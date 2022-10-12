Wednesday's roundup: Edwards, Moreau lead Portsmouth field hockey in regular-season finale

PORTSMOUTH - The Portsmouth High School field hockey team ended its regular season on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Kingswood in a Division II match.

Portsmouth finished with a record of 11-3.

Senior Mia Edwards and Sydney Moreau both scored for the Clippers, while Sam Ruel had an assist.

Portsmouth senior goalie Samara Buck had two saves, earning the shutout.

Seniors Emma Biddle, Charlotte Marston, Lucy LeBlond, Kate Deans, Darla Mahoney, Alex Sirles, Mallory Kiedaisch and Tali Burke all starred in their final regular-season home game.

FIELD HOCKEY

Exeter 6

Keene 2

EXETER - Garen Steiner and Addison MacNeil both scored two goals for Exeter in this Division I win,

Alexa Zarnes and Ainsley Grant both scored for the Blue Hawks.

Oyster River 4

Goffstown 0

DURHAM - Eliza Farwell had three goals and one assist, and Nora Rogers had one goal for Oyster River in this Division II win.

Maggie Aldous had two assists for the Bobcats.

York 4

Lake Region 1

YORK, Maine - Bella Santini, Nya Avery, Abigail Armlin and Olivia Coite all scored a goal for York (10-1) in this Class B South win.

VOLLEYBALL

Exeter 3

Nashua North 1

EXETER - Summer LeClerc had 15 kills and 14 digs, lifting Exeter (12-2) to this Division I victory.

Individual game scores were 25-21, 19=25, 25-22, 25-20.

Rachel Poulin (11 kills, two blocks), Caroline Burke (32 assists, three aces), Julia Holly (15 digs) and Lauren Tuttle (11 kills) starred for the Blue Hawks.

Portsmouth Christian Academy 3

Conant 0

JAFFREY - Liahna Messier had 11 kills and two aces for Portsmouth Christian Academy (8-4) in this Division III win.

Individual game scores were 25-18 25-15, 25-20.

Heidi Geyer (five kills), Emma Eisner (16 assists, five aces, four digs), and Kailey Holt (five kills, four aces) shined for the Eagles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Traip Academy 1

Waynflete 0

KITTERY, Maine - Keira Alessi's goal in the 26th minute was the difference in this Class C South contest.

Quinn MacPherson assisted on Alessi's tally.

Traip goalie Lilly Stuart had 10 saves, while counterpart Ayla Stutzman also had 10.

Marshwood 7

Biddeford 1

BIDDEFORD, Maine - Lilli Hammond and Sarah Theriault both scored two goals for the Hawks in this Class A South win at Waterhouse Field.

Jadyn Eastman, Ruby Foss, and Maddy Poitras all scored a goal for Marshwood. Emma Fife added two assists in the win, while Aoife Coomey, Lucy Parker, Hammond, and Izzy Young all had one.

Marshwood goalie Sam Arnold had four saves.

