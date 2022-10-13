Singapore's OCBC Scouting For Indonesian Acquisitions - CEO

Read full article on original website
Related
China is facing a full-blown debt crisis with $8 trillion at risk as Xi Jinping eyes an unprecedented 3rd term
A mounting level of local debt in China poses another threat to an already-slowing economy, as Xi Jinping settles in for a third term.
UK accused of putting Tamil refugees at risk in Indian Ocean
MoD escorted refugees including children away from Diego Garcia without ensuring boats were seaworthy, lawyers say
U.K.・
Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora
In Edison, New Jersey, a bulldozer, which has become a symbol of oppression of India’s Muslim minority, rolled down the street during a parade marking that country’s Independence Day. At an event in Anaheim, California, a shouting match erupted between people celebrating the holiday and those who showed up to protest violence against Muslims in India.
International Business Times
Dollar Holds Firm, Yen Hovers Around 32-year Low
The dollar took a breather on Friday after a volatile overnight session as red-hot U.S. inflation data pointed to more aggressive interest rate hikes, while traders were on edge about intervention as the yen wallowed near a three-decade low. The dollar index was little changed after falling 0.5% in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Bleed Esports is Becoming a Household Name in Gaming – Here's Why
This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C. For licensing please click here. What do you get when you mix the intense strategy of a sports team with a video game? The answer...
International Business Times
Asian Shares Track Wall Street Higher As Jitters Abound
Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Friday, although gains could quickly unwind as investors grapple with the reality that surging U.S. inflation will likely lead to higher interest rates for longer, hastening a global recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.6% in early Asia trade....
Comments / 0