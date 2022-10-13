Read full article on original website
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in San Diego - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main ChickDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Mexican Food and Margarita Spot in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margarita's Kitchen and CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego, October 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Point Loma High School football team will have a game with University City High School on October 15, 2022, 18:00:00.
xrock1039.com
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium
In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
NBC San Diego
‘San Diego-oose!': Unexpected Padres Wingman Gets Mural in Chula Vista
The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista. Padres fan and muralist Paul Jimenez painted the mural near his Manny Machado mural on Third Avenue. "We've been joking about it online and I've been joking every time something...
Artists create ‘San Diegoose’ mural in Chula Vista
The goose that took the field at Dodgers Stadium during Game 2 between the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers is now making its presence known in the San Diego area.
San Diego Moms: Three SoCal Mom Influencers You Need to Follow
If you login to Instagram, you’re likely overwhelmed with the different mom influencers out there. It can be difficult to determine which influencer to follow for recommendations. I’ve scoped social and found three that are worth your follow. Mary Williams @mrs_williamzz. Southern California mom Mary Williams didn’t plan...
Alex Morgan, Ahead of Wave’s Playoff Game, Calls Abuse Report ‘Devastating’
Calling details of a recent report on abuse against female soccer players “devastating,” San Diego Wave star Alex Morgan said commitments for improvements have been promised. “It’s a little overwhelming — the information that was in the report — but also I just feel for every NWSL player,...
elisportsnetwork.com
Prep football: Friday's scores
San Diego’s bullpen has made itself impossible to ignore in the NLDS, shutting down the Dodgers’ bats to put the Padres up 2-1, Rowan Kavner writes. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
San Diego Police increase security around Petco Park for Padres playoffs
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers are expecting around 100,000 fans this weekend in and around Petco Park. From security, to moving the homeless off the streets. Police said public safety is a top priority. San Diego Police said although they didn't know the Padres made it to...
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields
Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
Cheers! San Diego Breweries Win 3 Golds, Multiple Medals at Great American Beer Festival
San Diego breweries made their presence known at the Great American Beer Festival, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition which takes place in Denver. Three breweries took home gold medals – BNS Brewing & Distilling for “My Bloody Nightmare” in the Strong Red Ale category, North Park Beer Company for “NZ-FU!” in the English IPA or New Zealand IPA category), and Rouleur Brewing Company for “Domestique Blonde Ale” in the Belgian-style Ale or French-style Ale category.
Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Over San Diego County
Rain and thunderstorms were expected to develop Saturday over San Diego County for most of the region, with the peak of the precipitation falling late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch was in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to late Saturday for San...
News 8 KFMB
Slightly drier days before storm chances return to San Diego
As the upper low makes a slight shift, we will be drier on Thursday and Friday. But, the system will move over us and bring storm chances back this weekend.
Escondido, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Escondido. The Ramona High School - Ramona football team will have a game with San Pasqual High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The The Bishop's School football team will have a game with Escondido Charter High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
eccalifornian.com
West Hills alum Browning comes to rescue in dramatic SDSU football win
With injuries to SDSU’s existing quarterbacks for last Saturday’s game against Hawaii at Snapdragon Stadium, safety Jalen Mayden suited up behind center for the Aztecs. He did a remarkable job with 24 completions in 36 attempts for 322 yards with one touchdown and two sacks in a dramatic 16-14 victory in the team’s Mountain West home opener.
kusi.com
Actor James Lastovic and roommate Nevin Dizdari missing in Kauai
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor James Lastovic has been reported missing, along with his roommate, Nevin Dizdari. The two were on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii, and were set to return to Los Angeles, where they now live, on Monday. James...
High School Football Roundup: Bishop's gets the best of Escondido Charter
The backs and receivers get the glory, score the touchdowns and are seen on the highlights.
NBC San Diego
Gloomy Skies and Rain Ahead: It Feels Like Fall in San Diego
Gloomy skies over San Diego County Friday were just a precursor for what's to come this weekend -- a chance for some rain and definitely that fall-like weather some locals have been waiting for. While Friday in San Diego County started with a layer of fog and some patchy drizzle,...
KPBS
San Diego voted 8th best taco city in America (yes, you read that right)
San Diego has long stood tall as one of the premier taco cities in the United States. A recent survey of “best Taco cities in America” however, had San Diego as number eight on the list — losing out to number one ranked Austin, Texas. In fact,...
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
