WINKNEWS.com
FEMA at Pine Island Library helping people impacted by Ian
FEMA spent Friday with people in Southwest Florida who lost a lot from Hurricane Ian. FEMA was set up inside the Pine Island Library, helping to coordinate disaster relief needs. They’re recommending that people apply online if you’re able to do that. They’ve had some internet issues throughout...
Getting Hurricane Ian debris permanently off the streets
The aftermath of Ian continues to pile up as people try to pick up the destruction left behind from the storm. Trash piles all around Southwest Florida have become the site as FEMA opened temporary places to dump debris. While Florida lacks natural mountains, if you drive down Tamiami Trail...
FEMA provides application information to Collier County residents
Collier County held a Federal Emergency Management Agency Town Hall on Wednesday night, providing residents with important information on how to apply for aid if they received damage from Hurricane Ian. The deadline to apply for FEMA aid is Nov. 28, 60 days after the storm ripped through the Gulf...
Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands
Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
Tomorrow is the last day to apply for Disaster-SNAP
Sunday is the final day for Lee County residents to register and complete an interview to participate in the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Water floods and brought a boat to the window of a family’s home
A man caught a boat on camera floating up to the window of his home during the storm surge. TJ Ferguson said he watched the boat travel across the canal in his neighborhood and land right outside the window of his home, for 10 hours the boat bounced up against his window.
Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong
Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Rebuilding and improving SWFL Barrier Islands
What is it going to take to rebuild our Barrier Islands so they can withstand another hurricane as strong as Ian? This is a simple, straightforward question that many in Southwest Florida are asking. It’s also one of the Florida Building Commission is trying to answer. The good news...
News4Jax.com
What new data reveals about Ian’s storm surge
Hurricane Ian brought a historic and deadly storm surge to southwest Florida when it came ashore two weeks ago. As of Monday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 105 deaths from Ian in Florida, with over half in Lee County alone which saw the brunt of Ian’s storm surge. Nearly 60 percent of deaths were caused by drowning. Water, both at the coast and inland, was the big story with Ian.
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank pushes forward
The Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, like many other businesses, got hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The bank’s main branch has been operating with the help of a boat to get to Sanibel with the causeway still unavailable for residents. The bank first opened in 2003 on Sanibel before spreading...
Ian debris makes flooding issue in Cape Coral worse
Cape Coral now has power in most areas, but now it’s dealing with flooding issues because of the debris left behind by Ian. The county said throughout the rainy season, residents can expect localized flooding during and after thunderstorms. “Now they got the electricity on and the water’s on,...
recordpatriot.com
Hour-by-hour analysis of Hurricane Ian plan shows toll of Lee County's decision to wait it out
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian was gaining strength and spiraling toward western Florida. Officials from Lee County gathered in an emergency headquarters on Sept. 26 to review their response plans. Forecasters warned that catastrophic storm surge could inundate much of the coastline with several feet of seawater, even in...
LCEC says customers will not be charged for any time without power
LCEC has announced that customers will not be charged for any time they were without power due to Hurricane Ian
newsy.com
Mosquito Infestation In Florida After Ian Is Bringing Health Concerns
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, mosquitoes are creating one more layer of challenge for people already facing so many other hazards. "They're here. They're thick. Fortunately for me, I do have air conditioning. And so I'm inside, trying to dry out from the inside out," said Steve Zaubi, an Isle of Capri resident.
Florida Legislative Black Caucus visits SWFL to see destruction from Ian
The Florida Legislative Black Caucus visits SWFL to see the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian. After hosting at Town Hall, they went out to communities devastated by the storm. They went to Harlem Heights, Dunbar, and Lehigh Acres. Tommy Bowen lives in Dunbar, he said all of his belongings...
Courthouse News Service
How to survive a catastrophic hurricane in a Florida trailer park
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CN) — Robert Kanehl, 81 years old and weighing 127 pounds wet, ambles around his trailer lot, pointing to the aluminum siding from blown roofs strewn across the lawn, picking up the smaller pieces and leaning the debris against his home. Kanehl has lived in this single-wide mobile home for more than a decade, just a roof over his head, that now has no door, no windows, no running water and no electricity, which in the subtropic heat and humidity is turning his jeans black and his white undershirt gray.
erienewsnow.com
Man Stays on Boat During Hurricane Ian, Shares Experience
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. We’ve seen the footage of the storm and the devastation it left behind, but one man rode out the storm on his boat. He shared videos of his experience during the storm. “It was pretty intense,”...
Community feels forgotten in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
People in Siesta Isles are beginning to clean up their community, and some say they feel forgotten. Much of Andrea Berg’s home is gone and what’s left isn’t livable. “I’ve lost everything,” Berg said. She lives in Siesta Isles, a little neighborhood on the water...
Lee County Utilities rescinds final boil water notice
Lee County Utilities has rescinded its precautionary Boil Water Notice for 100% of its service area. The majority of customers had their notice rescinded Monday; only a few neighborhoods remained under the notice. Lee County Utilities provides services to more than 97,000 water connections. A Boil Water Notice is no...
