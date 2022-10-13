Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Rogers shooting: Milwaukee man injured
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man was shot on Milwaukee's south side Saturday night, Oct. 15, police said. It happened near 26th and Rogers around 11 p.m. The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police are looking for whoever...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 51st and Fond du Lac: police
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Saturday, Oct. 15 on the city's north side. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 51st and Fond du Lac shortly before 7 p.m. The victims, ages 19 and 22, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and Reservoir homicide, Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been found guilty on all charges – including first-degree reckless homicide – for a 2021 shooting. Prosecutors accused Vincent White, 58, of shooting two people near 6th and Reservoir. A jury found him guilty on Oct. 13; he had pleaded not guilty earlier this year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
WISN
Man in police custody following deadly crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning. They say a 38-year-old Greenfield man is in custody following a deadly car crash near 4th and Holt in Milwaukee. Police say a driver was heading east on Holt Avenue when he hit another car. A 28-year-old man...
wtmj.com
Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
WISN
Deadly shooting in Milwaukee early Friday morning
Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 34th St. and Vine St. around 12:50 a.m. on Friday. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 'Serious stabbing' near Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a "serious stabbing" in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Friday night, Oct. 14. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Police said the victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, was stabbed near 36th and Galena. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and...
WISN
Arrest made after police say Milwaukee woman's body was found in trash can
MILWAUKEE — A family is devastated, and a person of interest is in custody, after Kenita Sanders, 40, was found dead in Milwaukee on Monday. Kenya Moore cannot believe she lost her mother. "I was on the phone with her at least five to six times a day while...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, reckless homicide charge for driver
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide after a pastor was killed in a reckless driving crash on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Prosecutors say Jose Silva, 22, was behind the wheel of a car that ran a red light at 10th and Wells – crashing into the pastor's car.
CBS 58
Man killed, woman injured during Milwaukee double shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100th and Fond du Lac area. Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting during which a 24-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.
WISN
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
WISN
Police officer who shot at SUV that plowed into Waukesha parade crowd, testifies at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On day 10 of the Waukesha Parade trial Waukesha Police officer, Bryce Scholten took the stand to testify. Officer Bryce Scholten was stationed at Main and Wisconsin last November during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade when he says a red SUV with a busted hood, blew right through the barricades.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police: 2 Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 52nd and Wright
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Oct. 11. According to police, the shooting happened near 52nd and Wright around 4:10 a.m. The victims, ages 20 and 21, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police are...
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted armed robbery, police pursuit; 4 in custody
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 12 following an attempted armed robbery and police pursuit in Waukesha. According to police, at approximately 5:25 pm officers responded to an armed robbery in progress on Sunset Drive near West Avenue. The victim reported two suspects had jumped out of their vehicle with a firearm and demanded personal items as well as his vehicle. These suspects were not able to take the victim's vehicle and fled in the vehicle they arrived in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Culver's robberies: Police seek man after 3 restaurants targeted
LAKE MILLS, Wis. - Police are looking for a man who they saw has robbed three Culver's restaurants in the past three weeks – getting away with cash. The suspect has left behind some important evidence; his face and vehicle have been caught on surveillance. Earlier this week, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police seek to ID shooter caught on cam
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police need help to identify a shooter in some video posted to the Racine Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 13. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5111 Biscayne Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
