No. 1 Swiatek tops Gauff in straight sets, advances to semis
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory over sixth-seeded Coco Gauff on Friday night in the quarterfinal round at the WTA 500 San Diego Open. Gauff had a double fault on the opening point and the outcome was seemingly never in doubt as Swiatek took control with her relentless, sharp-angled offensive attack in a rematch of this year’s French Open singles final, won by the 21-year-old from Poland, 6-1, 6-3.
Canada, New Zealand book quarterfinals at Women’s Rugby WCup
Third-ranked Canada conceded a try in less than 30 seconds but rallied to beat Italy 22-12 Sunday in a Group B match at the Women’s Rugby World Cup, sealing a quarterfinal place. Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi shocked Canada with a try from her first touch of the ball, crossing the...
Keegan Bradley wins Zozo for first PGA Tour win in 4 years
It was worth the trip to Japan for Keegan Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship on Sunday with a final-round 2-under 68 to finish one shot ahead Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win in just over four years. Bradley raised both arms to the sky...
