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a chain reaction crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. Three cars and a school bus collided on Northwest 119th Street and 17th Avenue, Friday morning. Two adults and a child from one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital. No...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Polo Shirt#Pants#Sunbeam Television Corp
Deerfield News

BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING GIRL FROM POMPANO BEACH

BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING GIRL FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Margate police need help in search for missing endangered teen

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the assistance of the public in their search for a missing teenager out of Margate. Angelica Marie Goodwin, 17, left her home near West Atlantic Boulevard and Northwest 70th Way on Oct. 6, and she has yet to return. Goodwin stands...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road. Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSVN-TV

Officials: 1 injured in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound after altercation with driver

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting ended with a man being rushed to the hospital. Medley Police arrived to the scene in the area of West Okeechobee Road and Northwest 138th Street after an officer spotted the incident happening as they were driving, Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway...
MEDLEY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kings Point Resident Jailed Twice In Days For Battering Tornado Victim

$50,000 BOND SET FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY GRABBED MAN’S … BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Andrea Allen is back in the Palm Beach County Jail, arrested for aggravated battery for the second time in just days. Allen lives in Kings Point, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man taken to hospital after being shot in road rage incident in Medley

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting ended with a man being rushed to the hospital. Medley Police arrived to the scene in the area of West Okeechobee Road and Northwest 138th Street after an officer spotted the incident happening as they were driving, Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway...
MEDLEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy