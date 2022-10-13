ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, October 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Point Loma High School football team will have a game with University City High School on October 15, 2022, 18:00:00.
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium

In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
Prep football: Friday's scores

San Diego’s bullpen has made itself impossible to ignore in the NLDS, shutting down the Dodgers’ bats to put the Padres up 2-1, Rowan Kavner writes. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields

Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
Cheers! San Diego Breweries Win 3 Golds, Multiple Medals at Great American Beer Festival

San Diego breweries made their presence known at the Great American Beer Festival, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition which takes place in Denver. Three breweries took home gold medals – BNS Brewing & Distilling for “My Bloody Nightmare” in the Strong Red Ale category, North Park Beer Company for “NZ-FU!” in the English IPA or New Zealand IPA category), and Rouleur Brewing Company for “Domestique Blonde Ale” in the Belgian-style Ale or French-style Ale category.
West Hills alum Browning comes to rescue in dramatic SDSU football win

With injuries to SDSU’s existing quarterbacks for last Saturday’s game against Hawaii at Snapdragon Stadium, safety Jalen Mayden suited up behind center for the Aztecs. He did a remarkable job with 24 completions in 36 attempts for 322 yards with one touchdown and two sacks in a dramatic 16-14 victory in the team’s Mountain West home opener.
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego

Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
