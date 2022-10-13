Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Cardinals Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
After welcoming Colt McCoy back from the injured reserve, the Arizona Cardinals have reportedly let go of another veteran quarterback to create a roster spot. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team released former Penn State star Chase McSorley and elevated Corey Clement from the practice squad for some additional backfield depth.
Carson Wentz Injury Update: How Hurt is Commanders QB for Washington at Bears on Thursday?
Carson Wentz does not carry an injury designation for tonight's game at Chicago. But that doesn't mean the Commanders QB is healthy.
CeeDee Lamb 'Questionable' with Injury But Playing for Cowboys at Eagles
CeeDee Lamb isn't worried when or if Darius Slay follows him on Sunday night.
DeSean Jackson names 2 NFL teams he wants to play for
DeSean Jackson is about to turn 36, but he still has the shoulder pads and the IcyHot ready to go. The veteran receiver Jackson appeared this week on a live taping for the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and said that he is still not retired from the NFL.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Predictions
The Ravens will beat the New York Giants in Week 6, according to almost all of the predictions. Here's the Roundup.
Eagles injury report: Updates on Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, more
PHILADELPHIA – “Good! Good!”. That was the loud call that Eagles offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland made during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Stoutland was vocalizing the jobs that left tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson were doing as the two drove their hands into the simulated defenders and pushed them downfield.
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
Eagles and Phillies have Philly Fans excited this Weekend
What a great time to be a Philly sports fan with the Phillies tied one game apiece with the Atlanta Braves ahead of Game Three in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon and Aaron Nola on the mound to start the two-game homestand. You can hear Phillies-Braves Games three and four on 97.3 FM ESPN South Jersey and on the 973 ESPN App! The Phillies are returning to Citizens Bank Park after their 10 game road trip to end the regular season and then another week plus on the road to start the MLB Playoffs. I expect the Phillies' Fans at will be in a frenzy when their team takes the field this weekend!
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Eagles vs. Cardinals Top Plays (Week 5, 2022)
If history has taught me anything, Twitter will continue to tell me that the Eagles haven’t beaten anyone, despite facing three division leaders and the #1 offense in the NFL. Admittedly, there are only two or three ‘great’ teams in the entire NFL, but the Eagles are one of them, and every other conceivable one is in the AFC. So, for whomever isn’t already, my advice is don’t overanalyze and simply enjoy the ride hereon.
ESPN FPI Predicts Cardinals to Beat Seahawks in Week 6
The Arizona Cardinals are favorites to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson eyeing comeback: ‘I ain’t retired’
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is looking for an opportunity to resume his NFL career. “Hell no, I ain’t retired,” the
Joel Embiid Supports Phillies' Playoff Victory vs. Braves
Sixers center Joel Embiid attended Phillies vs. Braves Game 4
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taylor Heinicke Time? Commanders Backup QB Could Start After Carson Wentz Injury
The Washington Commanders grabbed a much-needed win Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. However, it came at the price of potentially losing Carson Wentz for a few weeks.
Flyers Extend Sanheim: Is It the Right Decision?
Back on the first day of training camp, GM Chuck Fletcher was asked about Travis Sanheim’s expiring contract and the desire to get him re-signed. Both the player and the team wanted to get a deal done. The Flyers even set aside a goal for the first day of...
97.3 ESPN
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0