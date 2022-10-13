ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After welcoming Colt McCoy back from the injured reserve, the Arizona Cardinals have reportedly let go of another veteran quarterback to create a roster spot. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team released former Penn State star Chase McSorley and elevated Corey Clement from the practice squad for some additional backfield depth.
PHILADELPHIA – “Good! Good!”. That was the loud call that Eagles offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland made during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Stoutland was vocalizing the jobs that left tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson were doing as the two drove their hands into the simulated defenders and pushed them downfield.
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
What a great time to be a Philly sports fan with the Phillies tied one game apiece with the Atlanta Braves ahead of Game Three in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon and Aaron Nola on the mound to start the two-game homestand. You can hear Phillies-Braves Games three and four on 97.3 FM ESPN South Jersey and on the 973 ESPN App! The Phillies are returning to Citizens Bank Park after their 10 game road trip to end the regular season and then another week plus on the road to start the MLB Playoffs. I expect the Phillies' Fans at will be in a frenzy when their team takes the field this weekend!
If history has taught me anything, Twitter will continue to tell me that the Eagles haven’t beaten anyone, despite facing three division leaders and the #1 offense in the NFL. Admittedly, there are only two or three ‘great’ teams in the entire NFL, but the Eagles are one of them, and every other conceivable one is in the AFC. So, for whomever isn’t already, my advice is don’t overanalyze and simply enjoy the ride hereon.
