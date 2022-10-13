Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott stats: Debunking the Cowboys' 'QB controversy' by the numbers
It appears the Cowboys lead a charmed life when it comes to their quarterbacks. One one hand, they have Dak Prescott, whom most people would agree is clearly the top signal-caller on the roster. On the other, they have backup Cooper Rush, who has led the Cowboys to a 4-0 record in place of the injured Prescott. Including a winning start last season, Rush is just the 14th quarterback in NFL history to begin his career 5-0 as a starter.
Sporting News
Is Dak Prescott playing vs. Eagles? Latest news on Cowboys QB's injury status for Week 6 'Sunday Night Football'
The Cowboys have their biggest matchup of the season coming up, traveling to Philadelphia to take on the undefeated Eagles on 'Sunday Night Football.'. The NFC East showdown features two of the hottest teams in the NFL, as the Eagles are a perfect 5-0 while the Cowboys have rattled off four consecutive wins with a 4-1 record.
Sporting News
Why do the Eagles have the Saints' draft pick? Revisiting the trade that helped bring AJ Brown to Philadelphia, Chris Olave to New Orleans
Led by a stingy defense and early-season MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have gotten off to an unblemished start in 2022. It's only been five games, admittedly. But it's got Philly fans dreaming of a deep postseason run, something that didn't quite seem likely a few months ago. For...
Sporting News
What channel is Jets vs. Packers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
Zach Wilson and the Jets are looking to keep their impressive start going as they head to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 6. The Jets have surprised many by going 3-2 to begin the 2022 campaign, including back-to-back wins in their last two games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 6 'Sunday Night Football'
When the Cowboys take on the Eagles in Philadelphia in the penultimate game of Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), first place in the NFC East will be on the line. Dallas (4-1) is undefeated since losing at home to Tampa...
Sporting News
NFL Week 6 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL will have its lightest Sunday afternoon slate to date in Week 6 of the 2022 season. That's because the league is beginning its cycle of bye weeks this week, so four of the league's teams will be rendered inactive. The Lions, Raiders, Texans and Titans will all be...
Sporting News
How Anthony Joshua and Aussie sparring partner could hold key to Matchroom Boxing's Australian expansion
Queensland heavyweight Demsey McKean could hold the key to promoter Matchroom Boxing’s expansion into Australia. If Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is to be believed, his loves of cricket and holding stadium shows has him dreaming of staging an event at Brisbane’s Gabba. Hearn knows he needs a big...
Sporting News
'I will be Champion again, this is not the end' - Kambosos Jr's response to retirement rumours following loss to Haney
George Kambosos Jr announced he is not done with yet shortly after his loss to Devin Haney at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. Kambosos took the American to 12 rounds and unfortunately didn't come away with the victory, with a unanimous decision (119-109, 118-110, 118-110) in favour of Haney. Leading...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
Christian McCaffrey trade rumors, explained: Why Bills are being connected to Panthers RB
The 2022 NFL season has yet to reach its halfway point, but already, some teams know that they are destined to finish the season poorly. One of those teams is the Panthers. Carolina came into the season hopeful that Baker Mayfield could fix the team's recent quarterback issues, but instead, the offense has sputtered badly. That led to the dismissal of head coach Matt Rhule after just five games and the replacement of Mayfield, who has an ankle injury, at quarterback with PJ Walker.
Sporting News
Inside Arrowhead Stadium: Capacity, crowd noise, GEHA meaning & more to know about Chiefs stadium
Arrowhead Stadium has stood for five decades, but in recent years the Chiefs' home has taken center stage. The venue has hosted each of the last four AFC championship games while housing one of the NFL's most dominant teams. With Patrick Mahomes under center, Arrowhead has become one of the...
Sporting News
Best NFL Bets Week 6: Bills down Chiefs, Vikings deepen Dolphins' drop, Christian McCaffrey runs over Rams
Five weeks of NFL action are behind us, and we have entered the dreaded period of bye weeks. On top of injuries, byes can really hamper a week's slate of betting action. It has become more important than ever early this season to be selective about wagers. Our weekly best bets column does just that, plucking the best moneyline, spread, over/under, and prop bets from each upcoming weekend of football.
Sporting News
Is Mac Jones playing vs. Browns? Latest news on Patriots QB's injury status for Week 6
The Patriots are looking to keep their momentum rolling against the Browns in Week 6, but it is still unknown who will start at quarterback. Second-year starter Mac Jones has been sidelined since Week 3 with a high-ankle sprain but has made progress toward a return after logging back-to-back weeks as a limited participant at practice. Interim starting quarterback Bailey Zappe has held it down in his absence, throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his passes over the past two games.
Comments / 0