Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix storms out of the district gate, rolls Glen Lake

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 3 days ago
CHARLEVOIX — It wasn’t the kind of night to be standing outside in Charlevoix.

The cold was creeping back in, wind was constant and rain switched back and forth between an annoying mist and steady downpour.

So, the Charlevoix boys’ soccer team thought they would shorten up the amount of time their loyal fans that showed up in those conditions would have to stand out there watching them.

Opening district play against visiting Glen Lake, the Rayders earned a 9-0 mercy rule victory, ending the game at the halftime buzzer and advancing them in the postseason.

The Rayders closed the season having won three straight and now have a mercy win to begin their postseason quest.

“They’re playing together, sharing the ball well,” Charlevoix coach John Pearl said. “When they play like they’re capable of playing, they look good.”

One other part that’s helping is the fact that most of the Rayders are healthy at the moment, with Pearl having to fight through colds at practice recently.

“We were fighting a lot of kids being sick this last week, but they’re all starting to get healthy again,” he said. “I’ve got one that’s still injured, so hopefully in another four or five days we’ll have everyone.”

The win advances the Rayders into a hosted Division 4 district semifinal matchup against rival Harbor Springs at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Rams advanced Wednesday with a 4-0 victory over Benzie Central.

Charlevoix wasted no time getting goals on the board early, as foreign exchange student Nedes Zupka of Norway put a goal on the scoreboard less than a minute into the contest.

He then added another, before helping teammates get in on the action.

“We’ve been scoring pretty regularly right in games, sometimes we just don’t respond afterwards, which we didn’t in Grayling recently,” said Pearl. “Other times, we get on a roll. Nedes has been having a great season. He’s always looking to score, pick up the pace.

“This is now eight weeks that we’ve been together now, so we’re starting to figure out that cohesion. He’s from Norway, then we’ve got our transfer Seb (Suchowolec) from Chicago.”

With relationships building on the field, the results have been showing in the form of a 21-1 goal-differential over their last four games.

Aiden Parish and Seb Suchowolec each scored twice on the night against Glen Lake, while Sam Pletcher, Charles Kelly and Sam Fry all scored one goal.

While they hadn’t met Glen Lake before Wednesday night, most of the teams within the district bracket had been on the Rayders’ schedule at least once already this season, making for a comfortable bracket to work against for Pearl and his guys.

“We felt real good about it,” said Pearl. “Very familiar teams. We’ll see if we face Benzie or Harbor. It’ll probably be Harbor on Tuesday night. It’ll be three times with them. Then Suttons Bay and Leland on the other side of the bracket likely.

Leland earned a 2-1 victory over Suttons Bay Wednesday night, with the lone matchup yet to be played being Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy vs. Harbor Light Christian.

The district final will then be played at Suttons Bay at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20.

“It’s nice we get to host two and won’t have to travel,” added Pearl on hosting the next as well. “We didn’t want to go over there multiple times.”

