Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott stats: Debunking the Cowboys' 'QB controversy' by the numbers

It appears the Cowboys lead a charmed life when it comes to their quarterbacks. One one hand, they have Dak Prescott, whom most people would agree is clearly the top signal-caller on the roster. On the other, they have backup Cooper Rush, who has led the Cowboys to a 4-0 record in place of the injured Prescott. Including a winning start last season, Rush is just the 14th quarterback in NFL history to begin his career 5-0 as a starter.
NFL Week 6 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL will have its lightest Sunday afternoon slate to date in Week 6 of the 2022 season. That's because the league is beginning its cycle of bye weeks this week, so four of the league's teams will be rendered inactive. The Lions, Raiders, Texans and Titans will all be...
Christian McCaffrey trade rumors, explained: Why Bills are being connected to Panthers RB

The 2022 NFL season has yet to reach its halfway point, but already, some teams know that they are destined to finish the season poorly. One of those teams is the Panthers. Carolina came into the season hopeful that Baker Mayfield could fix the team's recent quarterback issues, but instead, the offense has sputtered badly. That led to the dismissal of head coach Matt Rhule after just five games and the replacement of Mayfield, who has an ankle injury, at quarterback with PJ Walker.
Best NFL Bets Week 6: Bills down Chiefs, Vikings deepen Dolphins' drop, Christian McCaffrey runs over Rams

Five weeks of NFL action are behind us, and we have entered the dreaded period of bye weeks. On top of injuries, byes can really hamper a week's slate of betting action. It has become more important than ever early this season to be selective about wagers. Our weekly best bets column does just that, plucking the best moneyline, spread, over/under, and prop bets from each upcoming weekend of football.
Is Mac Jones playing vs. Browns? Latest news on Patriots QB's injury status for Week 6

The Patriots are looking to keep their momentum rolling against the Browns in Week 6, but it is still unknown who will start at quarterback. Second-year starter Mac Jones has been sidelined since Week 3 with a high-ankle sprain but has made progress toward a return after logging back-to-back weeks as a limited participant at practice. Interim starting quarterback Bailey Zappe has held it down in his absence, throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his passes over the past two games.
